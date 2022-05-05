EXPLAINED: How are Sweden’s Social Democrats deciding on Nato?

When it emerged last week that the Social Democrats’ women’s league, S-kvinnor, had voted in a board meeting against joining Nato, it highlighted the complexity of the internal politics within Sweden’s Social Democratic movement, and the important role of both the party’s semi-independent leagues, or sidoförbunder, and also of its various regional districts.

Here we will try to explain how the party works and how it is managing the decision-making process over Nato membership.

What is the Social Democrat party’s current position on Nato membership?

At the party’s national congress in November, when Magdalena Andersson was made party leader, representatives from every Social Democrat district voted to keep the party’s historic policy of non-alignment, as part of the security politics section of the congress led by Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist.

“Our security politics will be grounded on a credible national defence capacity, military non-alignment, deepened defence cooperation, especially with Finland, and an active, broad and responsible foreign policy,” the section reads. “It is absolutely central that we stand up for international law, human rights, and the principle of human security.”

The national congress, which is held every other year, is the party’s “highest decision-making organ”, but it will not be reconvened to handle the Nato question.

What has the party’s leadership said officially?

While it is clear that Magdalena Andersson and her ministers in the minority Social Democrat government have already decided to apply to join Nato, this is not something any of them will say officially.

They continue to maintain that Sweden’s national decision will require, first, an assessment of the results of the inter-party security politics group, and second, a decision from the Social Democrat party.

They have, however, been willing to dismiss some of the most common arguments against Nato membership, arguing, for instance, that Sweden can continue to fight for nuclear disarmament from within the Nato alliance.

Which part of the Social Democrats will take the decision on Nato membership and when?

As the congress is not being reconvened, the decision is being taken by the ruling party committee, the partistyrelsen, probably at a meeting called for May 15th.

In the background document for the party’s internal discussions, the party says that as a new party congress will not be called, the committee is empowered to decide.

“If a decision needs to be taken, it is up to the party committee, as the highest decision-making organ between party congresses, to take it,” it reads.

Who is in the Social Democrats’ party committee or partistyrelsen?

The party committee includes all 27 members of verkställande utskottet, the party’s operating committee, which is led by prime minister Magdalena Andersson.

The members of the operating committee include some of the government’s most important ministers, such as Finance Minister Mikael Damberg, Justice Minister Morgan Johansson, Civil Service Minister Lena Micko and Social Security Minister Ardalan Shekarabi.

It also includes Susanna Gideonsson, head of the Swedish Trade Union Confederation, and the leaders of the party’s five sidoförbunder, which are semi-independent organisations within Social Democracy.

These are:

Lisa Nåbo, chair of the Swedish Social Democratic Youth League, SSU.

Annika Strandhäll, chair of S-kvinnor, the party’s women’s organisation.

Emma Fastesson Lindgren, chair of S-studenter, the student organisation.

Daniel Andersson, chair of the HBT-S, the party’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) league.

Sara Kukka Salam, chair of Religious Social Democrats of Sweden, or Tro och Solidaritet.

In addition, the party committee also includes 39 members taken from the 26 party districts (of whom 15 are suppleanter or “substitutes”). There are also two additional union representatives, from the Seko and Byggands unions.

What is the internal ‘security policy dialogue’ the party has launched?

The party on April 22nd launched a ‘security policy dialogue’. This will see 14 of the party’s most experienced figures within defence and foreign policy tour party districts to talk to ordinary members and local politicians about the changed security situation.

In the background document to the discussions, titled “a safer Sweden”, five general topics of discussion are laid out to be discussed at the meetings.

1. An active foreign policy pushing for peace and security

2. Strengthening Sweden’s total defence

3. Deeper cooperation with EU countries

4. Deeper cooperation with other countries

5. Membership in Nato.

How are the discussions being held?

