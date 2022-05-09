For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
A Nato decision, Swedish citizen arrested in Iran and Sweden in "most dangerous situation since Second World War". Here's Monday's news.
Published: 9 May 2022 09:11 CEST
The leaders of all eight parliamentary parties in a leader debate in SVT's Agenda on Sunday evening. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Islamic schools closed, house prices flat, and a mistranslation: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 6 May 2022 08:01 CEST
