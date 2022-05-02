Read news from:
Swedish game publisher Embracer buys rights to ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Deux Ex’

Swedish video game publisher Embracer said on Monday that it had acquired three development studios responsible for hit games such as "Tomb Raider" and "Deus Ex" from Japanese publisher Square Enix.

Published: 2 May 2022 15:58 CEST
Character figure of computer game heroine Lara Croft. Photo: Jörg Carstensen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

The acquisition of the three North American studios Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, totalled $300 million (285 million euros) and affects around 1,100 employees, Embracer said in a statement.

It also included the intellectual properties (IPs) for several best-selling franchises, such as “Tomb Raider,” starring British adventuring archeologist Lara Croft, who has been a video game character icon since her debut in 1996.

“We are thrilled to welcome these studios into the Embracer Group. We recognise the fantastic IP, world class creative talent, and track record of excellence that have been demonstrated time and again over the past decades,” Lars Wingefors, co-founder and CEO of Embracer, said in a statement.

Other well known IPs included in the deal were science fiction role-playing game “Deus Ex” and “Thief,” where players need to focus on stealth as they don the robes of a master thief.

The purchase is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close between July and September, the group said.

Following the close of the transaction, Embracer, which has been on an acquisition spree for several years, will have more than 14,000 employees and 124 internal game development studios.

Embracer, formerly known as THQ Nordic, is based in the town of Karlstad in western Sweden.

In a separate statement, Square Enix said “the move is based on the policy of business structure optimisation,” which it had outlined in its “medium-term business strategy,” announced in May of 2021.

Volvo posts better-than-expected results despite supply issues

On Thursday, Swedish car manufacturer Volvo Cars on Thursday announced better-than-expected quarterly results despite supply chain problems linked to the war in Ukraine and the Covid pandemic.

Published: 28 April 2022 15:28 CEST
The Gothenberg-based company, majority owned by China’s Geely Holding, said net profit rose to 3.9 billion Swedish kronor (380 million euros, $400 million) against 5.7 billion kronor a year earlier.

Its first-quarter operating profit fell to 6.0 billion kronor, while turnover rose 11 percent to 15.7 billion kronor, beating analyst forecasts.

A global shortage of semiconductors has forced Volvo and other carmakers to cut vehicle output despite robust demand.

The new Covid lockdowns in China and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have exacerbated the problem, Volvo said.

The Ukraine conflict “sent already rising inflation to new heights and further disrupted supply chains that were already fragile”, Volvo chief Jim Rowan said.

“Volvo Cars sold a total of 148,295 cars in the first quarter as the supply chain constraints affecting the company continued to slowly ease,” a statement said.

This was 37,000 fewer than the previous year.

“However, late in the quarter the company was hit by a shortage of a specific component, which will also impact production during the second quarter,” it added.

Volvo however underscored that this was “a temporary setback”, adding it expected “marginal growth in sales volumes for the full year 2022, compared to 2021, although uncertainty is high”.

Volvo sales in its main markets fell 26 percent in Europe, 21 percent in China and 16 percent in the United States.

However, the company, which aims to have an all-electric fleet of cars by 2030, said sales of rechargeable vehicles were rising and represented 34 percent of the total volume in the first quarter.

