PODCAST: Why Sweden experienced its worst riots in decades

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Swedish journalist Bilan Osman, as well as The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange.

In this edition we discuss:

Will the government manage to pass its hotly contested spring budget?

Sweden’s highest circulation newspaper backs Nato membership

Will a new work permit law prevent talent deportations?

But our main focus this week is on the riots that took place in several Swedish cities over the Easter weekend. What caused them? Just how bad were they? Should a far-right extremist be allowed to stage Koran-burning protests? And what can be done to ensure Muslims as a group aren’t scapegoated for the actions of a small minority?

