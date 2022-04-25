Read news from:
Sweden could see new Covid-19 mini-wave in mid-May: health agency

The Swedish Public Health Agency has predicted that the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 could more than double by mid-May, as the new, more infectious, Omicron BA.2 variant takes hold.

Anna Hansson, temporary unit chief for the Covid-19 unit at Kristianstad hospital, shows off one of the new beds ordered during the second wave in January 2021. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

According to a new scenario published by the agency, the emergence of Omicron BA.2, which is roughly 30 percent more infectious than the previous Omicron BA.1 variant, will lead to a new wave of infections as it becomes dominant in Sweden. 

“The scenario shows a possible development where cases of Covid-19 once again begin to grow somewhat, reaching a peak in the middle of May,” said Lisa Brouwers, acting head of unit at the agency.  

In the scenario the roughly 25 people a day currently being treated in hospital for Covid-19 in Sweden will rise to around 60 a day by mid-May, after which the agency expects rates to decline again. 

At the peak in mid-May, the agency estimates that around 3,500 people will be infected with the new variant a day, although it does not expect this to lead to a significant health consequences. 

Because of the high immunity the population has gained through vaccination and that many people have recently contracted Covid-19, the burden on healthcare under our calculations will be relatively limited compared to previous peaks of infection, the agency said. 

“The Public Health Agency does not consider that any new infection control measures are needed at this point, but it’s important to keep up preparatory measures in the healthcare and elderly care sector, and to continue efforts to maintain high vaccination levels,” Brouwers said. 

The agency predicts that when summer weather leads to people spending more time outside, the new Omicron BA.2 wave will subside, reaching even lower levels after people leave work and school for their summer holidays.  

Sweden’s Covid recommendations for Easter this year

Although the times of pandemic rules and regulations may seem a distant memory, Sweden's Public Health Agency still has some advice for how to avoid spreading illness over the Easter weekend.

Be aware of symptoms

Even though the spread of infection is currently low in Sweden, some degree of infection is still present in the country.

According to Britta Björkholm, head of department at the Public Health Agency, you should still be wary of any symptoms if you’re planning on meeting up with family and friends over Easter, especially if there will be any elderly people attending the celebrations.

“But you have to decide that yourself,” Björkholm told newswire TT. “It’s not as strict as previously, with even the most minimal of symptoms, rather you need to assess that yourself.”

One piece of advice the agency underlines is the recommendation to get vaccinated against Covid-19 – four doses for those over 65 and three doses for everyone else.

“If you’ve been vaccinated in line with existing recommendations, we don’t see any reason to limit travel or Easter celebrations,” she continued. The unvaccinated are, however, still subject to recommendations on avoiding large groups and indoor crowding.

Covid-19 no longer a “danger to society”

Covid-19 is, since April 1st, no longer classed as a “danger to society”, although the Public Health Agency is still monitoring the spread of infection.

“We need to continue to work with the vaccination recommendations and follow immunity in the population, see if there are more people who need a further booster when Autumn arrives,” Björkholm told newswire TT.

“No matter the variant, all who have been vaccinated have good protection against serious illness and death for a long time after vaccination. The important thing is that as many as possible get vaccinated and take the recommended booster doses.”

Visiting Sweden over Easter

Sweden’s non-EU travel ban also expired on April 1st, meaning that there are no longer any Covid-19-related restrictions on travellers wishing to visit Sweden over Easter. Travellers do not need to show a vaccine certificate or evidence of a negative test, although other restrictions such as visa regulations may apply, depending on the country of origin.

If you start showing symptoms of Covid-19 on a visit to Sweden, you should stay home – or in your hotel or accommodation – and avoid meeting others until you begin to feel better. You cannot get a free test to confirm if you have Covid-19, so you may need to ask someone without symptoms to purchase a rapid test or LFT (snabbtest or antigentest in Swedish) for you in a supermarket or local pharmacy if you wish to check if you have the virus.

You may need a negative Covid-19 test for your return journey, depending on your destination and your method of travel.

