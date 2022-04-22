Read news from:
SWEDEN IN FOCUS

PODCAST: Why Sweden experienced its worst riots in decades

Published: 23 April 2022 08:03 CEST

Published: 23 April 2022 08:03 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Swedish journalist Bilan Osman, as well as The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. 

In this edition we discuss: 

  • Will the government manage to pass its hotly contested spring budget?
  • Sweden’s highest circulation newspaper backs Nato membership 
  • Will a new work permit law prevent talent deportations?

But our main focus this week is on the riots that took place in several Swedish cities over the Easter weekend. What caused them? Just how bad were they? Should a far-right extremist be allowed to stage Koran-burning protests? And what can be done to ensure Muslims as a group aren’t scapegoated for the actions of a small minority?  

You can listen to the episode HERE. Please leave a rating or review wherever you listen to the podcast as it helps ensure that more people discover it. Thank you! 

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

PODCAST: Next stop Nato, healthcare tips, and are the Liberals doomed?

Published: 16 April 2022 09:00 CEST

Published: 16 April 2022 09:00 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Gunilla Herolf, a Nato expert at the Swedish Institute of International Affair, as well as The Local’s James Savage and Richard Orange. 

In this edition we look at why Nyamko Sabuni quit as leader of the Liberals and how a change in leadership is likely to affect the outcome of the Swedish election this September.

With Nato membership looking increasingly likely for Sweden, we get expert analysis from Gunilla Herolf on what this will mean for a country that has long cherished its policy of military non-alignment. 

Finally, we shine a light on Sweden’s healthcare guarantee and how you can ensure you get the medical help you’re entitled to. 

You can listen to the episode HERE. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.

 
