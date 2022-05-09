Serious fire in paper recycling centre near Uppsala

“There’s a very serious fire both in one of the buildings and in piles of paper recycling,” police press spokesperson Magnus Jansson Klarin told TT newswire.

The alarm was raised at 13:30 on Monday, and was declared under control at 15:15. A large cloud of smoke has spread from the fire.

It’s unclear how dangerous the smoke is. “But obviously, it’s never good to inhale smoke from a fire”, Jonas Eronen, another police press spokesperson told SVT.

“It will take a while before it’s under control,” Jansson Klarin told TT.

Police have closed off a large area around the paper recycling facility which will affect traffic.

“They’re about to extend the cordon, so it will be difficult to get past,” Jansson Klarin told TT.

The fire is in a building close to a train line, so there are currently no trains running between Uppsala and Knivsta.

“It’s so that people sitting on the train don’t inhale smoke, and we also need to turn off the power while we put out the fire,” track operator Josef Gustafson told SVT.

“It’s an extremely serious fire and we’re not going to be able to save the building,” he said. Gustafson described the risk of the fire spreading to be “very low”.

There are 12 vehicles on the scene attending to the fire, and fire services expect to be on the scene until at least 8pm on Monday evening.

Businesses in the area have been evacuated.

There are as yet no reports of injuries, police say. They are assisting fire services with airborne drones and a helicopter is also on the scene.