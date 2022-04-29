Read news from:
Swedish Viking treasure rescued for public by charity funds

A Viking treasure hoard, which historians in Sweden feared would be lost in a sale to private buyers, has been saved by two charitable foundations. It will now go on display in public museums.

Published: 29 April 2022 11:39 CEST
An archive photo of the Everlöv Hoard when it was put on display in Lund in 1986. Photo: Historical Museum at Lund University

The collection, which was to be sold in a controversial auction on Friday April 29th, has instead been bought in its entirety by the Gunnar Ekström Foundation for Numismatic Research and the Sven Svensson Foundation for Numismatic Research. 

It will now go on display as part of the Royal Coin Cabinet at Stockholm’s Economy Museum. 

The collection forms part of the so-called Everlöv Hoard. The youngest coin has been dated to 1018, placing it in the Viking era, while the oldest coin dates back to the 800s.

“It’s great news that the Everlöv find can be kept together as part of our shared cultural heritage, and will be available for research,” museum head Cecilia von Heijne told union magazine Magasin K.

Birgitta Hårdh, a professor emeritus of archaeology at Lund University, who originally described the sale as “a great tragedy”, also welcomed the news.

“It’s really good news, I’m so happy about this!” she told the magazine.

Hårdh has been campaigning for the hoard to become state property since the 1980s.

“Now the treasure has been saved and there will a chance to study it. I hope it will be put on display soon so people can get to see it,” she said.

Gitte Ingvardsson, a numismatician – someone who collects or studies coins – at Lund’s Historical Museum, said the acquisition was “the best news in a long time!”

“I’m extremely happy to hear that the hoard will be preserved in its entirety, and I’m grateful to my colleagues in Stockholm who have made a great effort to ensure that this story has a happy ending”.

The hoard, comprising of 912 coins and 40 silver items, was found in the 1980s inside a chiffonier, a type of wooden furniture similar to a sideboard.

A relative of the current owner of the hoard had placed the items in the chiffonier which had then been passed down through the generations to different members of the family.

The original plan was that the hoard would be put on sale in widely-criticised auction on April 29th.

‘A great tragedy’: Viking treasure hoard soon up for auction in Sweden

A Viking hoard comprising 912 coins and 40 silver items is to be sold at auction in Sweden to the disappointment of researchers, who are calling for laws to be changed to prevent similar sales in future.

Published: 12 April 2022 09:51 CEST
'A great tragedy': Viking treasure hoard soon up for auction in Sweden

Birgitta Hårdh, a professor emeritus of archaeology, said that such treasures should be placed in public ownership to prevent finders from splitting them up and selling them on the market.  

“The auction is a great tragedy, it belongs to the state and should not be sold, in my view. It would be very, very tragic if the treasure were to be split up,” Hårdh, who organised an exhibition of the collection at Lund University’s Historical Museum, told the HD and Sydsvenskan newspapers. 

The items are part of the so-called Everlöv Hoard, and the youngest coin has been dated to 1018, placing it in the Viking era. The oldest coin in the hoard dates back to the 800s. At the end of April, the coins will be put on sale in an auction.

The coin collection, which has never been in the Swedish National Heritage Board’s possession, was found in the 1980s inside a chiffonier, a type of wooden furniture similar to a sideboard.

A relative of the current owner of the hoard had placed the items in the chiffonier which had then been passed down through the generations to different members of the family.

Under the Swedish Historic Environment Law or kulturmiljölagen, prehistoric discoveries must be reported to the County Administrative Board (Länsstyrelse).

However, the law is unclear when it comes to items discovered indoors – which is why researches are now calling for the law to be changed. 

