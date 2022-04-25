Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

A new Covid-19 wave, disgraced surgeon on trial, and the special needs lottery: find what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup.

Published: 25 April 2022 08:16 CEST
The disgraced Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini goes on trial in Stockholm on Monday. Photo: Lorenzo Galassi/AP

Sweden could see new Covid-19 wave in mid-May: health agency

The Swedish Public Health Agency has warned that the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 will more than double by mid-May, as the new Omicron BA.2 variant sees a “significant” spread. 

The 25 people a day currently being treated for Covid-19 in Sweden will rise to around 60 a day by mid-May, after which the agency expects hospitalisation rates to decline again. 

Swedish vocab: att spå – to predict 

Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini on trial for trachea implants

A court in Sweden will on Monday begin the trial of the former star surgeon Paolo Macchiarini for implanting plastic trachea implants in patients, with the prosecuting lawyer Mikael Björk arguing that the operations were “totally against science and any proven evidence”. 

Macchiarini is charged for serious assault against three patients who had artificial trachea implants, only to later die in severe pain after the operation failed. Macchiarini denies committing a crime. 

Swedish vocab: luftstrupe – trachea

Sweden to launch new survey of MS Estonia wreck in June 

The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority will in May carry out a new investigation of the wreck of MS Estonia, which sank in 1994 in the worst peacetime maritime disaster in European waters, with 852 lives lost. 

“We do not necessarily hope to discover anything new, but we want to make a proper photo documentation,” Jonas Backström, from the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority told the country’s TT newswire. 

The investigation will be carried out by Sweden’s Ocean Discovery in Västervik and the Danish company JD-contractor, using the latest technologies in photogrammetry, which uses multiple photos to create a three-dimensional model. 

“It means that you get a good overview, can zoom in and out, and turn the picture on a computer so you can see everything that can be seen,” Backström said. 

On 28 September 2020, a Swedish documentary was released which used underwater equipment to film the wreck. This investigation found a four-metre hole in the ship’s hull.

Swedish vocab: att genomföras – to be carried out

Special needs support in Swedish schools is ‘a lottery’ 
 
The proportion of students receiving extra special needs support at school in Sweden varies from zero percent in some municipalities in Sweden to as high as 20 percent in others, according to new statistics from the Swedish National Agency for Education. 
 
“It’s a lottery,” said school expert Per Kornhall, who told the TT newswire that teachers should be given the powers to call in special needs teachers themselves when required.
 
“This would be extremely expensive, but it’s even more expensive if the pupils don’t get help. If we want to be able to put some pressure on the system, then teachers need a bigger mandate.” 
 
Swedish vocab: ett lotteri – a lottery
 
Trial begins over Ericsson Djibouti bribery case 

Ten years after the accusations first came to light, four senior former top Ericsson executives are going on trial in Sweden for giving bribes of 20 million kronor (€19.4m) to win contracts in the African country of Djibouti. 

The trial is being held at Solna district court over 17 days. 

All four accused deny committing an offence, claiming they had no knowledge of the payments. 

Swedish vocab: mutor – bribes

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

A property price fall, proposed ban on conversion therapy and unemployed academics. Here's the latest news from Sweden on Friday.

Published: 22 April 2022 08:27 CEST
Updated: 22 April 2022 10:20 CEST
Increased pressure from political parties to ban conversion therapy

Multiple political parties want to ban so-called conversion therapy, which aims to change young LGBT+ individuals’ sexual orientation.

The Liberals have campaigned for a ban for some time, and a motion has now been submitted to parliament by the Social Democrats. Now, the Moderates and the Centre Party are joining them in calling for conversion therapy to be made illegal, Sweden’s public broadcaster Radio Ekot reports.

“The entire idea is that homosexuality is an illness which can and should be treated. That is, obviously, completely incorrect and a very out-of-place view in a modern society,” Centre’s spokesperson on legal issues, Johan Hedin, told the radio.

Conversion therapy consists of subjecting LGBT+ individuals to pressure or force to hide their sexuality or gender identity. According to MUCF, the Swedish Agency for Youth and Civil Society, it occurs “to a not insignificant extent” in Sweden.

“We think there should be a ban. Sweden should be a tolerant country, where nonsense like this quite simply shouldn’t be allowed to happen,” Johan Forssell, the Moderate’s legal spokesperson told Radio Ekot.

Swedish vocabulary: omvändelseterapi – conversion therapy

Swedish finance watchdog warns of possible ‘sharp fall’ in house prices

The Swedish financial supervisory authority warned this week that rising interest rates could hit households with large mortgages and lead to house prices falling “quite sharply”.

In the agency’s Swedish Mortgage Market 2022 Report, the authority, known in Swedish as Finansinspektionen (FI), reported that an increasing number of new borrowers had taken out large mortgages in relation to their income.

“Households with high debt ratios are particularly sensitive to rising interest rates, said Henrik Braconier, the authority’s chief economist.

As interest rates rise, FI also warned that house prices might fall.

“Now we can have a shift in the underlying factors that could affect housing prices downwards, potentially quite sharply downwards,” Erik Thedéen, the authority’s director-general, said at a press conference.

Here is The Local’s full article on the possible house price fall, as well as our explainer on the likelihood this will actually happen.

Swedish vocabulary: bostadspriser – house prices

Unemployment increasing amongst academics

For the first time since last year, the number of unemployed academics is increasing in Sweden, even though the increase is small.

In March, there was a net increase of 194 unemployed academics joining Akademikernas a-kassa, Sweden’s unemployment fund for people holding a university degree. This is the first time since July 2021 that this number has increased.

“We can’t comment yet on why we have an increase in unemployed members now and if it’s something which is going to continue,” said Alexandra Oljans Ahlin, communications officer at Akademikernas a-kassa, said in a press statement.

“But we have noticed from the questions we are getting from our members that there is some concern about the economic situation”.

In March 1,569 unemployed academics started working, the lowest number in two years.

However, there is positive news. Long-term unemployment among academics continues to decrease and since summer last year it has decreased by ten percent, according to Akademikernas a-kassa. However, the number of long-term unemployed is still around 50 percent higher than it was before the pandemic.

“Many are having a very hard time getting back into the labour market, and there are still a noticeably higher amount who have been unemployed for a longer period now than before the pandemic,” Ahlin said.

In total, 13,200 academics were unemployed in March, which represents 1.8 percent of Sweden’s academics. One year ago, 2.3 percent of academics were unemployed.

Swedish vocabulary: arbetslösheten – unemployment

