2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

NEW POLL: Sweden Democrats support down since start of Ukraine war

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, support for the Sweden Democrats has decreased. At the same time, the Social Democrats have seen their support increase.

Published: 4 May 2022 10:48 CEST
NEW POLL: Sweden Democrats support down since start of Ukraine war
Sweden Democrat voting cards used in the 2018 general election. Photo: Lars Pehrson/SvD/TT

Although the new election poll, carried out by polling company Novus on behalf of state broadcaster SVT, only shows small changes over the last few months, there are two clear changes in party support since the start of the war in Ukraine in February.

In February, in figures collected before the start of the war, the Sweden Democrats were polling at 19.8 percent. In the most recent poll carried out between April 4th and May 1st, they were down at 17.9 percent, the first time they have polled under 18 percent since March 2021.

“The Sweden Democrats have lost support slowly but surely over the last months, and now have a statistically significant decline since February,” Torbjörn Sjöström, CEO of Novus told SVT.

The other statistically significant difference seen in polling figures since the war started is the Social Democrats’ increase of just over two percent between February and March, where their polling figures went up from 29.3 percent to 32 percent. The Social Democrats have, however, seen a minor decline in the most recent poll, with their support dropping from 32 percent to 31.8 percent between March and April.

“We saw a sharp increase straight away, and the Social Democrats are still at that level. We also saw this in the recent poll of party leaders, that Magdalena Andersson lost some support,” Sjöström told SVT. 

Things aren’t looking great for the Liberals and the Green Party either – the two parties fighting to remain above the 4 percent line needed to retain their seats in parliament, although their figures are within the margin of error, so are not statistically significant.

The Liberals have climbed 0.4 percent from their lowest point of 2.1 percent since their new party leader, Johan Persson, was appointed, but they still have a long way to go to reach 4 percent.

The Greens are still at 3.3 percent, unchanged since the last poll.

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Swedish populists call for crime-hit areas to be demolished

The populist Sweden Democrats party has called for the most severely crime-hit areas in Sweden to be demolished, and their populations moved elsewhere in a policy drawn from Denmark's controversial 'ghetto plan'.

Published: 4 May 2022 09:57 CEST
Swedish populists call for crime-hit areas to be demolished

The party said it wanted to first use urban planning strategies to “build away” crime-hit areas, but that if that fails, it believed the worst areas should be demolished, as has happened to apartment blocks in cities in Denmark.

“We need to look at demolitions as an alternative,” the party’s leader, Jimmie Åkesson, said at a press conference on Tuesday to launch measures to combat the so-called “parallel society”. 

He said that Sweden was “plagued by escalating serious crime”, and that no other problem faced by society so severely diminished Swedes’ freedom. 

Other measures include bringing in so-called ‘search zones’ in areas badly affected by crime, or “culturally burdened”, another measure taken from Denmark. 

Search zones in Denmark have empowered the police to stop and search people on the street, on their bicycles, or in their cars, without the officer needing to secure a search warrant, or even having reasonable suspicion.

Danish police can then check people’s possessions, search their bags, and even carry out a body search. 

The Sweden Democrats said that police in visitation zones would also be able to raid flats and apartments in certain areas without needing to secure the normal permits. 

Swedish authorities can then mount “dawn raids” on addresses where they have suspicion to believe that more people are living than are registered as doing so. Anyone then found to be living in Sweden without a residency permit would then be immediately deported. 

The party also said that it wanted foreign citizens with “coordination numbers” or samordningsnummer to have biometric data such as their fingerprints and irises collected in the same way as those who receive national identity cards do. 

“This is a question of locking up and in some cases deporting criminals who are a threat to society,” Åkesson said. 

