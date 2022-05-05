For members
EXPLAINED: How are Sweden’s Social Democrats deciding on Nato?
The Nato debate has put the party machinery of Sweden's Social Democrats in the spotlight. It's fairly clear the leader, Magdalena Andersson, wants Sweden to join, so why is it all so complicated?
Published: 6 May 2022 15:34 CEST
Social Democrat Party Secretary Tobias Baudin at a press conference following a meeting of senior Social Democrats in parliament. Photo: TT
UK would do ‘whatever we need to to defend Finland and Sweden’
UK defence minister Ben Wallace has once again pledged the UK's support in the event of an attack on Sweden or Finland.
Published: 5 May 2022 16:16 CEST
