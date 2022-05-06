Half-price Europe train tickets on offer in Interrail flash sale

Be aware of symptoms

Even though the spread of infection is currently low in Sweden, some degree of infection is still present in the country.

According to Britta Björkholm, head of department at the Public Health Agency, you should still be wary of any symptoms if you’re planning on meeting up with family and friends over Easter, especially if there will be any elderly people attending the celebrations.

“But you have to decide that yourself,” Björkholm told newswire TT. “It’s not as strict as previously, with even the most minimal of symptoms, rather you need to assess that yourself.”

One piece of advice the agency underlines is the recommendation to get vaccinated against Covid-19 – four doses for those over 65 and three doses for everyone else.

“If you’ve been vaccinated in line with existing recommendations, we don’t see any reason to limit travel or Easter celebrations,” she continued. The unvaccinated are, however, still subject to recommendations on avoiding large groups and indoor crowding.

Covid-19 no longer a “danger to society”

Covid-19 is, since April 1st, no longer classed as a “danger to society”, although the Public Health Agency is still monitoring the spread of infection.

“We need to continue to work with the vaccination recommendations and follow immunity in the population, see if there are more people who need a further booster when Autumn arrives,” Björkholm told newswire TT.

“No matter the variant, all who have been vaccinated have good protection against serious illness and death for a long time after vaccination. The important thing is that as many as possible get vaccinated and take the recommended booster doses.”

Visiting Sweden over Easter

Sweden’s non-EU travel ban also expired on April 1st, meaning that there are no longer any Covid-19-related restrictions on travellers wishing to visit Sweden over Easter. Travellers do not need to show a vaccine certificate or evidence of a negative test, although other restrictions such as visa regulations may apply, depending on the country of origin.

If you start showing symptoms of Covid-19 on a visit to Sweden, you should stay home – or in your hotel or accommodation – and avoid meeting others until you begin to feel better. You cannot get a free test to confirm if you have Covid-19, so you may need to ask someone without symptoms to purchase a rapid test or LFT (snabbtest or antigentest in Swedish) for you in a supermarket or local pharmacy if you wish to check if you have the virus.

You may need a negative Covid-19 test for your return journey, depending on your destination and your method of travel.