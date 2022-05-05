Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

UK would do ‘whatever we need to to defend Finland and Sweden’

UK defence minister Ben Wallace has once again pledged the UK's support in the event of an attack on Sweden or Finland.

Published: 5 May 2022 16:16 CEST
UK would do 'whatever we need to to defend Finland and Sweden'
UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace (left) walks with Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen at the Arrow 22 exercise in Kankaanpaeae. Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa / Lehtikuva / AFP

During a visit to the “Arrow 2022” military exercise in Kankaanpaa, in the southwest of Finland, Wallace said that both Sweden and Finland could rely on the support of the UK should Russia mount an attack, regardless of the whether they were on the way to becoming Nato members or not. 

“I cannot conceive a time that we wouldn’t come to support Finland and Sweden, no matter where they were with the Nato debate or where they are with the agreements and I think that is what really binds us,”  he told journalists. “We would do whatever we need to, to support Finland.” 

The statement came after Finland’s prime minister Sanna marin told a joint press conference with Nordic leaders in Copenhagen that her country was holding talks with key members of the Nato alliance to obtain security guarantees during the application period, which could last several months,

According to the Finnish media, the Finnish government’s decision on Nato membership could be made in the next few days.

The latest polls suggest a large majority of Finnish MPs and the public are in favour of joining the Atlantic Alliance, a change in opinion that has come about since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is to announce his personal stance on the issue on May 12.

Finland was ruled by Russia for 108 years before declaring independence in 1917. It fought off a Soviet invasion during World War II before a peace deal saw it cede several border areas to Moscow.

The Nordic nation remained neutral during the Cold War in exchange for Soviet guarantees not to invade.

On the Swedish side, the government and parliament are due to present a security policy review including viewpoints on Nato membership on May 13.

Stockholm is also currently holding consultations with Nato countries, with its foreign minister travelling to the US and Canada this week.

Wallace’s statement of support came after a Russian army helicopter violated Finland’s airspace on Wednesday, the defence ministry said, only days after Sweden’s airspace was violated by a Russian reconnaissance aircraft. 

Experts have warned that Finland and Sweden would likely be subjected to Russian acts of interference as they consider whether to join Nato as a deterrent against aggression from their eastern neighbour.

Hostile acts such as cyberattacks are also considered likely, according to analysts, who have however said that the risk of a military attack is low.

The Russian airspace incursion on Wednesday morning was a “Mi-17 helicopter” which flew about four to five kilometres into Finnish airspace, a ministry spokesman told AFP.

It was the second such airspace violation this year, following an incursion by a civilian transport plane belonging to the Russian army, which briefly entered Finnish airspace on April 8.

Four Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace in early March near Sweden’s strategically located island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea. And on Friday, a Russian spy plane crossed the Swedish border near a naval base in the south of the country.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

PM: Social Democrats could decide on Nato on May 15th

Sweden's Prime Minister has said that her party has brought forward the date for a decision on Nato membership by ten days, meaning a decision could be in place before a state visit by Finland's president in mid-May.

Published: 5 May 2022 11:24 CEST
PM: Social Democrats could decide on Nato on May 15th

The decision had previously been tabled for a meeting of the party board on May 24th, but could now be taken at an extra meeting of the Social Democrats ruling committee on May 15th, Magdalena Andersson said at a press conference on Thursday. 

“We will of course discuss the issue and then we can see if we feel ready to take a decision or not,” she said at a Ukraine donors’ conference in Warsaw. 

She said that the security guarantees Sweden has received from the US and Germany for the period between a possible application and full Nato membership were significant. 

“It means a lot if Sweden chooses to send in an application, that we will be safer during the period up until we become members than we otherwise would be,” she said. 

“The party committee can take a decision then,” Party secretary Tobias Baudin he told Sweden’s TT newswire of the May 15th meeting. 

The meeting will come just two days after the Swedish government’s ‘security policy analysis group’, which includes representatives from all political parties, is due to submit its own reassessment of Sweden’s security situation. 

“It depends on what the security policy dialogue shows,” Baudin says of the decision. “Right now meetings in party districts are going at full pace.” 

The May 15th meeting will take place on the Sunday before the week when Finland’s Iltalehti and Sweden’s Expressen newspaper last month reported Finland and Sweden had already decided to jointly announce a decision to join Nato.

Finland’s president, Sauli Niinistö, is due to visit Stockholm on 17th May and 18 May on a state visit, where he will be hosted by King Karl XVI Gustaf.  

The meeting of the Social Democrats’ ruling committee will come shortly after the party holds three digital members’ meetings on security policy, on May 9th, May 10th and May 12th (although these may also be brought forward). 

There is still resistance in the party’s rank and file, with at least three of the party’s powerful leagues still openly opposed to joining: 

  • The Social Democratic Women in Sweden voted last week to continue its opposition to Nato membership.
  • The Swedish Social Democratic Youth League has said it would prefer Sweden to bolster its security through the EU.
  • The Religious Social Democrats of Sweden has said that it believes the decision should not be rushed through at a time of conflict.  
  • The Social Democrat Students’ League has said that it wants to wait until it has seen the security police analysis before taking a decision. 

None of these leagues can block membership, however. It is the Social Democrats’ ruling party committee which is empowered to take the decision. 

SHOW COMMENTS