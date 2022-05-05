Read news from:
Austria
WORKING IN SWEDEN

EXPLAINED: What do we know so far about Sweden’s new ‘talent visa’?

In the new work permit law which comes into force on June 1st, Sweden is launching a new nine-month 'talent visa', which will allow “some highly qualified individuals” to get temporary residency while they look for jobs or plan to launch a business. What do we know so far?

Published: 5 May 2022 10:22 CEST
Jasmeet Singh Sethi (left) and his colleague Samidha Mahapatra, two IT technicians who have come to Sweden to work for Ericsson. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

When was the law passed and when does it come into force? 

The parliament passed the new law on April 21st, and the final text of the change in the law was published on May 5th. It will come into force on June 1st. 

What does the new law say about the ‘talent visa’? 

It says that “in certain cases”, a temporary residency permit can be granted to a foreigner who wants to “spend time in the country to look for work or to look into the possibility of starting a business”. 

To qualify the applicant must: 

  • have completed studies equivalent to an advanced level degree 
  • have sufficient means to support themselves during their stay and to cover the cost of their return trip 
  • have fully comprehensive health insurance which is valid in Sweden 

How long can people initially stay in Sweden under the talent visa? 

The residency permit will be valid for a maximum of nine months.

Which agency will assess applications for the talent visa? 

The government has decided that applications should be assessed by the Migration Agency. The Migration Agency will publish more details on the requirements, such as what qualifies as an advanced degree, what documents need to be submitted, and how much capital applicants will need to show they can support themselves, in the coming weeks. 

The Migration Agency is also likely to develop a form for those wishing to apply for the talent visa. 

What level of education is necessary? 

What is meant by an “advanced degree” has not been set ou in the law, but according to Karl Rahm, who has helped draw up the law within the Ministry of Justice, a master’s degree (MA or MSc), should be sufficient. 

How much capital will applicants need to show that they have? 

According to Rahm, the amount of money applicants will need to show that they have is likely to be set at the same level as the minimum salary for those applying for a work permit, which is currently 13,000 kronor a month. If he is right, this means that someone applying for a nine-month visa would have to show that they have 117,000 kronor (€11,259) in saved capital, plus extra for their trip back to their home country.

Can applicants bring children and spouses? 

“You will not be able to bring your family with this kind of visa, since the idea is that it’s for a relatively limited amount of time,  just to see if there is employment for you, or if there is a chance of starting a business,” says Elin Jansson, deputy director at the Ministry of Justice, who helped work on the new visa. “And if you do decide to stay in Sweden, then you apply for a regular work permit for starting up a business, and then you can bring your family.” 

Where will detailed information on the requirements for a talent visa be published? 

The Migration Agency will publish detailed requirements on the talent visa on its Working in Sweden page when the law starts to apply on June 1st. 

What is the reason for the talent visa? 

Those searching for a job or researching starting a new business in Sweden can already stay for up to 90 days with a normal Schengen visa. The idea behind the talent visa is to give highly educated foreigners a little longer to decide if they want to find a job or set up a business in the country before they need to go the whole way and launch a company. 

How many people are expected to apply? 

In the government inquiry on the new work permit law, experts estimated that about 500 people would apply for the new talent visa each year, but it could end up being either much more, or less. 

“It’s really hard to tell. There could be a really big demand. I don’t think it’s anyone can really say before this comes into effect,” Jansson said. 

WORKING IN SWEDEN

EXPLAINED: Sweden’s new work permit law and the ‘seven year rule’

Sweden's new work permit law, which comes into force in June, will allow people to apply for an unlimited number of work permits, and scrap the 'seven-year rule' which has in recent years seen many skilled IT workers in Sweden deported. We explain the change.

Published: 4 May 2022 16:36 CEST
In a change that was not highlighted when the bill was published last month, from June 1st, those who have already received two two-year work permits in Sweden will be able to apply for a third, fourth, or even more, without having to instead apply for permanent residency. 

At the same time, the so-called “seven-year rule” will cease to apply, meaning that the Migration Agency will no longer look back seven years from the date of application and see if there are any issues with prior work permits. 

“The abolishment of the limit on permits is very much welcomed and will solve part of the problem with talent deportations,” the immigration lawyer Pia Lind told The Local. “In my opinion, it would not have been possible without those who made their voices heard regarding talent deportations.”

