Swedish word of the day: polsk riksdag

The literal translation of today's phrase of the day is "Polish parliament". Why is this a phrase in Swedish, and what does it mean?

Published: 29 April 2022 15:24 CEST
What's so chaotic about the Polish parliament? Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

polsk riksdag (literally: “Polish parliament”) is a Swedish term for a chaotic, disordered meeting where no consensus is reached. The phrase polsk riksdag can therefore be used to describe any kind of chaotic situation where many people are talking over each other, or even a situation where a large group of people are trying to decide on something but can’t agree.

If you and a group of friends wanted to go out for some drinks and were trying to decide which bar to go to, but everyone in the group kept suggesting a different place and refusing to listen to each other, you could complain that the situation had turned into a polsk riksdag.

The phrase also exists in other countries close to Poland, including Danish (polsk rigsdag), Finnish (Puolalainen parlamentti), Norwegian (polsk riksdag), German (Polnischer Reichstag) and Russian (Polskij parlament).

So, why does this phrase exist? Do Swedes think that Polish people are chaotic and disorganised?

Well, no. The phrase does, however, have its roots in Polish parliamentary history. It all goes back to the Polish parliament of the 17th and 18th centuries, referred to as the sejm (the term sejm literally means “gathering” in Polish, and has since 1918 referred only to the lower house of Poland’s bicameral parliament).

In the Kingdom of Poland, the sejm was the general term for parliament as a whole, made up of the chamber of deputies, the Senate and the King.

In the 1600s, during the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, the sejm adopted a principle stating that all Polish noblemen were equal, and that every member of the sejm therefore had an absolute veto. This meant that, in order for the sejm to adopt any policy, all members must be in complete agreement, which obviously made it extremely difficult to pass any laws which were even slightly controversial.

The Polish Sejm back in 1622. Photo: Jakub Lauri, scanned by Polaco77/Wikimedia Commons

By the 1660s, this principle had given Poland’s parliament a reputation as the most chaotic in Europe.

All a representative had to do was say (or, as was often the case, shout) the phrase nie pozwalam! (I do not approve it!) or Latin sisto activitatem (I stop the activity!) in order to veto any proposal.

This free veto (Latin: liberum veto), did not just veto the proposal being discussed, but it forced an immediate end to the current session and voided any legislation which had already been passed in that session. This got so out of hand that in 1688, parliament was dissolved before representatives had even started negotiating.

As many as 53 of the roughly 150 sejms held between 1573 and 1763 failed to pass any legislation at all, mostly because of this free veto.

Furthermore, the system was vulnerable to outside influence. All a neighbouring state with bad intentions had to do was bribe one member of parliament to veto any attempts to modernise Poland. Russia and Prussia were particularly notorious for doing this.

Eventually, things got so bad that the Polish government was on the brink of collapse, until finally, in 1791, the free veto was abolished, establishing the principle of majority rule.

Grzegorz Ekiert, political scientist at Harvard, blames the free veto system for the ultimate collapse of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth in 1795, writing the following: “The principle of the liberum veto preserved the feudal features of Poland’s political system, weakened the role of the monarchy, led to anarchy in political life, and contributed to the economic and political decline of the Polish state. Such a situation made the country vulnerable to foreign invasions and ultimately led to its collapse.”

So, keep that in mind next time you’re in a chaotic business meeting where no one can come to an agreement on anything,  although it’s probably a good idea to avoid shouting nie pozwalam in an attempt to put an end to the chaos.

Example sentences:

Det blev en riktig polsk riksdag igår, ingen kunde komma överens om var vi skulle äta.

It turned into a real Polish parliament yesterday, no one could agree on where we should eat.

Men snälla, kan ni inte sluta prata i munnen på varann? Det är en polsk riksdag härinne!

Please, can’t you stop talking over each other? It’s a Polish parliament in here!

Swedish word of the day: gökotta

Today's word of the day describes a charming Swedish tradition which often takes place around Ascension Day in late May or early June.

Published: 22 April 2022 11:51 CEST
The noun gökotta describes the Swedish tradition of going birdwatching – or taking a fågelskådartur – in order to spot a gök (cuckoo).

The word is made up of the noun gök, the Swedish word for cuckoo, and otta, an old Swedish word for the time of day between night and dawn. The word otta comes from Old Norse ótta. Ótta still exists in Icelandic, where it historically referred to 3 o’clock in the morning, under an old system where night and day were split into three-hour chunks (3 o’clock in the afternoon also had a special term in Icelandic: nón).

The word has an indo-European root, which also produced the Gothic 𐌿𐌷𐍄𐍅𐍉 (ûhtwô), Old High German uohta and Old English ūhta. This indo-European root is also the origin of the Sanskrit word अक्तु (aktu) meaning “night” or “dark”.

Nowadays, you are most likely to hear the term otta in relation to some sort of religious ceremony, such as a julotta (an early service on Christmas morning), or an ottesång, an early-morning hymn service which used to take place in churches across Sweden on Sundays and religious holidays.

Anyway, back to the gökotta. The tradition involves going into the forest early on a spring morning, picnic in hand, to wait in silence in hopes of hearing the cuckoo’s song.

Around a century ago, celebrating the gökotta became popular in Sweden – with Ascension Day being a good time to do so, as it coincides with the cuckoo’s return from its winter migration in Africa.

Although some churches organise outdoor services featuring a gökotta excursion, the tradition has its roots in the Swedish folk movement.

In southern Sweden, you may be able to hear the cuckoo as early as the end of April – in mountainous areas and further north, you may have to wait two or three weeks more before you can hear its cry.

According to Swedish folk belief, the cry of the cuckoo may be a fateful sound, depending on the direction from which the sound is heard: Södergök är dödergök, östergök är tröstegök. Nordegök är sorgegök, västergök är bästergök. (“Southern cuckoo is death cuckoo, eastern cuckoo is consolation cuckoo. Northern cuckoo is sorrow cuckoo, western cuckoo is the best cuckoo”).

Additionally, a cuckoo’s cry heard near your home was considered as warning of an imminent death. Cuckoos may even hold answers to the future: another folk belief suggests that asking the first cuckoo you hear the following question and waiting for the number of calls in response will reveal the life expectancy of the person asking the question: “Lilla gök på kvist, säg mig visst, hur många år jag får? / Little cuckoo on a branch, tell me, how many years will I get?”

On a more cheerful note, folklore also states that the first cuckoo of the season can reveal when you will marry: count one year for each time the cuckoo cries in response to your question.

Example sentences

Vill ni med på gökotta imorgon bitti?

Do you want to go looking for cuckoos early tomorrow morning?

Gökottan är en gammal svensk tradition som har sina rötter i den svenska folkrörelsen.

The gökotta is an old Swedish tradition with its roots in the Swedish folk movement.

By Shandana Mufti and Becky Waterton

