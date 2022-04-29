For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Brits get vote for life, no Nato referendum and a possible shortage test for work permits. Here's a rundown of the news on Friday.
Published: 29 April 2022 08:20 CEST
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has spoken out against a possible Nato referendum. Photo: Paul Wennerholm/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Calls for a Nato referendum, a possible interest rate hike, and the threat of a Russian disinformation campaign. Here's what's happening in Sweden on Thursday.
Published: 28 April 2022 08:18 CEST
