Volvo posts better-than-expected results despite supply issues

On Thursday, Swedish car manufacturer Volvo Cars on Thursday announced better-than-expected quarterly results despite supply chain problems linked to the war in Ukraine and the Covid pandemic.

Published: 28 April 2022 15:28 CEST
volvo car key
File photo of the key to a Volvo 940. Photo: Lars Pehrson/TT

The Gothenberg-based company, majority owned by China’s Geely Holding, said net profit rose to 3.9 billion Swedish kronor (380 million euros, $400 million) against 5.7 billion kronor a year earlier.

Its first-quarter operating profit fell to 6.0 billion kronor, while turnover rose 11 percent to 15.7 billion kronor, beating analyst forecasts.

A global shortage of semiconductors has forced Volvo and other carmakers to cut vehicle output despite robust demand.

The new Covid lockdowns in China and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have exacerbated the problem, Volvo said.

The Ukraine conflict “sent already rising inflation to new heights and further disrupted supply chains that were already fragile”, Volvo chief Jim Rowan said.

“Volvo Cars sold a total of 148,295 cars in the first quarter as the supply chain constraints affecting the company continued to slowly ease,” a statement said.

This was 37,000 fewer than the previous year.

“However, late in the quarter the company was hit by a shortage of a specific component, which will also impact production during the second quarter,” it added.

Volvo however underscored that this was “a temporary setback”, adding it expected “marginal growth in sales volumes for the full year 2022, compared to 2021, although uncertainty is high”.

Volvo sales in its main markets fell 26 percent in Europe, 21 percent in China and 16 percent in the United States.

However, the company, which aims to have an all-electric fleet of cars by 2030, said sales of rechargeable vehicles were rising and represented 34 percent of the total volume in the first quarter.

Spotify subscriber growth hampered by Russia exit

On Wedneday, Swedish music streaming giant Spotify reported a lower than expected growth in paying subscribers in the first quarter, citing its exit from Russia.

Published: 28 April 2022 15:10 CEST
Following the company’s publication of its first quarter earnings, shares in the streaming service were down over 11 percent on the New York stock-exchange, where the company is listed.

Spotify reported that at the end of March it had 182 million paying subscribers, a 15-percent increase compared to a year earlier, but short of its estimated 183 million.

Meanwhile, analysts had projected the number to hit 187 million. “While this is slightly below our guidance, after excluding the involuntary churn of approximately 1.5 million subscribers as a result of our exit from Russia, growth was above expectations and aided by outperformance in Latin America and Europe,” the group said in a statement.

Like many Western companies, Spotify suspended operations in Russia after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a withdrawal that was finalised on April 11.

By the end of next quarter, the company, which was founded in Sweden, hopes to have 187 million paying users while anticipating a loss of another 600,000 subscribers in Russia.

On the other hand, Spotify did not specify any financial impact resulting from a controversy involving the popular podcast of stand-up comedian and sports commentator Joe Rogan.

Rogan was accused of spreading misinformation about Covid-19 and discouraging Covid-19 vaccinations for young people, sparking artists, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, to call for boycotts against the service.

The total number of monthly users, free and paying, of the platform came in at 422 million in the first quarter, above the group’s expectations and in line with that of Wall Street analysts.

Spotify said a service outage in March forced users who no longer had access to their accounts to create new ones and without this artificial increase, monthly active users would have totalled 419 million.

Revenue was $2.7 billion, the vast majority from paying subscribers and slightly below market forecasts, while net profit was $131 million.

