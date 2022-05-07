PODCAST: What is Sweden doing to combat Russian propaganda?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. We also have an interview with James Pamment from Lund University about how Sweden tackles Russian propaganda.

In this edition we also discuss:

For our main topic this week we look at what Sweden is doing to combat Russian disinformation in the wake of a poster campaign in Moscow this week that sparked strong reactions in Sweden.

We discuss how how much of a challenge it is for the media to report on influence campaigns like this without amplifying the Kremlin’s message out of proportion. We also take a closer look at two of the iconic Swedes named in the campaign, children’s book author Astrid Lindgren and film director Ingmar Bergman.

