WORKING IN SWEDEN
EXPLAINED: What do we know so far about Sweden’s new ‘talent visa’?
In the new work permit law which comes into force on June 1st, Sweden is launching a new nine-month 'talent visa', which will allow “some highly qualified individuals” to get temporary residency while they look for jobs or plan to launch a business. What do we know so far?
Published: 5 May 2022 10:22 CEST
Jasmeet Singh Sethi (left) and his colleague Samidha Mahapatra, two IT technicians who have come to Sweden to work for Ericsson. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
EXPLAINED: Sweden’s new work permit law and the ‘seven year rule’
Sweden's new work permit law, which comes into force in June, will allow people to apply for an unlimited number of work permits, and scrap the 'seven-year rule' which has in recent years seen many skilled IT workers in Sweden deported. We explain the change.
Published: 4 May 2022 16:36 CEST
