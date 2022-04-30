PODCAST: How will the global energy crisis affect life in Sweden? 

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined byThe Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. We also have an interview with the Green Party co-leader Märta Stenevi.

In this edition we discuss:

For our main topic this week we look at how Sweden is affected by the ongoing global energy crisis.

We examine: what energy sources Sweden currently uses and how the mix is likely to change in the longer term; what important new technologies are in the pipeline, including major projects in northern Sweden; how reliant Sweden is on Russian oil and gas imports; and what we as consumers can do to reduce our energy bills.

You can listen to the episode HERE. Please leave a rating or review wherever you listen to the podcast as it helps ensure that more people discover it.

And don’t forget to hit the follow button (or + sign) on Apple or tap the notification bell on Spotify to ensure you get a reminder whenever we publish a new episode.