Swedish word of the day: våryra
Valborg celebrations on April 30th officially marked the end of the winter season in Sweden, meaning that spring has begun, and summer is just a few short months away. Today's word of the day is a feeling you may have experienced in the last few days.
Published: 4 May 2022 15:09 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond
Swedish word of the day: polsk riksdag
The literal translation of today's phrase of the day is "Polish parliament". Why is this a phrase in Swedish, and what does it mean?
Published: 29 April 2022 15:24 CEST
