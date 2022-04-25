Read news from:
Sweden and Finland agree to make Nato announcement next month: reports

Sweden and Finland have agreed to both announce their intention to join Nato in the week beginning May 16th, newspapers in the two countries have reported.

Published: 25 April 2022 19:35 CEST
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson (left) and Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin at a European Council meeting in March. Photo: Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva/ AFP

According to both Iltalehti and Expressen, two tabloid newspapers from Finland and Sweden respectively, Sweden’s government has asked for Finland to delay their announcement so that the two countries can announce their intention to join simultaneously, in the week when Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö is due to make a state visit to Stockholm. 

While Iltalehti, which first reported the claim, did not say where its information came from, Expressen said the timing of the announcement had been confirmed by “government sources”. 

If the stories are correct, the timing will be tight, with the Swedish government’s new assessment of the security only due to be published on May 13th, the Friday before the claimed week for the announcement. 

When Finland’s parliament debated the country’s security options last week, several leading MPs and ministers stressed the importance of taking the decision in step with Sweden, although they also emphasised that each of the two countries should be free to make their own decision. 

According to a story in the Aftonbladet newspaper, Sweden has been given assurances by the USA and Great Britain that if it is attacked during the period between applying to join Nato and becoming a member, they will come to the country’s defence. 

“The government has received information from both the USA and Great Britain on how protection and support would look during a coming application process,” a government source told the newspaper. 

According to the newspaper, the support would come in the form of increased military presence near to Sweden, military exercises, and “strong political support” from Nato countries. 

NATO

Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats set Nato deadline

Sweden's ruling party aims to end its internal discussion over Nato membership on May 12th, after which the party's ruling committee will take a final decision, the party announced after holding a "marathon meeting" in the Swedish parliament.

Published: 22 April 2022 16:25 CEST
“The discussion will be completed on May 12th, and after that we will begin the decision process,” Tobias Baudin, the party’s Secretary General, said at a press conference. 

“The discussions have been good and constructive,” he said of the discussions of the security situation. “We have also discussed the process we have ahead of us in the Social Democratic party”. 

The meeting, in the parliament’s second chamber, involved the party’s main committee, its action committee, and all of the party’s MPs. 

As well as security policy, the meeting, which was planned before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, also discussed the party’s annual reports and other internal business. 

The discussion process launched in the Social Democrats is widely seen as intended to build broad support within the party for a coming decision to back Nato membership, overturning the non-aligned security policy which has been at the centre of Social Democrat foreign politics since the 1930s. 

At the last party congress, the party’s members voted to keep its historic policy of staying outside Nato. But Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, now wants to reassess this on the basis of the “changed security policy situation”. 

Annika Strandhäll, chair of S-kvinnor, the party’s women’s organisation, which has long been heavily focused on disarmament and peace activism, said that her organisation was running a parallel dialogue process. 

“We also have a discussion process where members will have the opportunity to be involved in the discussion,” she said. “Which decision the party ends up taking will be taken at a meeting of the party committee which is planned for the end of May.” 

