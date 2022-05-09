For members
INTERVIEW: ‘Work permit law is a turning point for talent deportations’
Ali Omumi, the Iranian engineer whose work permit struggles helped bring Sweden's talent deportations to attention, tells The Local how optimistic he is that Sweden's new work permit law will help solve the problem.
Published: 9 May 2022 17:02 CEST
Ali Omumi 's case has helped raise awareness of talent deportations. Photo: Centrum för Rättvisa
EXPLAINED: What do we know so far about Sweden’s new ‘talent visa’?
In the new work permit law which comes into force on June 1st, Sweden is launching a new nine-month 'talent visa', which will allow “some highly qualified individuals” to get temporary residency while they look for jobs or plan to launch a business. What do we know so far?
Published: 5 May 2022 10:22 CEST
