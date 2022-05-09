Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

EMERGENCY SERVICES

Serious fire in paper recycling centre near Uppsala

A serious fire has broken out at a paper recycling centre in the Boländerna part of Uppsala. A VMA, or Important Message to the Public has been issued informing everyone in the city to stay inside and close all windows and doors.

Published: 9 May 2022 15:35 CEST
Serious fire in paper recycling centre near Uppsala
A fire at a paper recycling facility in Uppsala. Train tracks adjacent to the facility have been closed off. Photo: Staffan Claesson/TT

“There’s a very serious fire both in one of the buildings and in piles of paper recycling,” police press spokesperson Magnus Jansson Klarin told TT newswire.

The alarm was raised at 13:30 on Monday, and was declared under control at 15:15. A large cloud of smoke has spread from the fire.

It’s unclear how dangerous the smoke is. “But obviously, it’s never good to inhale smoke from a fire”, Jonas Eronen, another police press spokesperson told SVT.

“It will take a while before it’s under control,” Jansson Klarin told TT.

Police have closed off a large area around the paper recycling facility which will affect traffic.

“They’re about to extend the cordon, so it will be difficult to get past,” Jansson Klarin told TT.

The fire is in a building close to a train line, so there are currently no trains running between Uppsala and Knivsta.

“It’s so that people sitting on the train don’t inhale smoke, and we also need to turn off the power while we put out the fire,” track operator Josef Gustafson told SVT.

“It’s an extremely serious fire and we’re not going to be able to save the building,” he said. Gustafson described the risk of the fire spreading to be “very low”.

There are 12 vehicles on the scene attending to the fire, and fire services expect to be on the scene until at least 8pm on Monday evening.

Businesses in the area have been evacuated.

There are as yet no reports of injuries, police say. They are assisting fire services with airborne drones and a helicopter is also on the scene.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Swedish man wanted for Oslo murder caught in France

A man from Uppsala, Sweden, who was sought internationally for the suspected murder of a 24-year-old man in Norway has been seized by police in France, Norwegian police have said.

Published: 24 October 2018 07:55 CEST
Swedish man wanted for Oslo murder caught in France
File photo of Norwegian police. Photo: Gorm Kallestad/NTB scanpix/TT

The man, who is in his 20s, was held on Tuesday afternoon in Dijon in eastern France, Norwegian police said at a press conference.

Both Norwegian and Swedish police, as well as Interpol and Europol, were involved in the manhunt after a 24-year-old man named as Heikki Bjørklund Paltto was found dead in a home in Oslo district Majorstuen on October 15th. He had been stabbed to death, police said.

Police suspect the murder is linked to a robbery at knifepoint not far from the murder scene on the same morning. Majorstuen is a predominantly wealthy area just outside of downtown Oslo.

The suspect has a criminal record in Sweden, with Norwegian newspaper VG reporting that he had previously served an 18-month prison sentence on robbery charges.

Police said they had a theory about what happened and added that the suspicions against the man had not changed. They did not disclose any further details at the Tuesday press conference.

“It is important to now hear what the suspect has to say,” said Grete Metlid of the Oslo police.

SHOW COMMENTS