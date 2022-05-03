Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Falling house prices, parliament and Nato, and who needs Twitter? Find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 3 May 2022 07:51 CEST
An estate agent puts out a sign ahead of a viewing of an apartment. Photo: TT

Sweden’s Social Democrats shut down Twitter account

Sweden’s ruling Social Democrat party is to shut down its Twitter account, saying it aimed “to focus on being out on the streets and in public squares to meet people”. 

“We will instead be on the streets and in squares, talking in workplaces and in stairwells and knocking on doors. You will even find us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube,” the party wrote on Twitter. 

Johannes Svensson, a press spokesperson said that the party no longer felt that the “debate climate” on Twitter was “productive”. 

The party set up its account on the microblogging site in 2007. 

Swedish vocab: ett samtalsklimat – a debate climate 

Swedish opposition wants parliament to have role in Nato decision

Opposition parties are calling on Sweden’s government to today spell out the parliament’s role in handling a decision on whether or not to join the Nato security alliance.

Hans Wallmark, foreign policy spokesperson for the opposition Moderate Party, told the TT newswire that he expected an announcement to be made after the fifth meeting of the cross-party security policy analysis group, which is helping draw up the government’s new analysis of the changed security situation.

However, no announcement was made, and a press conference foreign minister Ann Linde had called for at 5pm was cancelled at short notice.

Swedish vocab: ett krav – a demand 

Swedish game publisher Embracer buys rights to ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Deux Ex’

Swedish video game publisher Embracer said on Monday that it had acquired three development studios responsible for hit games such as “Tomb Raider” and “Deus Ex” from Japanese publisher Square Enix.

The acquisition of the three North American studios Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, totalled $300 million (285 million euros) and affects around 1,100 employees, Embracer said in a statement.

It also included the intellectual properties (IPs) for several best-selling franchises, such as “Tomb Raider,” starring British adventuring archeologist Lara Croft, who has been a video game character icon since her debut in 1996.

“We are thrilled to welcome these studios into the Embracer Group. We recognise the fantastic IP, world class creative talent, and track record of excellence that have been demonstrated time and again over the past decades,” Lars Wingefors, co-founder and CEO of Embracer, said in a statement.

Swedish vocab: att förvärva – to purchase 

Price of detached houses in Malmö and Stockholm falls three percent 

The price of detached houses in greater Malmö and greater Stockholm fell by three percent in April, showing signs that the property market in Sweden may be entering a downturn. 

“That it swings a bit up and down in some months isn’t so strange, but we are up at three percent, so that’s a pretty big change,” said Robert Boije, an economist at the state-owned mortgage lender SBAB. “The interesting thing now will be how durable it is.”  

The price of houses and apartments across the whole of Sweden fell just 0.8 percent. 

Swedish vocab: varaktig – durable 

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

An airspace violation, May Day election promises, and a party ban for Ebba Busch. Find out what's going on in Sweden on Monday with The Local's short roundup.

Published: 2 May 2022 07:50 CEST
Sweden accuses Russian spy plane of violating airspace

A Russian reconnaissance plane briefly violated Sweden’s airspace on Friday, Swedish defence officials said on Saturday, as the country considers its bid for Nato membership after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ministry said the plane was flying east of Bornholm, a Danish island in the Baltic, before it headed towards Swedish territory.

“It is totally unacceptable to violate Swedish airspace,” state broadcaster SVT quoted Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist as saying.

“This action is unprofessional and given the general security situation, very inappropriate. Swedish sovereignty must always be respected.”

Carl-Johan Edström, air force chief, also told SVT that they had followed the plane for a long time.

“I think it is irresponsible and unprofessional to fly so close to a country’s borders with military aircraft. There is no reason to fly so close that you can accidentally enter a country’s territory, you may well be 10-15 kilometres from the border, then things like this do not have to happen”, Edström said.

Swedish vocab: kränkning – violation 

Christian Democrat leader barred from Elle party 

Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch had her invite to Friday’s gala for Elle magazine retracted after her controversial comments in which she said police should have used “live ammunition” to deter rioters over the Easter weekend. 

Newspaper Dagens Nyheter were first to report the Elle party snub, which Christian Democrat press secretary Joel Apelthun told the newspaper was a decision taken by the magazine after Busch’s controversial comments in last Saturday’s interview on public radio SVT Ekot.

Jennie Knutsson, communications officer at Aller Media, the company behind Elle, confirmed reports to tabloid Expressen, adding that the decision to retract Busch’s invite came from editorial staff at Elle.

“Elle values diversity, and we oppose violence in all forms. Recent comments from the Christian Democrat leader oppose these values and are not something we wish to take focus off the gala,” Knutsson wrote.

Although Busch did not directly address the gala snub, she posted a series of pictures on Instagram coinciding with the gala, wearing a black ballgown designed by a Ukrainian designer, holding a Ukrainian flag outside the Russian Embassy in Stockholm.

Swedish vocab: portad – kicked out, snubbed

Social Democrats pledge to hike unemployment benefits to 80 percent of salary 

Sweden’s Social Democrats have pledged to hike unemployment benefits if they get elected in September’s election, in their first major new election pledge. 

In her May Day speech in Stockholm, Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson said that everyone who earns up to 33,000 kronor a month will receive 80 percent of their salary if they become unemployed. 

“A-kassa [unemploment benefit] is not strong enough in Sweden,” she said. “This is about thousands of kronor a month. This could make the difference between whether you can pay your rent or not.” 

The new policy will cost the Swedish state about five billion kronor a year. 

Swedish vocaben höjning – a raise

Swedish foreign minister ‘pretty certain’ Finland will join Nato 

Swedish foreign minister Ann Linde has said she is ‘pretty certain’ that Finland will join Nato in an interview with Swedish state broadcaster SVT. 

In her May Day speech prime minister Magdalena Andersson said that Sweden would be ‘more exposed’ if Finland were to join Nato without Sweden. 

“If they choose to join Nato, that will increase the tension in our neighbourhood. Sweden will be more exposed if we don’t become a member,” she said. 

Swedish vocabutsatt – exposed

