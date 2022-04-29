Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Brits get vote for life, no Nato referendum and a possible shortage test for work permits. Here's a rundown of the news on Friday.

Published: 29 April 2022 08:20 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has spoken out against a possible Nato referendum. Photo: Paul Wennerholm/TT

Referendum on Nato ‘a bad idea’, Andersson says

Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson came out against holding a referendum on Nato on Thursday afternoon, following calls from the Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar to put the decision to a public vote.

“I think it’s a bad idea, for several reasons. It’s a question which isn’t suitable for a referendum, in my opinion,” she said in a press conference.

She explained her decision by saying that the question involves classified information which can’t be debated openly, as well as information to do with national security.

“There are important questions in such a referendum which can’t be discussed. Important facts which can’t be laid out on the table,” she said.

Andersson also criticised Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson’s requirement that the government should seek parliamentary support for a Nato application.

She underlined that parliamentary parties are discussing security policy in an analysis group, with a report to be presented in two weeks.

“We’re working to find consensus in this situation. I can only regret to say that Ulf Kristersson, again and again, seems to seek conflict on these issues,” she said.

Swedish vocabularysekretessbelagd – classified

British citizens in Europe finally get right to vote for life

British citizens living abroad will no longer lose their right to vote in UK elections if they have been abroad for over 15 years, after a long-term government pledge finally became law. Here’s what we know about the new rules.

The UK government’s Elections Bill finally passed through the House of Lords in the British parliament on Wednesday night. Part two of the bill was hugely important for British citizens living abroad because it restored their right to vote in UK General Elections, no matter how long they have lived abroad.

Previously the so-called ’15-year rule’ meant Britons who had been out of the country for more than 15 years lost the right to vote back home. This rule effectively barred tens of thousands of Britons abroad from voting in the 2016 EU referendum, despite the fact the result had a direct impact on their lives.

It is believed the bill now extends voting rights to some 3.5 million British nationals living around the world, over one million of those living in Europe.

The move marks a victory for those Britons who have long campaigned against the 15-year rule, none more so than 100-year-old Harry Schindler, a British citizen living in Italy who began the campaign many years ago.

See the full article on the changes here.

Swedish vocabulary: rösträtt – right to vote

Swedish government announces plans to bring back shortage test for work permits

“We need order in the Swedish labour market,” Anders Ygeman, Sweden’s migration minister, said, announcing plans to bring back a labour shortage test for work permits at a press conference on Thursday. “Sweden should not compete with low wages and bad working conditions”.

The government now wants to introduce so-called arbetsmarknadsprövning, a system scrapped in 2008 where prospective labour migrants wanting to work in Sweden will only have their work permits approved if they are filling a position where there is a national shortage.

The change comes on top of new tighter rules due to come in on June 1st, which will require work permit applicants to have a job contract before a permit can be granted. 

If arbetsmarknadsprövning is brought back, the availability of work permits will be dependent on unions, employers, and other authorities confirming that they lack staff in the profession in question.

The government has not yet submitted a proposal to reintroduce the law, rather they are in the process of initiating an investigation into how possible legislation could be formulated. This investigation is expected to launch by this summer, after which it will run for at least a year, meaning that any change in legislation is unlikely to happen before the latter half of 2023.

Swedish vocabulary: arbetsmarknad – labour market

Swedish central bank raises inflation for first time since 2014

Sweden’s Riksbank has increased its key interest rate to 0.25 percent, marking the first time the rate has been above zero for nearly eight years.

In a press release announcing the move, the bank said that it needed to take action to bring down the current high rate of inflation, which it predicts will average 5.5 percent in 2022, before sinking to 3.3 percent in 2023.

“Inflation has risen to the highest level since the 1990s and is going to stay high for a while. To prevent high inflation taking hold in price and wage developments, the directors have decided to raise interest rates from zero to 0.25 percent,” it said. 

The Riksbank, which is tasked by the government to keep inflation at around two percent, has been caught off-guard by the speed and duration of price rises.

Just a few months ago, in February, it said it expected inflation to be temporary, predicting there was no need to increase rates until 2024.

The last time the key inflation rate was above zero was in the autumn of 2014. 

