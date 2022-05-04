Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Social Democrats’ women’s association votes ‘no’ to Nato

Social Democratic Women in Sweden, or S-kvinnor, has reportedly voted ‘no’ to joining Nato in the first big setback to the Swedish government’s efforts to win over Social Democrat party opinion for a Nato bid.

According to the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper, the group held a meeting of its board last week where a majority voted to keep its policy that Sweden should be non-aligned.

Swedish vocab: alliansfritt – non-aligned

Swedish church workers call off strike

Church workers, among them security guards and crematorium workers, have called off a planned strike after the Kommunal union struck a last-minute deal with the Church of Sweden over what the union called “a new and modern collective bargaining agreement”.’

“It feels fantastic that we have succeeded in getting an agreement on a collective bargaining agreement for members who work in the Church of Sweden and that they are now getting a similar agreement to that which workers in other sectors have, without any worse terms,” said Malin Ragnegård, chair of the Kommunal union.

Over 500 church workers had been involved in the strike.

Swedish vocab: kollektivavtal – collective bargaining agreement

Russia smears Pippi Longstocking author as Nazi in propaganda posters

A poster campaign was launched in Moscow featuring ostensibly pro-Nazi quotes from the Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren, the filmmaker Ingmar Bergman, and the Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad. “We are against Nazism, but they are not,” the posters read.

Oscar Jonsson, a researcher at the Swedish Defence University, tweeted out a picture of photograph of a Moscow bus stop carrying the propaganda poster, which has the word ‘they’ written in the colours of the Swedish flag.

Latest plot twist from Moscow “We are against nazism, but they are not” with signs of Astrid Lindgren, Ingemar Bergman, Ingvar Kamprad (IKEA).

Another poster accuses King Gustaf V of being a Nazi.

The Swedish foreign ministry said it was aware of the posters, but refused to comment.

“We have no intention of engaging in a public polemic with the Russian organisation ‘Our Victory’, which is reportedly behind these posters,” a spokesperson told TT. “In Russia, smears about ‘Nazism’ have been used repeatedly against countries and individuals who are critical of Russia’s actions.”

At a press conference in Germany, Sweden’s prime minister called the campaign “completely unacceptable”.

Swedish vocab: nazist – Nazi

Sweden to bar Russia-based ice hockey players from national team

Swedish ice hockey players playing in Russia’s KHL league next season will not be allowed to play for their national teams, the country’s hockey federations said on Monday.

“Those players who choose to play in the KHL next season will not be eligible for our national team,” Swedish Ice Hockey Federation secretary-general Johan Stark told Swedish news agency TT, adding that the decision would be taken formally by the federation’s board at the end of the season.

The Swedish federation had initially issued a statement saying its KHL players would not be available for play in the World Championships in Finland May 13-29, but Stark told daily Aftonbladet that statement had been “unclear”.

Swedish vocab: att porta – to deny someone admittance

Sweden and Finland ‘can count on German support’ for Nato bid

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised to support a future Swedish and Finnish application to join Nato, as he hosted the Swedish and Finnish prime ministers near Berlin.

“They can count on our full support,” Scholz said after his meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin at the Meseberg castle outside Berlin. “We are following the debate in each country carefully, but it is of course Sweden and Finland who will decide.”

Andersson thanked Scholz for his support.

“This is of course an important statement, this increases Sweden’s room for movement,” she said. “The security situation requires even closer cooperation between the countries around the Baltic, within the EU, and together with our transatlantic partners.”

Swedish vocab: att räkna med – to count on