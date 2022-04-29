For members
OPINION & ANALYSIS
What my burnout taught me about Sweden’s exhaustion epidemic
“Hitting the wall” is a well-known and widespread phenomenon in Sweden, where thousands are forced to take long-term sick leave because of clinical exhaustion. David Crouch, who hit the wall himself, examines this uniquely Swedish condition.
Published: 29 April 2022 15:09 CEST
A depressed woman sits on a bed. Photo: Isabell Höjman/TT
For members
HEALTH
EXPLAINED: What to do if you face a long wait for healthcare in Sweden
Sweden theoretically has a "healthcare guarantee" limiting your wait to see a GP to three days, and to see a consultant to three months. The reality is somewhat different. Here's what you can do if you face a long wait.
Published: 8 April 2022 16:29 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments