How to avoid the Swedish disease of ‘hitting the wall’
David Crouch, who “hit the wall” himself, looks at what you can do to avoid this uniquely Swedish condition, which causes thousands to take long-term sick leave.
Published: 6 May 2022 15:48 CEST
This is one of the pictures used to illustrate an article in Svenska Dagbladet on utmattningssyndrom or ED. Photo: Staffan Löwstedt/SvD/TT
EXPLAINED: Sweden’s rising prices and what’s being done to stop them
Sweden is experiencing the highest inflation in 30 years. What's behind the price rises and what can the government do about it?
Published: 24 March 2022 15:16 CET
