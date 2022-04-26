Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

New Nato timings, concern over rising prices and Paludan denied. Find out what's going on in Sweden on Tuesday with The Local's short roundup.

Published: 26 April 2022 07:58 CEST
A sign for psychiatric care centre in Kristianstad, Skåne. Photo. Johan Nilsson/TT

Sweden and Finland agree to make Nato announcement next month: reports

Sweden and Finland have agreed to both announce their intention to join Nato in the week beginning May 16th, newspapers in the two countries have reported.

According to both Iltalehti and Expressen, two tabloid newspapers from Finland and Sweden respectively, Sweden’s government has asked for Finland to delay their announcement so that the two countries can announce their intention to join simultaneously in the week when Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö is due to make a state visit to Stockholm. 

While Iltalehti, which first reported the claim, did not say where its information came from, Expressen said the timing of the announcement had been confirmed by “government sources”. 

Swedish Vocab: samtidigt – at the same time 

Police reject Danish extremist’s demo appeal

Police in Western Sweden have rejected an appeal by the Danish extremist Rasmus Paludan against their decision to deny permission for a Koran-burning demo in Borås. 

“Rasmus Paludan has a rhetoric which is intended to create disorder and chaos,” Emelie Kullmyr, the police officer handling the issue for police in Sweden’s western region, said in a press release. “We have seen how the public is put in serious danger and police end up getting injured.” 

The case will now go to the local civil court.  

Swedish Vocab: att överklaga – to appeal 

Swedish retail industry concerned by price rises 

Retailers in Sweden are concerned by the rising prices forced upon them by suppliers, which they expect to depress margins in the coming months, according to the Swedish Trade Federation. 

Rising prices are leading to concern among retailers,” Johan Davidson, the trade body’s chief economist told TT. “The significant decline in profit expectations among supermarkets and groceries [dagligvaruhandeln, or, literally “daily goods trade”] is particularly noteworthy. Competition means that supermarkets and groceries find it difficult to raise prices to the same extent as suppliers’ prices rise.” 

Swedish Vocab: oro – concern/worry 

Patient jailed for threatening to decapitate doctor 

A man in Skåne has been jailed for three months after he threatened to decapitate a doctor if the doctor refused to sign him out of psychiatric care. 

The man was angry that the psychiatrist had placed him on sick leave, and in April 2021, telephoned his psychiatric care centre in Helsingborg and threatened to decapitate the responsible doctor if he was not signed out of outpatient psychiatric care. 

When this didn’t happen, he logged in to Sweden’s healthcare website and demanded to be signed out at 12pm that same day, threatening that if this didn’t happen he would “decapitate five doctors and stick their heads on a pole”. 

In court, the man denied that he had ever intended to carry out the threats. 

Swedish Vocab: att halshugga – to decapitate  

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

A new Covid-19 wave, disgraced surgeon on trial, and the special needs lottery: find what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup.

Published: 25 April 2022 08:16 CEST
Sweden could see new Covid-19 wave in mid-May: health agency

The Swedish Public Health Agency has warned that the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 will more than double by mid-May, as the new Omicron BA.2 variant sees a “significant” spread. 

The 25 people a day currently being treated for Covid-19 in Sweden will rise to around 60 a day by mid-May, after which the agency expects hospitalisation rates to decline again. 

Swedish vocab: att spå – to predict 

Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini on trial for trachea implants

A court in Sweden will on Monday begin the trial of the former star surgeon Paolo Macchiarini for implanting plastic trachea implants in patients, with the prosecuting lawyer Mikael Björk arguing that the operations were “totally against science and any proven evidence”. 

Macchiarini is charged for serious assault against three patients who had artificial trachea implants, only to later die in severe pain after the operation failed. Macchiarini denies committing a crime. 

Swedish vocab: luftstrupe – trachea

Sweden to launch new survey of MS Estonia wreck in June 

The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority will in May carry out a new investigation of the wreck of MS Estonia, which sank in 1994 in the worst peacetime maritime disaster in European waters, with 852 lives lost. 

“We do not necessarily hope to discover anything new, but we want to make a proper photo documentation,” Jonas Backström, from the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority told the country’s TT newswire. 

The investigation will be carried out by Sweden’s Ocean Discovery in Västervik and the Danish company JD-contractor, using the latest technologies in photogrammetry, which uses multiple photos to create a three-dimensional model. 

“It means that you get a good overview, can zoom in and out, and turn the picture on a computer so you can see everything that can be seen,” Backström said. 

On 28 September 2020, a Swedish documentary was released which used underwater equipment to film the wreck. This investigation found a four-metre hole in the ship’s hull.

Swedish vocab: att genomföras – to be carried out

Special needs support in Swedish schools is ‘a lottery’ 
 
The proportion of students receiving extra special needs support at school in Sweden varies from zero percent in some municipalities in Sweden to as high as 20 percent in others, according to new statistics from the Swedish National Agency for Education. 
 
“It’s a lottery,” said school expert Per Kornhall, who told the TT newswire that teachers should be given the powers to call in special needs teachers themselves when required.
 
“This would be extremely expensive, but it’s even more expensive if the pupils don’t get help. If we want to be able to put some pressure on the system, then teachers need a bigger mandate.” 
 
Swedish vocab: ett lotteri – a lottery
 
Trial begins over Ericsson Djibouti bribery case 

Ten years after the accusations first came to light, four senior former top Ericsson executives are going on trial in Sweden for giving bribes of 20 million kronor (€19.4m) to win contracts in the African country of Djibouti. 

The trial is being held at Solna district court over 17 days. 

All four accused deny committing an offence, claiming they had no knowledge of the payments. 

Swedish vocab: mutor – bribes

