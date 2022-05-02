Read news from:
Swedish opposition wants parliament to have role in Nato decision

Opposition parties are calling on Sweden's government to today spell out the parliament's role in handling a decision on whether or not to join the Nato security alliance.

Published: 2 May 2022 15:47 CEST
The Moderate Party's foreign policy spokesperson meets the press ahead of the fifth meeting of the inter-party security policy analysis group. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Hans Wallmark, foreign policy spokesperson for the opposition Moderate Party, told the TT newswire that he expected an announcement to be made after  the fifth meeting of the cross-party security policy analysis group, which is helping draw up the government’s new analysis of the changed security situation. 

However, no announcement was made, and a press conference foreign minister Ann Linde had called for 5pm, was cancelled at short notice. 

Wallmark said he was pushing for the analysis to be be submitted as a written statement to parliament when it is published on May 13th, in a similar way to that in which the Finnish government’s analysis was last month. 

The submission could then be followed by a parliamentary debate in which all parties would be able to propose motions. 

READ ALSO: The likely timetable for how Sweden could join Nato

“There must be some possibility for parliament to be heard,” he told Sweden’s TT newswire. “This is a shift in position which deserves a broad and frank debate which the Swedish people are given the possibility to follow.”

Mikael Oscarsson, defence spokesperson for the Christian Democrats agreed that parliamentary backing should be secured for the decision to join Nato. 

“This is a big and important step, after all,” he said, saying it was not enough for the Social Democrat party to shift position on the issues. 

The ‘Sossarna’ [Social Democrats] are not the same the thing as Sweden,” he said. 

The Sweden Democrats are also calling for the Nato decision to be backed by the parliament. 

“If you want to establish national unity and as much responsibility for this as possible, then you want to get the backing of parliament and also have an open parliamentary debate,” the party’s foreign policy spokesperson, Aron Emilsson, said. 

MILITARY

Sweden accuses Russian spy plane of violating airspace

A Russian reconnaissance plane briefly violated Sweden's airspace on Friday, Swedish defence officials said on Saturday, as the country considers its bid for NATO membership after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 1 May 2022 12:28 CEST
“A Russian AN-30 propeller plane violated Swedish airspace on Friday evening,” the Swedish defence ministry said in a statement, adding that its teams had followed the incident and photographed it.

The ministry said the plane was flying east of Bornholm, a Danish island in the Baltic, before it headed towards Swedish territory.

“It is totally unacceptable to violate Swedish airspace,” SVT quoted Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist as saying.

“This action is unprofessional and given the general security situation, very inappropriate. Swedish sovereignty must always be respected.”

Carl-Johan Edström, air force chief, also told SVT  that they had followed the plane for a long time.

“I think it is irresponsible and unprofessional to fly so close to a country’s borders with military aircraft. There is no reason to fly so close that you can accidentally enter a country’s territory, you may well be 10-15 kilometres from the border, then things like this do not have to happen”, Edström said.

At the beginning of March, four Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace, when they flew over the sea east of Gotland.

Sweden and Finland have agreed to both announce their intention to join Nato in the week beginning May 16th, newspapers in the two countries have reported.

According to both Iltalehti and Expressen, two tabloid newspapers from Finland and Sweden respectively, Sweden’s government has asked for Finland to delay their announcement so that the two countries can announce their intention to join simultaneously, 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to Sweden debating Nato membership, overturning the non-aligned security policy which has been at the centre of Social Democrat foreign politics since the 1930s. 