Swedish vocabulary: styrränta – key inflation rate

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Calls for a Nato referendum, a possible interest rate hike, and the threat of a Russian disinformation campaign. Here's what's happening in Sweden on Thursday.

Published: 28 April 2022 08:18 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Will interest rates go up this morning?

At 9:30am this morning, the Riksbank, Sweden’s central bank, will give an announcement on whether interest rates will go up or not.

The situation has not been this uncertain for a long time. In the last two years, the Riksbank’s interest rate announcements have mostly been about the bank’s representatives altering their own interest rate prognosis for the next year or so. But now, with rising inflation, the situation has changed.

The question is now not whether the Riksbank will increase interest rates, but how quickly.

Economists from banks Swedbank and SBAB’s expect the Riksbank to increase the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points from zero percent, where it stands today.

“It would be extremely odd if they didn’t increase it on Thursday,” SBAB’s head economist Robert Boije told Sweden’s TT newswire on Wednesday, pointing out the fact that Riksbank representatives have given clear indications that it’s time to increase interest. “Why wait?” he asked.

However, Alexandra Stråberg, the head economist at Länsförsäkringar bank didn’t agree, pointing to low GDP growth and a weaker labour market as good reasons to wait.

“We believe that developments in the economy during the last few months mean that the Riksbank will wait and decide not to change key interest rates this week. Sweden is currently in a period with high inflation and weak growth,” she wrote in a comment to TT.

SEB bank’s economists also believe that interest rates will stay the same, but the situation is uncertain.

Swedish vocabulary: styrränta – key interest rates

Left Party demands referendum on Nato membership

The Left Party is demanding that a referendum be held on whether Sweden should join Nato or not.

“This needs to happen with very broad support, it’s a very, very big issue which needs to be addressed by voters. If the Swedish people decide they want to join Nato, of course we will accept that,” Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of the Left Party, told Sweden’s public radio broadcaster SR

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, no party has spoken out in favour of a Swedish Nato membership being decided by referendum, until now. One of the reasons for this is the concern over a possible Russian campaign to influence any such vote.

The Left Party are against Sweden joining Nato.

Swedish vocabulary: folkomröstning – referendum

‘Russia may seek to influence Sweden’s Nato debate’, security police warn

Sweden’s Säpo security police have warned that Russia is likely in coming weeks and months to make a concerted effort to influence the debate over Sweden joining the Nato security alliance.

“Russia could at the current time realise that it has a limited window of time in which it can influence Sweden’s positioning on the Nato issue,” Säpo’s chief, Charlotte von Essen, said in a press release.

“How such a Russian influence campaign might look is hard to predict, but it could take place in many different arena simultaneously, in order to influence the media, public opinion, and decision-makers.”

Von Essen made her statement as she met with the heads of the Finnish and Norwegian security services in Helsinki.

The newly formed Swedish Psychological Defence Agency last month said there was no sign of an active Russian influence campaign in Sweden, going so far as to say that the country’s international propaganda operation seemed to have stopped functioning properly.

Swedish vocabulary: påverka – influence

Trials begin for disgraced trachea implant surgeon

Paolo Macchiarini, an Italian doctor who made headlines for pioneering windpipe surgery, went on trial in Sweden yesterday, charged with assault for performing the experimental procedure.

Paolo Macchiarini won praise in 2011 after claiming to have performed the world’s first synthetic trachea transplants using stem cells while he was a surgeon at Stockholm’s Karolinska Institute.

The procedure was hailed as a breakthrough in regenerative medicine. But allegations soon emerged that the risky procedure had been carried out on at least one person who had not been critically ill at the time of the operation.

The 63-year-old appeared in court in a blue suit Wednesday, where he listened to translated audio as prosecutors listed the charges of “aggravated assault” against three patients.

The Karolinska Institute has confirmed that the three individuals have since died, but did not directly link the deaths to the operations.

“Macchiarini has carried out the surgery with complete disregard for science and tried experience,” prosecutor Karin Lundstrom-Kron told the court.

As prosecutors presented their case they referenced both external and internal reviews of the case, including one published in 2016 by physician Kjell Asplund, who argued that Macchiarini should never have been employed by Karolinska in the first place.

Here’s the full story on the trial so far.

Swedish vocabulary: rättegång – trial

SHOW COMMENTS