For members
SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY
Swedish word of the day: polsk riksdag
The literal translation of today's phrase of the day is "Polish parliament". Why is this a phrase in Swedish, and what does it mean?
Published: 29 April 2022 15:24 CEST
What's so chaotic about the Polish parliament? Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
For members
SWEDISH WORD OF THE DAY
Swedish word of the day: gökotta
Today's word of the day describes a charming Swedish tradition which often takes place around Ascension Day in late May or early June.
Published: 22 April 2022 11:51 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments
Thanks for passing on to Swedish immigrants ways to proliferate Polish stereotypes, Richard.