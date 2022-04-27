Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Diplomats expelled, moving towards Nato, and populists fall in the polls. Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup.

Published: 27 April 2022 07:58 CEST
Welfare minister Ardalan Shekarabi has said he is leaning towards supporting Sweden joining Nato. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

Sweden Democrats see lowest support in three years in new poll 

Support for the populist Sweden Democrats is at its lowest point in three years, while the Green Party is back above the four percent threshold for entering parliament, according to a new Ipsos poll for Dagens Nyheter.

The share of respondents who said they would vote for the Sweden Democrats fell from 19 percent to 18 percent between March and April, while the share who said they would vote Green has risen to four percent from three percent.

The biggest fall was for the Social Democrats, who fell from a sky-high 33 percent in March to 30 percent in April. 

Ipsos interviewed 1,570 people for the poll between April 12 and April 26.

Swedish Vocab: en undersökning – an survey 

Russia expels Swedish diplomats in retaliation for ‘hostile actions’

Moscow on Tuesday said it was expelling three Swedish diplomats after Stockholm expelled three Russian diplomats over the conflict in Ukraine, despite Sweden saying four were dismissed.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement it summoned the Swedish ambassador to Russia and “strongly protested” the expulsion of Russian diplomats and Sweden’s “military support to the Kyiv regime”.

It also accused Sweden of “covering up the crimes of Ukrainian nationalists against the civilian population of Donbas and Ukraine,” referring to a region in eastern Ukraine, parts of which are controlled by pro-Russia separatists.

“In response to this, the Russian side decided to declare persona non grata three diplomats of the Swedish embassy in Russia,” the ministry said.

In early April, Sweden said it was expelling three Russian diplomats who conducted “illegal operations”, following similar moves by other EU allies.

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde said the action was “very regrettable,” but said that a total of four diplomats had been expelled — three from the embassy in Moscow and another at the Swedish consulate in Saint Petersburg

Swedish Vocab: att utvisa – to expel

Sweden’s welfare minister ‘leaning towards yes’ on Nato

Sweden’s welfare minister Ardalan Sherkarabi has said that he is now ‘leaning towards yes’ on the question of whether to join Nato, in a further sign of the Social Democrats’ slow but steady shift in position. 

“I haven’t yet landed 100 percent on a conclusion but I’m leaning towards that one,” he said. “The reason that I haven’t made and statement on my position is that I’ve been in an exploratory phase.” 

Swedish Vocab: att lutar åt – to lean towards

Sweden to miss emissions reductions required under Paris Agreement 

Sweden is now certain to blow its ‘carbon budget’ of the emissions it can release if it is to have a chance of making the reductions required to meet its share of what’s needed to keep global warming to 1.5C, the goal of the Paris Agreement. 

According to new research from Uppsala University, Sweden at the start of 2020 had just 170 million tons of carbon emissions left in its budget, if there is to be a 50 percent chance of reaching the 1.5C goal. 

It currently released 50m tonnes a year, meaning the country has only 3.5 years to go until its budget is used up.

“Any way we calculate it, the climate policy framework and plans from the rich, industrialised countries fall far from the ambition of being in line with the Paris Agreement,” said Isak Stoddard, a PhD student at Uppsala University. 

Swedish Vocab: att räkna – to count/calculate

For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

New Nato timings, concern over rising prices and Paludan denied. Find out what's going on in Sweden on Tuesday with The Local's short roundup.

Published: 26 April 2022 07:58 CEST
Sweden and Finland agree to make Nato announcement next month: reports

Sweden and Finland have agreed to both announce their intention to join Nato in the week beginning May 16th, newspapers in the two countries have reported.

According to both Iltalehti and Expressen, two tabloid newspapers from Finland and Sweden respectively, Sweden’s government has asked for Finland to delay their announcement so that the two countries can announce their intention to join simultaneously in the week when Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö is due to make a state visit to Stockholm. 

While Iltalehti, which first reported the claim, did not say where its information came from, Expressen said the timing of the announcement had been confirmed by “government sources”. 

Swedish Vocab: samtidigt – at the same time 

Police reject Danish extremist’s demo appeal

Police in Western Sweden have rejected an appeal by the Danish extremist Rasmus Paludan against their decision to deny permission for a Koran-burning demo in Borås. 

“Rasmus Paludan has a rhetoric which is intended to create disorder and chaos,” Emelie Kullmyr, the police officer handling the issue for police in Sweden’s western region, said in a press release. “We have seen how the public is put in serious danger and police end up getting injured.” 

The case will now go to the local civil court.  

Swedish Vocab: att överklaga – to appeal 

Swedish retail industry concerned by price rises 

Retailers in Sweden are concerned by the rising prices forced upon them by suppliers, which they expect to depress margins in the coming months, according to the Swedish Trade Federation. 

Rising prices are leading to concern among retailers,” Johan Davidson, the trade body’s chief economist told TT. “The significant decline in profit expectations among supermarkets and groceries [dagligvaruhandeln, or, literally “daily goods trade”] is particularly noteworthy. Competition means that supermarkets and groceries find it difficult to raise prices to the same extent as suppliers’ prices rise.” 

Swedish Vocab: oro – concern/worry 

Patient jailed for threatening to decapitate doctor 

A man in Skåne has been jailed for three months after he threatened to decapitate a doctor if the doctor refused to sign him out of psychiatric care. 

The man was angry that the psychiatrist had placed him on sick leave, and in April 2021, telephoned his psychiatric care centre in Helsingborg and threatened to decapitate the responsible doctor if he was not signed out of outpatient psychiatric care. 

When this didn’t happen, he logged in to Sweden’s healthcare website and demanded to be signed out at 12pm that same day, threatening that if this didn’t happen he would “decapitate five doctors and stick their heads on a pole”. 

In court, the man denied that he had ever intended to carry out the threats. 

Swedish Vocab: att halshugga – to decapitate  

