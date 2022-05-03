Sweden’s Social Democrats deactivate Twitter account

In its last Twitter post, the party said it aimed “to focus on being out on the streets and in public squares to meet people”.

“We will instead be on the streets and in squares, talking in workplaces and in stairwells and knocking on doors. You will even find us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube,” it wrote.

Detta konto är inte längre aktivt. Vi finns istället på gator och torg, för samtal på arbetsplatser och i trappuppgångar när vi knackar dörr. Du hittar oss även på Facebook, Instagram och YouTube. — Socialdemokraterna (@socialdemokrat) May 2, 2022

The party’s decision to abandon one of the most powerful communications platforms in the early stages of a general election campaign has baffled some observers.

“Weird. Simply giving up on the ability to reach over 100k people, with a skew to young/politically engaged/curious, all for free. They realise you can tweet AND knock on doors, right?” wrote the FT journalist Stanley Pignal on Twitter.

The party has not gone so far as to actually delete its account, which simply features a pinned Tweet, saying “this account is no longer active”.

Moreover, senior Social Democrats, such as Ann Linde, Morgon Johansson, and Anders Ygeman, remain active on Twitter.