Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Islamic schools closed, house prices flat, and a mistranslation: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 6 May 2022 08:01 CEST
Swedish Radio's Arabic division has been accused of mistranslating the word Islamist as Muslim. Photo: Screen grab from SR.

Swedish watchdog closes two Islamic schools for radicalising pupils

The Swedish Schools Inspectorate has revoked the permits for two Islamic free schools in Uppsala and Stockholm, after the security services warned pupils were at risk of radicalization.

On Thursday, the Swedish Schools Inspectorate announced that it had revoked approvals for the Imanskolan Foundation and the Framstegsskolan Foundation, based on warnings from Sweden’s Säpo security police.

Säpo had complained about both the management at the schools, and the learning environment, judging the school leadership unsuitable to conduct school activities.

According to Säpo, students of the schools are at risk of exposure to extreme Islamist ideology.

“Säpo has assessed that children risk being exposed to radicalization by staying in an environment that advocates creating enclaves in society instead of respect for human rights and basic democratic values,” The inspectorate wrote. 

Swedish vocab: att utsättas – to be exposed 

PM: Social Democrats could decide on Nato on May 15th

Sweden’s Prime Minister has said that her party has brought forward the date for a decision on Nato membership by ten days, meaning a decision could be in place before a state visit by Finland’s president in mid-May.

The decision had previously been tabled for a meeting of the party board on May 24th, but could now be taken at an extra meeting of the Social Democrats ruling committee on May 15th, Magdalena Andersson said at a press conference on Thursday.

“We will of course discuss the issue and then we can see if we feel ready to take a decision or not,” she said at a Ukraine donors’ conference in Warsaw.

She said that the security guarantees Sweden has received from the US and Germany for the period between a possible application and full Nato membership were significant.

“It means a lot if Sweden chooses to send in an application, that we will be safer during the period up until we become members than we otherwise would be,” she said.

“The party committee can take a decision then,” party secretary Tobias Baudin told Sweden’s TT newswire of the May 15th meeting.

Swedish vocab: att fatta ett beslut – to take a decision 

State broadcaster SR accused of translating ‘Islamists’ as ‘Muslims’ 

Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats, has called for a meeting with the leadership of Swedish Radio after the state broadcaster’s Arabic and Somali divisions were accused of mistranslating the controversial rhetorical question she asked after Sweden’s Easter riots. 

“Why do we not have at least 100 wounded Islamists, a hundred wounded criminals, a hundred wounded rioters,” Busch said. 

When Swedish Radio’s Arabic and Somali divisions translated her comments, they translated Islamists, which refers to followers of a radical militant ideology, to Muslims, which could refer to anyone of the Muslim faith. 

“They’ve been spreading absolute lies,” said the party’s secretary Peter Kullgren. “The fact that this has happened in both the Arabic and Somali divisions suggests there’s something wrong in the system. We demand a clarification and a meeting with the leadership of SR. 

Gaby Katz, the head of Radio Sweden, SR’s foreign languages division, said it was “very unfortunate that these mistakes have been made”. 

Swedish Vocab: att förvanska – to distort/bastardize 

House prices flat in Sweden in new statistics 

House prices were flat in April across Sweden, according to the latest statistics from the housing data organisation Svensk mäklarstatistik. 

“We are now seeing a cooling off in the rises we have seen for nearly half a year. In Autumn, prices cooled, and then they took off again and that rise has now flattened out,” Per Per-Arne Sandegren, the organisation’s analysis chief told TT. 

In April, the price of a house in a cooperative apartment or bostadsrätt was flat in Sweden as a whole, one percent up in greater Stockholm and greater Malmö and flat in greater Gothenburg.   

Detached houses were up one percent nationwide, in greater Stockholm and in greater Gothenburg, and flat in greater Malmö. 

Swedish Vocab: att svalna – to cool off 

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Earlier Nato decision, Sweden Democrat 'ghetto plan', and Iranian war crime trial: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 5 May 2022 08:00 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Social Democrats could decide on Nato on May 15th

The ruling board of Sweden’s Social Democratic Party could take its decision on whether the party should back Nato membership at a special extra meeting on May 15th, party secretary Tobias Baudin told Sweden’s TT newswire. 

“The party committee can take a decision then,” he said. 

The meeting had previously been planned for May 24th.

Swedish populists call for crime-hit areas to be demolished

The populist Sweden Democrats party has called for the most severely crime-hit areas in Sweden to be demolished, and their populations moved elsewhere in a policy drawn from Denmark’s controversial ‘ghetto plan’.

The party said it wanted to first use urban planning strategies to “build away” crime-hit areas, but that if that fails, it believed the worst areas should be demolished, as has happened to apartment blocks in cities in Denmark.

“We need to look at demolitions as an alternative,” the party’s leader, Jimmie Åkesson, said at a press conference on Tuesday to launch measures to combat the so-called “parallel society”.

He said that Sweden was “plagued by escalating serious crime”, and that no other problem faced by society so severely diminished Swedes’ freedom.

Other measures include bringing in so-called ‘search zones’ in areas badly affected by crime, or “culturally burdened”, another measure taken from Denmark.

Swedish court to give verdict in Iranian war crimes trial in July

A landmark trial against a former Iranian prison official accused of war crimes during a 1988 purge of dissidents wrapped up in Sweden on Wednesday, with a verdict due in July.

The proceedings marked the first time an Iranian official has gone on trial for the purge.

Hamid Noury, 61, faces charges including crimes against humanity and war crimes for his role in the killing of as many as 5,000 prisoners across Iran, allegedly ordered by supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini.

The killings were revenge for attacks carried out by the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), an exiled opposition group, at the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.

Last week, prosecutors called for a life sentence for Noury, who has been on trial in Stockholm district court since August 2021.

NEW POLL: Sweden Democrats support down since start of Ukraine war

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, support for the Sweden Democrats has decreased. At the same time, the Social Democrats have seen their support increase.

Although the new election poll, carried out by polling company Novus on behalf of state broadcaster SVT, only shows small changes over the last few months, there are two clear changes in party support since the start of the war in Ukraine in February.

In February, in figures collected before the start of the war, the Sweden Democrats were polling at 19.8 percent. In the most recent poll carried out between April 4th and May 1st, they were down at 17.9 percent, the first time they have polled under 18 percent since March 2021.

“The Sweden Democrats have lost support slowly but surely over the last months, and now have a statistically significant decline since February,” Torbjörn Sjöström, CEO of Novus told SVT.

Iran to execute Swedish-Iranian academic in May: report

A Swedish-Iranian academic convicted of spying for Israel is set to be executed in Iran later this month, a news agency in the country reported on Wednesday.

Ahmadreza Djalali, formerly based in Stockholm where he worked at the Karolinska Institute, was arrested during a visit to Iran in April 2016.

He was sentenced to death in 2017 after being found guilty of passing information about two Iranian nuclear scientists to Israel’s Mossad spy agency that led to their assassinations.

Citing informed sources, ISNA news agency said on Wednesday that his death sentence would be carried out by May 21.

Djalali was granted Swedish citizenship while in detention in February 2018, a few months after Iran’s supreme court confirmed the death sentence.

United Nations rights experts said in March 2021 that he was in critical condition after months of solitary confinement and called for his release.