While the discussions are supposed to be open, they seem designed to lead party members to the conclusion that the security order which was the basis of Sweden’s non-alignment has been shattered by Russia’s invasion(s) of Ukraine.

Hans Dahlgren, Sweden’s EU minister, who has been active in foreign policy since the early 1970s, has, according to SvD journalist Torbjörn Nilsson, been taking a yellowing copy of the 1975 Helsinki Accords to the meetings.

As a 27-year-old foreign policy advisor, he was there at the signing of the accords, which saw the Soviet Union and Warsaw Pact countries agree to respect sovereign states, refrain from the use of force, respect their territorial integrity and settle disputes peacefully.

“This here is the European security order, that which has been broken. I have it here in my hand. I was there,” Dahlgren told Nilsson on a plane to May Day celebrations in Gotland.

While Dahlgren, like other senior Social Democrat figures, will not come out openly in favour of joining Nato, his argument is clearly that the security order that supported non-alignment no longer exists.

Swedish speakers can see the sort of points Dahlgren is making in the video below.

When are the party district meetings happening?

The party district meetings are happening between April 24th and May 11th. You can see the full list of dates here.

What other meetings are taking place?

The party is also holding three digital meetings for members on May 9th, May 10th, and May 11th, all of which will feature former foreign secretary Margot Wallström.

In the first Wallström will be with Ann Linde and Matilda Ernkrans, in the second with Peter Hultqvist and Hans Dahlgren, and in the last with Kenneth G Forslund and Åsa Lindestam.

Who in the party has so far come out against Nato membership, and does it matter?

Perhaps the most powerful pushback against joining Nato has come from Henrik Fritzon, one of the leading figures in the party in Skåne in southern Sweden and a member of the party’s ruling committee.

He wrote a joint article in the Aftonbladet newspaper with Pierre Schori, a former assistant to Olof Palme who then went on to become aid minister.

“Nato is an alliance with nuclear weapons, of which almost all are American and under the Pentagon’s exclusive control,” the two wrote. “If these doomsday weapons are ever used, we’re all going down.”

“If we join Nato, we will be stopped from signing the UN convention banning nuclear weapons, or pushing the issue of nuclear-weapon-free zones, which the party congress has supported,” he wrote.

Fritzon is one half of the Social Democrats’ Skåne power couple, together with Heléne Fritzon, the MEP who was Sweden’s Minister for Migration and Asylum Policy from 2017 to 2019. Fritzon headed Skåne’s regional government between 2014 and 2018.

So far, three out of the five sidoförbunder have also come out against joining Nato.

“S-kvinnor has a long history of struggle in issues around peace, disarmament, detente, and military non-alignment, and we have in the league’s ruling committee decided to stick to the congress decision that Sweden should remain non-aligned and outside Nato,” the league’s chair Annika Strändhall told DN.

Lisa Nåbo, chair of the Swedish Social Democratic Youth League, told DN that her group remained sceptical.

“For me, the most important thing is that the young members of the Social Democrats are allowed to speak, as it is ultimately we who may need to stand at some national border to protect our country, or some other country within Nato,” she told DN.

Sara Kukka-Salam, chair of Tro och Solidaritet, said that such a decision should not be made at a time of war.

“You should not rush into decisions like this,” she told DN. “To change a position which has been in place so long requires a deep analysis.”

Emma Fastesson Lindgren, chair of the student’s organisation, is not giving a position until the government’s security policy analysis has been published.

“We are academics so we want to have facts,” she said. “We want to have full knowledge and then we will have an extra board meeting.”

Does the opposition matter?

It does, but not that much. Formally everything comes down to the decision on May 15th in the party committee.

But the more open opposition there is in the party, the more difficult it will be for members such as Annika Strändhäll to back a change in policy over Nato membership, and the less likely it will be that the committee decision will achieve something close to consensus.

If the party fails to convince its rank and file to back membership, it risks losing votes in the coming election to the Left and Green Parties, which still oppose Sweden joining the alliance.