Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden and Finland agree to make Nato announcement next month: reports

Sweden and Finland have agreed to both announce their intention to join Nato in the week beginning May 16th, newspapers in the two countries have reported.

According to both Iltalehti and Expressen, two tabloid newspapers from Finland and Sweden respectively, Sweden’s government has asked for Finland to delay their announcement so that the two countries can announce their intention to join simultaneously in the week when Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö is due to make a state visit to Stockholm.

While Iltalehti, which first reported the claim, did not say where its information came from, Expressen said the timing of the announcement had been confirmed by “government sources”.

Swedish Vocab: samtidigt – at the same time

Police reject Danish extremist’s demo appeal

Police in Western Sweden have rejected an appeal by the Danish extremist Rasmus Paludan against their decision to deny permission for a Koran-burning demo in Borås.

“Rasmus Paludan has a rhetoric which is intended to create disorder and chaos,” Emelie Kullmyr, the police officer handling the issue for police in Sweden’s western region, said in a press release. “We have seen how the public is put in serious danger and police end up getting injured.”

The case will now go to the local civil court.

Swedish Vocab: att överklaga – to appeal

Swedish retail industry concerned by price rises

Retailers in Sweden are concerned by the rising prices forced upon them by suppliers, which they expect to depress margins in the coming months, according to the Swedish Trade Federation.

Rising prices are leading to concern among retailers,” Johan Davidson, the trade body’s chief economist told TT. “The significant decline in profit expectations among supermarkets and groceries [dagligvaruhandeln, or, literally “daily goods trade”] is particularly noteworthy. Competition means that supermarkets and groceries find it difficult to raise prices to the same extent as suppliers’ prices rise.”

Swedish Vocab: oro – concern/worry

Patient jailed for threatening to decapitate doctor

A man in Skåne has been jailed for three months after he threatened to decapitate a doctor if the doctor refused to sign him out of psychiatric care.

The man was angry that the psychiatrist had placed him on sick leave, and in April 2021, telephoned his psychiatric care centre in Helsingborg and threatened to decapitate the responsible doctor if he was not signed out of outpatient psychiatric care.

When this didn’t happen, he logged in to Sweden’s healthcare website and demanded to be signed out at 12pm that same day, threatening that if this didn’t happen he would “decapitate five doctors and stick their heads on a pole”.

In court, the man denied that he had ever intended to carry out the threats.

Swedish Vocab: att halshugga – to decapitate