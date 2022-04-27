Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Sweden Democrats support hits three year low in new poll 

Support for the populist Sweden Democrats is at its lowest point in three years, while the Green Party is back above the four percent threshold for entering parliament, according to a new poll.

Published: 27 April 2022 10:00 CEST
Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson has said his party has shifted position over Nato membership.
Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson has said his party has shifted position over Nato membership. Photo: TT

According to the poll, carried out by Ipsos for Dagens Nyheter, the share of respondents who said they would vote for the far-right party fell from 19 percent in March to 18 percent in April, putting it more or less in line with the 17.5 percent share of the vote it won in the 2018 election.

The share who said they would vote Green rose from three percent to four percent.

The biggest fall, however, was for the Social Democrats, who fell from the 33 percent high they saw in March in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, back to 30 percent in April. 

“Right now there’s a big focus on the Nato issue and the Social Democrats’ positioning, which can impact on support for S [the Social Democrats],” Nicklas Källebring, an opinions analyst for Ipsos, told DN. “Among the party’s voters, there are people who oppose Swedish membership.” 

The Green Party, which has so far shown a stronger opposition to Nato membership, may be picking up some of those votes. 

Källebring also believes that the the riots over the Easter weekend will have seen voters shift support from the Social Democrats to the Moderates and Sweden Democrats, drawn by their tougher messaging on crime. 

The Liberal Party has also seen its support grow from closer to two percent to three percent, perhaps as a result of its new leader Johan Pehrson. 

The Moderate Party's share of the vote stayed the same at 22 percent. 

POLITICS

Danish far-Right extremist Rasmus Paludan to stand in Swedish election

Rasmus Paludan and his right-wing extremist party Stram Kurs ("Hard Line") will be standing in Sweden's parliamentary election in September this year, Sweden's election authority has confirmed.

Published: 20 April 2022 15:51 CEST
In 2019, Paludan stood in Danish parliamentary elections, achieving only 1.8 percent of the vote. Under Denmark’s proportional representation system, parties must achieve at least two percent of the vote in order to enter the Danish parliament.

In Sweden, you must be a Swedish citizen in order to be elected to parliament. Paludan’s father is Swedish, and he applied for and was granted Swedish citizenship in 2020.

In order to enter the Swedish parliament, Paludan must win at least for percent of the vote in the upcoming election.

To put that in to perspective, current parliamentary parties the Liberals and the Green Party are currently polling under four percent, and are thereby at risk of losing their representatives in the Swedish Riksdag.

Paludan, who in recent days has been travelling around Sweden burning the Koran, the Muslim holy book, has described these visits as an “election tour”.

Over the Easter weekend, which coincided this year with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, he visited, or planned to visit, Linköping, Norrköping, Örebro, Landskrona, Malmö and the Stockholm suburb of Rinkeby to hold “demonstrations”, setting fire to the Koran in order to provoke people living in these areas.

Paludan’s demonstrations resulted in riots involving vandalism and violence aimed primarily at police.

At least 40 people have been arrested or charged, many of whom were minors. In total, 26 police officers have been injured.

