NEW POLL: Sweden Democrats support down since start of Ukraine war

Although the new election poll, carried out by polling company Novus on behalf of state broadcaster SVT, only shows small changes over the last few months, there are two clear changes in party support since the start of the war in Ukraine in February.

In February, in figures collected before the start of the war, the Sweden Democrats were polling at 19.8 percent. In the most recent poll carried out between April 4th and May 1st, they were down at 17.9 percent, the first time they have polled under 18 percent since March 2021.

“The Sweden Democrats have lost support slowly but surely over the last months, and now have a statistically significant decline since February,” Torbjörn Sjöström, CEO of Novus told SVT.

The other statistically significant difference seen in polling figures since the war started is the Social Democrats’ increase of just over two percent between February and March, where their polling figures went up from 29.3 percent to 32 percent. The Social Democrats have, however, seen a minor decline in the most recent poll, with their support dropping from 32 percent to 31.8 percent between March and April.

“We saw a sharp increase straight away, and the Social Democrats are still at that level. We also saw this in the recent poll of party leaders, that Magdalena Andersson lost some support,” Sjöström told SVT.

Things aren’t looking great for the Liberals and the Green Party either – the two parties fighting to remain above the 4 percent line needed to retain their seats in parliament, although their figures are within the margin of error, so are not statistically significant.

The Liberals have climbed 0.4 percent from their lowest point of 2.1 percent since their new party leader, Johan Persson, was appointed, but they still have a long way to go to reach 4 percent.

The Greens are still at 3.3 percent, unchanged since the last poll.