May Day celebrations

You don’t have to wait long before the first big event of May: första maj, or May 1st is, as in many countries, the big celebration for labourers and the working classes in Sweden.

Most large cities will hold a labour day celebration on Sunday May 1st, usually organised by the local branches of the Social Democrats and Left Party.

Like many large events this year, 2022 will be the first celebration in three years, after May 1st parades were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Social Democrat prime minister Magdalena Andersson will be taking part in Stockholm’s May 1st parade, holding a speech at Norra Latin at 15:20. The Left Party will also be celebrating, with their leader Nooshi Dadgostar holding a speech in Kundsträdgården in Sweden’s capital at 15:40.

Don’t feel left out if you can’t make it to Stockholm, though – here’s a list of all the May 1st parades organised across the country by the Left Party this year, and here’s a list of parades the Social Democrats will be attending.

Potential Nato membership

If the rumours are true, Sweden and Finland could be gearing up to announce their intention to join Nato in mid-May.

According to Iltalehti and Expressen, two tabloid newspapers from Finland and Sweden respectively, Sweden’s government has asked for Finland to delay their announcement of intention to join so that the two countries can make the announcement simultaneously, in the week commencing May 16th, when Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö is due to make a state visit to Stockholm.

Here’s our article on the possible timeline showing the details required for Sweden to join Nato.

Eurovision

Although the Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Italy this year, that doesn’t mean Swedes won’t be tuning in. The contest, which starts on May 10th and culminates in the Grand Final on May 14th, is a major event in Sweden’s entertainment industry, carrying on from the Mello hype which sweeps across the country every March.

This year, Sweden will be represented by Cornelia Jakobs’ Hold Me Closer, who bookmakers are currently expecting to come third in the contest after Ukraine and Italy, although she will have to qualify in one of two semi-finals first.

Sweden is currently set to perform in the second half of the second semi-final on May 12th.

You’ll be able to watch the semi-finals and the final live on public broadcaster SVT.