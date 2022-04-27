For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Diplomats expelled, moving towards Nato, and populists fall in the polls. Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup.
Published: 27 April 2022 07:58 CEST
Welfare minister Ardalan Shekarabi has said he is leaning towards supporting Sweden joining Nato. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
New Nato timings, concern over rising prices and Paludan denied. Find out what's going on in Sweden on Tuesday with The Local's short roundup.
Published: 26 April 2022 07:58 CEST
