SWEDEN IN FOCUS

Published: 30 April 2022 08:00 CEST
PODCAST: How will the global energy crisis affect life in Sweden? 

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined byThe Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. We also have an interview with the Green Party co-leader Märta Stenevi

In this edition we discuss: 

For our main topic this week we look at how Sweden is affected by the ongoing global energy crisis

We examine: what energy sources Sweden currently uses and how the mix is likely to change in the longer term; what important new technologies are in the pipeline, including major projects in northern Sweden; how reliant Sweden is on Russian oil and gas imports; and what we as consumers can do to reduce our energy bills. 

You can listen to the episode HERE. Please leave a rating or review wherever you listen to the podcast as it helps ensure that more people discover it. 

And don’t forget to hit the follow button (or + sign) on Apple or tap the notification bell on Spotify to ensure you get a reminder whenever we publish a new episode.

 

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

Published: 23 April 2022 08:03 CEST
PODCAST: Why Sweden experienced its worst riots in decades

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by Swedish journalist Bilan Osman, as well as The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. 

In this edition we discuss: 

  • Will the government manage to pass its hotly contested spring budget?
  • Sweden’s highest circulation newspaper backs Nato membership 
  • Will a new work permit law prevent talent deportations?

But our main focus this week is on the riots that took place in several Swedish cities over the Easter weekend. What caused them? Just how bad were they? Should a far-right extremist be allowed to stage Koran-burning protests? And what can be done to ensure Muslims as a group aren’t scapegoated for the actions of a small minority?  

You can listen to the episode HERE. Please leave a rating or review wherever you listen to the podcast as it helps ensure that more people discover it. Thank you! 

