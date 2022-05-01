Read news from:
Sweden accuse Russian spy plane of violating airspace

A Russian reconnaissance plane briefly violated Sweden's airspace on Friday, Swedish defence officials said on Saturday, as the country considers its bid for NATO membership after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 1 May 2022 12:28 CEST
The Russian propeller plane of the type AN-30 that violated Swedish airspace on April 29, photographed by Swedish fighter planes. Photo credit: Swedish Armed Forces via TT.

“A Russian AN-30 propeller plane violated Swedish airspace on Friday evening,” the Swedish defence ministry said in a statement, adding that its teams had followed the incident and photographed it.

The ministry said the plane was flying east of Bornholm, a Danish island in the Baltic, before it headed towards Swedish territory.

“It is totally unacceptable to violate Swedish airspace,” SVT quoted Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist as saying.

“This action is unprofessional and given the general security situation, very inappropriate. Swedish sovereignty must always be respected.”

Carl-Johan Edström, air force chief, also told SVT  that they had followed the plane for a long time.

“I think it is irresponsible and unprofessional to fly so close to a country’s borders with military aircraft. There is no reason to fly so close that you can accidentally enter a country’s territory, you may well be 10-15 kilometres from the border, then things like this do not have to happen”, Edström said.

At the beginning of March, four Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace, when they flew over the sea east of Gotland.

Sweden and Finland have agreed to both announce their intention to join Nato in the week beginning May 16th, newspapers in the two countries have reported.

According to both Iltalehti and Expressen, two tabloid newspapers from Finland and Sweden respectively, Sweden’s government has asked for Finland to delay their announcement so that the two countries can announce their intention to join simultaneously, 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to Sweden debating Nato membership, overturning the non-aligned security policy which has been at the centre of Social Democrat foreign politics since the 1930s. 

NATO

‘Russia may seek to influence Sweden’s Nato debate’

Sweden's Säpo security police have warned that Russia is likely in coming weeks and months to make a concerted effort to influence the debate over Sweden joining the Nato security alliance.

Published: 27 April 2022 16:01 CEST
'Russia may seek to influence Sweden's Nato debate'

“Russia could at the current time realise that it has a limited window of time in which it can influence Sweden’s positioning on the Nato issue,” Säpo’s chief, Charlotte von Essen, said in a press release

“How such a Russian influence campaign might look is hard to predict, but it could take place in many different arena simultaneously, in order to influence the media, public opinion, and decision-makers.” 

Von Essen made her statement as she met with the heads of the Finnish and Norwegian security services in Helsinki.

The newly formed Swedish Psychological Defence Agency last month said there was no sign of an active Russian influence campaign in Sweden, going so far as to say that the country’s international propaganda operation seemed to have stopped functioning properly. 

“We have seen them carry out particularly qualified influence operations against other country… people talk about ‘the Russian bear’ and that Russia is good at all this,” said Mikael Tofvesson, the agency’s chief at the start of the month. “Byt the Russian propaganda machine has not succeeded in standing against a counter attack. In some way, it’s whole handling [of the invasion] has broken down.” 

Säpo, however, said it was braced for propaganda, noting that Russia has shown itself going as far as to launch military attacks to force other European countries to follow its will. 

“The security police has intensified its work to reduce the room foreign powers have to manoeuvre and to strengthen the power those operations we have worth preserving have to resist,” von Essen said. “We are continuously carrying out measures to protect Sweden and are cooperating broadly with others, even internationally. 

