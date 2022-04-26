For members
SWEDISH TRADITIONS
Where to celebrate Walpurgis Night in Sweden in 2022
After two years of subdued pandemic celebrations, Sweden's Valborg celebrations will return in all their former glory this Saturday. Here are some of the biggest and best bonfires out there.
Published: 26 April 2022 11:14 CEST
The Valborg bonfire at the Skansen amusement park is one of the best places to celebrate in Stockholm. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
FOOD & DRINK
Swedish foodie secrets: How to find Sweden’s best semla
Semlor are traditional Swedish cardamom buns filled with whipped cream and almond paste. But what should you look for in a good semla, and what should you avoid?
Published: 22 February 2022 12:04 CET
Updated: 1 March 2022 13:15 CET
