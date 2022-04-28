Read news from:
Spotify subscriber growth hampered by Russia exit

On Wedneday, Swedish music streaming giant Spotify reported a lower than expected growth in paying subscribers in the first quarter, citing its exit from Russia.

Published: 28 April 2022 15:10 CEST
Spotify's office in Stockholm. Photo: Amir Nabizadeh/TT

Following the company’s publication of its first quarter earnings, shares in the streaming service were down over 11 percent on the New York stock-exchange, where the company is listed.

Spotify reported that at the end of March it had 182 million paying subscribers, a 15-percent increase compared to a year earlier, but short of its estimated 183 million.

Meanwhile, analysts had projected the number to hit 187 million. “While this is slightly below our guidance, after excluding the involuntary churn of approximately 1.5 million subscribers as a result of our exit from Russia, growth was above expectations and aided by outperformance in Latin America and Europe,” the group said in a statement.

Like many Western companies, Spotify suspended operations in Russia after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a withdrawal that was finalised on April 11.

By the end of next quarter, the company, which was founded in Sweden, hopes to have 187 million paying users while anticipating a loss of another 600,000 subscribers in Russia.

On the other hand, Spotify did not specify any financial impact resulting from a controversy involving the popular podcast of stand-up comedian and sports commentator Joe Rogan.

Rogan was accused of spreading misinformation about Covid-19 and discouraging Covid-19 vaccinations for young people, sparking artists, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, to call for boycotts against the service.

The total number of monthly users, free and paying, of the platform came in at 422 million in the first quarter, above the group’s expectations and in line with that of Wall Street analysts.

Spotify said a service outage in March forced users who no longer had access to their accounts to create new ones and without this artificial increase, monthly active users would have totalled 419 million.

Revenue was $2.7 billion, the vast majority from paying subscribers and slightly below market forecasts, while net profit was $131 million.

Sweden opens criminal probe into Ericsson over Iraq corruption claims

Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they had opened up an investigation into cases of corruption involving telecoms giant Ericsson in Iraq, including suspected bribes to the Islamic State (IS) group.

Published: 21 April 2022 09:13 CEST
Senior Public Prosecutor Leif Görts confirmed that the investigation had been launched following reports of potential corruption between 2011 and 2019.

“We have reason to believe that crimes of corruption may have been committed in Iraq during this time period and therefore deemed it necessary to open a preliminary investigation,” Görts told AFP, stressing it was still in its “early stages.”

The network equipment maker’s chief executive Börje Ekholm conceded in a newspaper interview in February that some Ericsson employees may have bribed IS members for road transport through areas controlled by the group in Iraq.

The admission was made before the publication of a report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) revealing that an internal Ericsson investigation from 2019 was never made public.

The internal probe had identified possible corruption between 2011 and 2019 in the group’s Iraqi operations.

Ericsson has already agreed to pay $1 billion in penalties to US authorities to close corruption cases in Djibouti, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Kuwait in 2019, and said last week that it expected it would have to pay more fines over the Iraq case.

At Ericsson’s annual meeting in late March, shareholders voted against discharging Ekholm and the board from liabilities, a normally routine decision. Both Ekholm and board members were nonetheless re-elected to their positions.

The Swedish firm’s shares have lost over a quarter of their value since mid-February.

