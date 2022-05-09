Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Social Democrats will make a decision on Nato next Sunday

Social Democrat press secretary Tobias Baudin confirmed in a press conference this morning that the party will make an official decision on whether to join Nato or not next Sunday.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that we will make a decision on our security policy on the 15th May,” he said.

Previously, the party have said it might make a decision on Nato on Sunday, but now Baudin has confirmed that it will definitely do so.

On May 12th, Finland’s president Sauli Niinistö will make a statement on his view on Finland joining the alliance, and on May 14th, the Social Democrats in Finland will hold a party meeting to decide whether Finland should submit an application.

This is one of the reasons behind the timing for the Swedish Social Democrats’ comment on Nato, Baudin says.

“There are advantages of keeping up the same pace as our neighbours and close allies,” he said. “It’s better to make a decision on Sunday than wait another week or so. We can make a well-founded decision on Sunday”.

Swedish vocabulary: beslut – decision

Swedish citizen arrested in Iran

Sweden’s foreign ministry confirmed to AFP on Friday that a Swedish man in his 30s “has recently been detained”.

“The embassy in Tehran is seeking further information in the matter and is in contact with local authorities,” it said in an email, providing no further details.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported the man was on holiday together with other Swedes when he was detained.

Relations between Sweden and Iran are already tense over a trial in Stockholm against an Iranian ex-prison official accused of war crimes over his alleged role in a 1988 purge of dissidents.

Hamid Noury, 61, was arrested at a Stockholm airport in November 2019 after Iranian dissidents in Sweden filed police complaints against him.

The trial ended on Wednesday with the court due to issue a verdict in July. Earlier this week, Iran’s foreign ministry demanded Noury’s release, saying it considered his arrest and trial “illegal”.

Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency Isna reported this week that Iran plans to execute Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali, who was sentenced to death in 2017 for spying for Israel, before May 21.

The Swedish foreign ministry last week advised its nationals against non-essential travel to Iran.

Swedish vocabulary: gripen – arrested

Sweden in ‘most dangerous situation since Second World War’, prime minister says

In a party leader debate on Sunday evening, Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson said that Sweden were in the “most dangerous situation since the Second World War”.

The comments were made in a section of the debate discussing Nato membership, where Andersson and Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, both emphasised the importance of Sweden making a decision on Nato membership in consensus.

However, the Social Democrats have not yet officially come out in support of a possible Nato membership.

The Social Democrats have a party leadership meeting scheduled for next Sunday, where the party will make a decision on whether to join Nato or not.

Andersson also commented warnings from Russia threatening of consequenses if Sweden choose to apply for Nato membership.

“We also have to be prepared for that, if we decide to submit an application,” she said.

Currently, the Moderates, Christian Democrats, Liberals, Centre Party and Sweden Democrats are in favour of joining Nato. The Left Party and the Greens are against, and the Social Democrats have yet to make an official statement for or against.

Swedish vocabulary: farligaste – most dangerous