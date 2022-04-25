Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Sweden could see new Covid-19 wave in mid-May: health agency

The Swedish Public Health Agency has warned that the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 will more than double by mid-May, as the new Omicron BA.2 variant sees a “significant” spread.

The 25 people a day currently being treated for Covid-19 in Sweden will rise to around 60 a day by mid-May, after which the agency expects hospitalisation rates to decline again.

Swedish vocab: att spå – to predict

Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini on trial for trachea implants

A court in Sweden will on Monday begin the trial of the former star surgeon Paolo Macchiarini for implanting plastic trachea implants in patients, with the prosecuting lawyer Mikael Björk arguing that the operations were “totally against science and any proven evidence”.

Macchiarini is charged for serious assault against three patients who had artificial trachea implants, only to later die in severe pain after the operation failed. Macchiarini denies committing a crime.

Swedish vocab: luftstrupe – trachea

Sweden to launch new survey of MS Estonia wreck in June

The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority will in May carry out a new investigation of the wreck of MS Estonia, which sank in 1994 in the worst peacetime maritime disaster in European waters, with 852 lives lost.

“We do not necessarily hope to discover anything new, but we want to make a proper photo documentation,” Jonas Backström, from the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority told the country’s TT newswire.

The investigation will be carried out by Sweden’s Ocean Discovery in Västervik and the Danish company JD-contractor, using the latest technologies in photogrammetry, which uses multiple photos to create a three-dimensional model.

“It means that you get a good overview, can zoom in and out, and turn the picture on a computer so you can see everything that can be seen,” Backström said.

On 28 September 2020, a Swedish documentary was released which used underwater equipment to film the wreck. This investigation found a four-metre hole in the ship’s hull.

Swedish vocab: att genomföras – to be carried out

Special needs support in Swedish schools is ‘a lottery’

The proportion of students receiving extra special needs support at school in Sweden varies from zero percent in some municipalities in Sweden to as high as 20 percent in others, according to new statistics from the Swedish National Agency for Education.

“It’s a lottery,” said school expert Per Kornhall, who told the TT newswire that teachers should be given the powers to call in special needs teachers themselves when required.

“This would be extremely expensive, but it’s even more expensive if the pupils don’t get help. If we want to be able to put some pressure on the system, then teachers need a bigger mandate.”

Swedish vocab: ett lotteri – a lottery

Trial begins over Ericsson Djibouti bribery case