Lind estimates that fully a third of her cases relate to the seven-year rule, meaning the change will make an enormous difference. 

What was the work permit limit and why was it a problem? 

Under the current rules, it is only possible to extend a two-year work permit to a maximum of four years, or six years under “special circumstances”. 

Many IT consultants recruited from India and other non-EU countries are granted two-year work permits to come to Sweden for time-limited projects. Very often the projects are delayed, meaning the work permit holder arrives later than planned, and they quite frequently end up finishing the project earlier than planned and long before the two-year work permit expires. An IT consultant might then be used for another project, for which they secure a two-year extension to their original two-year work permit.

The problem comes at the end of that four-year period.

Under the current rules, a further two-year extension to a work permit can only be granted if there are “special circumstances”, or särskilda skäl. Otherwise, if you have had a work permit for four out of the preceding seven years, the Migration Agency will instead automatically assess whether you are eligible for permanent residency. 

It’s worth noting that an application for an extension can be rejected if you have entered Sweden and started working later than four months after the permit was granted. 
 
Employers also often forget to cancel work permits if a project ends earlier than expected and the work permit holder leaves Sweden, which can cause trouble later on. 

The permanent residency Catch 22 

To be granted permanent residency, however, the consultant needs to demonstrate a “strong connection to the Swedish labour market”, not only over the preceding two-year work permit period, but also under previous permits going back seven years.

If they have spent less than three years working out of four years with a work permit in Sweden they are likely to be rejected. 

According to Lind, the number of cases where this happens has been rising. 

“The Migration Agency and the courts have been increasingly strict when it comes to assessing if special reasons to extend an application are at hand,” she said. “It’s not enough to prove that the applicant now is employed in Sweden and that she/he couldn’t prevail over the limited time spent in Sweden during the first period with a work permit.” 

When the Migration Agency makes it’s assessment, it’s the total time in Sweden that is considered, so all the time spent outside of Sweden during the first permit and the second permit will be counted together when the agency reviews whether requirements for permanent residency are fulfilled.  

The ghosts of past permits

One other problem with the seven-year rule is that when the Migration Agency is considering an application for a work permit extension, the agency does not just assess how well the employee and employer adhered to the terms of the previous work permit, but also to those of any work permits granted in the preceding seven years. 

“I think all lawyers that work on these issues have struggled with the fact that there’s case history, with previous problems that have existed previously, and there’s nothing you can do. I mean, you can’t correct the missing insurance from four years back, right, and it can still haunt you.” 

A long wait outside Sweden before you get a reset 

The third big problem with the seven-year rule has been that if you end up having to leave Sweden and reapply, under the current rules, you sometimes have to wait years before you are eligible. 

Until recently, the Migration Agency tended to see only a few months spent outside the European Union as long enough away to allow a new fresh work permit application. 
 
“When I first started working, if you had problems with your work permit and could not be granted an extension, you could go away for six months, and then you could apply for a new permit, and the old history of your permit was erased,” Lind says.
 
This had no basis in law, but it was the common practice. 
 
However, in recent years, a series of court rulings have changed the way the law is applied so that even if the applicant has left Sweden, any work permits they have received over the preceding seven years will still be considered when assessing their most recent application. 
 
Once they return to their home country they are now not eligible for a new work permit until the first work permit was granted more than seven years ago. It could be years before they can be granted a new work permit,” Lind says. “In my opinion completely unacceptable and in conflict with the intention of the law.” 

So what will the situation be after the new rules come in on June 1st? 

It will remain the case that to be eligible for permanent residency, an applicant needs to have had four years of work permits over the preceding seven years. 

What will be different is that it is no longer obligatory to apply for permanent residency after four years of holding work permits. It is now possible to instead apply for additional two-year work permits.  

If you have broken the terms of your work permit, by, for instance, not receiving the correct insurance or by being paid too little, this will still cause problems with getting it extended. 

“An overall assessment will still be made for the permit that you’ve had, and you may still get a rejection,” Lind says. “But the big difference is that by leaving Sweden and applying for a new permit after the problem permit has expired, you can start afresh and that history will never come back.” 

In addition, if you then get a work permit for two years and extend it to four years, you can then apply for permanent residency without the mistakes made in the first work permit leading to your application being rejected.  

