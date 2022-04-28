Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Calls for a Nato referendum, a possible interest rate hike, and the threat of a Russian disinformation campaign. Here's what's happening in Sweden on Thursday.

Published: 28 April 2022 08:18 CEST
Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar is now calling for a referendum on Nato membership. Photo: Paul Wennerholm/TT

Will interest rates go up this morning?

At 9:30am this morning, the Riksbank, Sweden’s central bank, will give an announcement on whether interest rates will go up or not.

The situation has not been this uncertain for a long time. In the last two years, the Riksbank’s interest rate announcements have mostly been about the bank’s representatives altering their own interest rate prognosis for the next year or so. But now, with rising inflation, the situation has changed.

The question is now not whether the Riksbank will increase interest rates, but how quickly.

Economists from banks Swedbank and SBAB’s expect the Riksbank to increase the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points from zero percent, where it stands today.

“It would be extremely odd if they didn’t increase it on Thursday,” SBAB’s head economist Robert Boije told Sweden’s TT newswire on Wednesday, pointing out the fact that Riksbank representatives have given clear indications that it’s time to increase interest. “Why wait?” he asked.

However, Alexandra Stråberg, the head economist at Länsförsäkringar bank didn’t agree, pointing to low GDP growth and a weaker labour market as good reasons to wait.

“We believe that developments in the economy during the last few months mean that the Riksbank will wait and decide not to change key interest rates this week. Sweden is currently in a period with high inflation and weak growth,” she wrote in a comment to TT.

SEB bank’s economists also believe that interest rates will stay the same, but the situation is uncertain.

Swedish vocabulary: styrränta – key interest rates

Left Party demands referendum on Nato membership

The Left Party is demanding that a referendum be held on whether Sweden should join Nato or not.

“This needs to happen with very broad support, it’s a very, very big issue which needs to be addressed by voters. If the Swedish people decide they want to join Nato, of course we will accept that,” Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of the Left Party, told Sweden’s public radio broadcaster SR

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, no party has spoken out in favour of a Swedish Nato membership being decided by referendum, until now. One of the reasons for this is the concern over a possible Russian campaign to influence any such vote.

The Left Party are against Sweden joining Nato.

Swedish vocabulary: folkomröstning – referendum

‘Russia may seek to influence Sweden’s Nato debate’, security police warn

Sweden’s Säpo security police have warned that Russia is likely in coming weeks and months to make a concerted effort to influence the debate over Sweden joining the Nato security alliance.

“Russia could at the current time realise that it has a limited window of time in which it can influence Sweden’s positioning on the Nato issue,” Säpo’s chief, Charlotte von Essen, said in a press release.

“How such a Russian influence campaign might look is hard to predict, but it could take place in many different arena simultaneously, in order to influence the media, public opinion, and decision-makers.”

Von Essen made her statement as she met with the heads of the Finnish and Norwegian security services in Helsinki.

The newly formed Swedish Psychological Defence Agency last month said there was no sign of an active Russian influence campaign in Sweden, going so far as to say that the country’s international propaganda operation seemed to have stopped functioning properly.

Swedish vocabulary: påverka – influence

Trials begin for disgraced trachea implant surgeon

Paolo Macchiarini, an Italian doctor who made headlines for pioneering windpipe surgery, went on trial in Sweden yesterday, charged with assault for performing the experimental procedure.

Paolo Macchiarini won praise in 2011 after claiming to have performed the world’s first synthetic trachea transplants using stem cells while he was a surgeon at Stockholm’s Karolinska Institute.

The procedure was hailed as a breakthrough in regenerative medicine. But allegations soon emerged that the risky procedure had been carried out on at least one person who had not been critically ill at the time of the operation.

The 63-year-old appeared in court in a blue suit Wednesday, where he listened to translated audio as prosecutors listed the charges of “aggravated assault” against three patients.

The Karolinska Institute has confirmed that the three individuals have since died, but did not directly link the deaths to the operations.

