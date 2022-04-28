For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Calls for a Nato referendum, a possible interest rate hike, and the threat of a Russian disinformation campaign. Here's what's happening in Sweden on Thursday.
Published: 28 April 2022 08:18 CEST
Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar is now calling for a referendum on Nato membership. Photo: Paul Wennerholm/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Diplomats expelled, moving towards Nato, and populists fall in the polls. Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup.
Published: 27 April 2022 07:58 CEST
