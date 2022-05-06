Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swedish watchdog closes two Islamic schools for radicalising pupils

The Swedish Schools Inspectorate has revoked the permits for two Islamic free schools in Uppsala and Stockholm, after the security services warned pupils were at risk of radicalization.

On Thursday, the Swedish Schools Inspectorate announced that it had revoked approvals for the Imanskolan Foundation and the Framstegsskolan Foundation, based on warnings from Sweden’s Säpo security police.

Säpo had complained about both the management at the schools, and the learning environment, judging the school leadership unsuitable to conduct school activities.

According to Säpo, students of the schools are at risk of exposure to extreme Islamist ideology.

“Säpo has assessed that children risk being exposed to radicalization by staying in an environment that advocates creating enclaves in society instead of respect for human rights and basic democratic values,” The inspectorate wrote.

Swedish vocab: att utsättas – to be exposed

PM: Social Democrats could decide on Nato on May 15th

Sweden’s Prime Minister has said that her party has brought forward the date for a decision on Nato membership by ten days, meaning a decision could be in place before a state visit by Finland’s president in mid-May.

The decision had previously been tabled for a meeting of the party board on May 24th, but could now be taken at an extra meeting of the Social Democrats ruling committee on May 15th, Magdalena Andersson said at a press conference on Thursday.

“We will of course discuss the issue and then we can see if we feel ready to take a decision or not,” she said at a Ukraine donors’ conference in Warsaw.

She said that the security guarantees Sweden has received from the US and Germany for the period between a possible application and full Nato membership were significant.

“It means a lot if Sweden chooses to send in an application, that we will be safer during the period up until we become members than we otherwise would be,” she said.

“The party committee can take a decision then,” party secretary Tobias Baudin told Sweden’s TT newswire of the May 15th meeting.

Swedish vocab: att fatta ett beslut – to take a decision

State broadcaster SR accused of translating ‘Islamists’ as ‘Muslims’

Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats, has called for a meeting with the leadership of Swedish Radio after the state broadcaster’s Arabic and Somali divisions were accused of mistranslating the controversial rhetorical question she asked after Sweden’s Easter riots.

“Why do we not have at least 100 wounded Islamists, a hundred wounded criminals, a hundred wounded rioters,” Busch said.

When Swedish Radio’s Arabic and Somali divisions translated her comments, they translated Islamists, which refers to followers of a radical militant ideology, to Muslims, which could refer to anyone of the Muslim faith.

“They’ve been spreading absolute lies,” said the party’s secretary Peter Kullgren. “The fact that this has happened in both the Arabic and Somali divisions suggests there’s something wrong in the system. We demand a clarification and a meeting with the leadership of SR.

Gaby Katz, the head of Radio Sweden, SR’s foreign languages division, said it was “very unfortunate that these mistakes have been made”.

Swedish Vocab: att förvanska – to distort/bastardize

House prices flat in Sweden in new statistics

House prices were flat in April across Sweden, according to the latest statistics from the housing data organisation Svensk mäklarstatistik.

“We are now seeing a cooling off in the rises we have seen for nearly half a year. In Autumn, prices cooled, and then they took off again and that rise has now flattened out,” Per Per-Arne Sandegren, the organisation’s analysis chief told TT.

In April, the price of a house in a cooperative apartment or bostadsrätt was flat in Sweden as a whole, one percent up in greater Stockholm and greater Malmö and flat in greater Gothenburg.

Detached houses were up one percent nationwide, in greater Stockholm and in greater Gothenburg, and flat in greater Malmö.

Swedish Vocab: att svalna – to cool off