Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

A Nato setback, end to church strike, and Russia calls Sweden 'Nazi': find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 4 May 2022 07:46 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Climate minister Annika Strandhäll is also chair of the Social Democrats' women's association. Photo: Lars Schröder / TT

Social Democrats’ women’s association votes ‘no’ to Nato 

Social Democratic Women in Sweden, or S-kvinnor, has reportedly voted ‘no’ to joining Nato in the first big setback to the Swedish government’s efforts to win over Social Democrat party opinion for a Nato bid. 

According to the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper, the group held a meeting of its board last week where a majority voted to keep its policy that Sweden should be non-aligned. 

Swedish vocab: alliansfritt – non-aligned

Swedish church workers call off strike 

Church workers, among them security guards and crematorium workers, have called off a planned strike after the Kommunal union struck a last-minute deal with the Church of Sweden over what the union called “a new and modern collective bargaining agreement”.’

“It feels fantastic that we have succeeded in getting an agreement on a collective bargaining agreement for members who work in the Church of Sweden and that they are now getting a similar agreement to that which workers in other sectors have, without any worse terms,” said Malin Ragnegård, chair of the Kommunal union. 

Over 500 church workers had been involved in the strike. 

Swedish vocab: kollektivavtal – collective bargaining agreement 

Russia smears Pippi Longstocking author as Nazi in propaganda posters

A poster campaign was launched in Moscow featuring ostensibly pro-Nazi quotes from the Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren, the filmmaker Ingmar Bergman, and the Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad. “We are against Nazism, but they are not,” the posters read.

Oscar Jonsson, a researcher at the Swedish Defence University, tweeted out a picture of photograph of a Moscow bus stop carrying the propaganda poster, which has the word ‘they’ written in the colours of the Swedish flag.

Latest plot twist from Moscow “We are against nazism, but they are not” with signs of Astrid Lindgren, Ingemar Bergman, Ingvar Kamprad (IKEA).

Another poster accuses King Gustaf V of being a Nazi. 

The Swedish foreign ministry said it was aware of the posters, but refused to comment. 

“We have no intention of engaging in a public polemic with the Russian organisation ‘Our Victory’, which is reportedly behind these posters,” a spokesperson told TT.  “In Russia, smears about ‘Nazism’ have been used repeatedly against countries and individuals who are critical of Russia’s actions.” 

At a press conference in Germany, Sweden’s prime minister called the campaign “completely unacceptable”. 

Swedish vocab: nazist – Nazi

Sweden to bar Russia-based ice hockey players from national team

Swedish ice hockey players playing in Russia’s KHL league next season will not be allowed to play for their national teams, the country’s hockey federations said on Monday.

“Those players who choose to play in the KHL next season will not be eligible for our national team,” Swedish Ice Hockey Federation secretary-general Johan Stark told Swedish news agency TT, adding that the decision would be taken formally by the federation’s board at the end of the season.

The Swedish federation had initially issued a statement saying its KHL players would not be available for play in the World Championships in Finland May 13-29, but Stark told daily Aftonbladet that statement had been “unclear”.

Swedish vocab: att porta – to deny someone admittance  

Sweden and Finland ‘can count on German support’ for Nato bid

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised to support a future Swedish and Finnish application to join Nato, as he hosted the Swedish and Finnish prime ministers near Berlin.

“They can count on our full support,” Scholz said after his meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin at the Meseberg castle outside Berlin. “We are following the debate in each country carefully, but it is of course Sweden and Finland who will decide.”

Andersson thanked Scholz for his support.

“This is of course an important statement, this increases Sweden’s room for movement,” she said. “The security situation requires even closer cooperation between the countries around the Baltic, within the EU, and together with our transatlantic partners.”

Swedish vocab: att räkna med – to count on 

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Falling house prices, parliament and Nato, and who needs Twitter? Find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 3 May 2022 07:51 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden’s Social Democrats shut down Twitter account

Sweden’s ruling Social Democrat party is to shut down its Twitter account, saying it aimed “to focus on being out on the streets and in public squares to meet people”. 

“We will instead be on the streets and in squares, talking in workplaces and in stairwells and knocking on doors. You will even find us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube,” the party wrote on Twitter. 

Johannes Svensson, a press spokesperson said that the party no longer felt that the “debate climate” on Twitter was “productive”. 

The party set up its account on the microblogging site in 2007. 

Swedish vocab: ett samtalsklimat – a debate climate 

Swedish opposition wants parliament to have role in Nato decision

Opposition parties are calling on Sweden’s government to today spell out the parliament’s role in handling a decision on whether or not to join the Nato security alliance.

Hans Wallmark, foreign policy spokesperson for the opposition Moderate Party, told the TT newswire that he expected an announcement to be made after the fifth meeting of the cross-party security policy analysis group, which is helping draw up the government’s new analysis of the changed security situation.

However, no announcement was made, and a press conference foreign minister Ann Linde had called for at 5pm was cancelled at short notice.

Swedish vocab: ett krav – a demand 

Swedish game publisher Embracer buys rights to ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Deux Ex’

Swedish video game publisher Embracer said on Monday that it had acquired three development studios responsible for hit games such as “Tomb Raider” and “Deus Ex” from Japanese publisher Square Enix.

The acquisition of the three North American studios Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, totalled $300 million (285 million euros) and affects around 1,100 employees, Embracer said in a statement.

It also included the intellectual properties (IPs) for several best-selling franchises, such as “Tomb Raider,” starring British adventuring archeologist Lara Croft, who has been a video game character icon since her debut in 1996.

“We are thrilled to welcome these studios into the Embracer Group. We recognise the fantastic IP, world class creative talent, and track record of excellence that have been demonstrated time and again over the past decades,” Lars Wingefors, co-founder and CEO of Embracer, said in a statement.

Swedish vocab: att förvärva – to purchase 

Price of detached houses in Malmö and Stockholm falls three percent 

The price of detached houses in greater Malmö and greater Stockholm fell by three percent in April, showing signs that the property market in Sweden may be entering a downturn. 

“That it swings a bit up and down in some months isn’t so strange, but we are up at three percent, so that’s a pretty big change,” said Robert Boije, an economist at the state-owned mortgage lender SBAB. “The interesting thing now will be how durable it is.”  

The price of houses and apartments across the whole of Sweden fell just 0.8 percent. 

Swedish vocab: varaktig – durable 