“Macchiarini has carried out the surgery with complete disregard for science and tried experience,” prosecutor Karin Lundstrom-Kron told the court.

As prosecutors presented their case they referenced both external and internal reviews of the case, including one published in 2016 by physician Kjell Asplund, who argued that Macchiarini should never have been employed by Karolinska in the first place.

Here’s the full story on the trial so far.

Swedish vocabulary: rättegång – trial

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Diplomats expelled, moving towards Nato, and populists fall in the polls. Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup.

Published: 27 April 2022 07:58 CEST
Sweden Democrats see lowest support in three years in new poll 

Support for the populist Sweden Democrats is at its lowest point in three years, while the Green Party is back above the four percent threshold for entering parliament, according to a new Ipsos poll for Dagens Nyheter.

The share of respondents who said they would vote for the Sweden Democrats fell from 19 percent to 18 percent between March and April, while the share who said they would vote Green has risen to four percent from three percent.

The biggest fall was for the Social Democrats, who fell from a sky-high 33 percent in March to 30 percent in April. 

Ipsos interviewed 1,570 people for the poll between April 12 and April 26.

Swedish Vocab: en undersökning – an survey 

Far-right extremist blocked from two new protests

The Danish far-right extremist Rasmus Paludan has had applications for two demonstrations on Saturday, in Trollhättan and Örebro, turned down by police, on the grounds that the applications were made at too short notice. 

The police in western Sweden said that while it was important to protect the right to demonstrate, “according to the order law the application needs to be made in writing and in good time”. 

Swedish Vocab: en ansökning – an application

Russia expels Swedish diplomats in retaliation for ‘hostile actions’

Moscow on Tuesday said it was expelling three Swedish diplomats after Stockholm expelled three Russian diplomats over the conflict in Ukraine, despite Sweden saying four were dismissed.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement it summoned the Swedish ambassador to Russia and “strongly protested” the expulsion of Russian diplomats and Sweden’s “military support to the Kyiv regime”.

It also accused Sweden of “covering up the crimes of Ukrainian nationalists against the civilian population of Donbas and Ukraine,” referring to a region in eastern Ukraine, parts of which are controlled by pro-Russia separatists.

“In response to this, the Russian side decided to declare persona non grata three diplomats of the Swedish embassy in Russia,” the ministry said.

In early April, Sweden said it was expelling three Russian diplomats who conducted “illegal operations”, following similar moves by other EU allies.

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde said the action was “very regrettable,” but said that a total of four diplomats had been expelled — three from the embassy in Moscow and another at the Swedish consulate in Saint Petersburg

Swedish Vocab: att utvisa – to expel

Sweden’s welfare minister ‘leaning towards yes’ on Nato

Sweden’s welfare minister Ardalan Sherkarabi has said that he is now ‘leaning towards yes’ on the question of whether to join Nato, in a further sign of the Social Democrats’ slow but steady shift in position. 

“I haven’t yet landed 100 percent on a conclusion but I’m leaning towards that one,” he said. “The reason that I haven’t made and statement on my position is that I’ve been in an exploratory phase.” 

Swedish Vocab: att lutar åt – to lean towards

Sweden to miss emissions reductions required under Paris Agreement 

Sweden is now certain to blow its ‘carbon budget’ of the emissions it can release if it is to have a chance of making the reductions required to meet its share of what’s needed to keep global warming to 1.5C, the goal of the Paris Agreement. 

According to new research from Uppsala University, Sweden at the start of 2020 had just 170 million tons of carbon emissions left in its budget, if there is to be a 50 percent chance of reaching the 1.5C goal. 

It currently released 50m tonnes a year, meaning the country has only 3.5 years to go until its budget is used up.

“Any way we calculate it, the climate policy framework and plans from the rich, industrialised countries fall far from the ambition of being in line with the Paris Agreement,” said Isak Stoddard, a PhD student at Uppsala University. 

Swedish Vocab: att räkna – to count/calculate

