Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

A Nato decision, Swedish citizen arrested in Iran and Sweden in "most dangerous situation since Second World War". Here's Monday's news.

Published: 9 May 2022 09:11 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
The leaders of all eight parliamentary parties in a leader debate in SVT's Agenda on Sunday evening. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT

Social Democrats will make a decision on Nato next Sunday

Social Democrat press secretary Tobias Baudin confirmed in a press conference this morning that the party will make an official decision on whether to join Nato or not next Sunday.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that we will make a decision on our security policy on the 15th May,” he said.

Previously, the party have said it might make a decision on Nato on Sunday, but now Baudin has confirmed that it will definitely do so.

On May 12th, Finland’s president Sauli Niinistö will make a statement on his view on Finland joining the alliance, and on May 14th, the Social Democrats in Finland will hold a party meeting to decide whether Finland should submit an application.

This is one of the reasons behind the timing for the Swedish Social Democrats’ comment on Nato, Baudin says.

“There are advantages of keeping up the same pace as our neighbours and close allies,” he said. “It’s better to make a decision on Sunday than wait another week or so. We can make a well-founded decision on Sunday”.

Swedish vocabulary: beslut – decision

Swedish citizen arrested in Iran

Sweden’s foreign ministry confirmed to AFP on Friday that a Swedish man in his 30s “has recently been detained”.

“The embassy in Tehran is seeking further information in the matter and is in contact with local authorities,” it said in an email, providing no further details.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported the man was on holiday together with other Swedes when he was detained.

Relations between Sweden and Iran are already tense over a trial in Stockholm against an Iranian ex-prison official accused of war crimes over his alleged role in a 1988 purge of dissidents.

READ ALSO: Swedish court to give verdict in Iranian war crimes trial in July

Hamid Noury, 61, was arrested at a Stockholm airport in November 2019 after Iranian dissidents in Sweden filed police complaints against him.

The trial ended on Wednesday with the court due to issue a verdict in July. Earlier this week, Iran’s foreign ministry demanded Noury’s release, saying it considered his arrest and trial “illegal”.

Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency Isna reported this week that Iran plans to execute Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali, who was sentenced to death in 2017 for spying for Israel, before May 21.

The Swedish foreign ministry last week advised its nationals against non-essential travel to Iran.

Swedish vocabulary: gripen – arrested

Sweden in ‘most dangerous situation since Second World War’, prime minister says

In a party leader debate on Sunday evening, Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson said that Sweden were in the “most dangerous situation since the Second World War”.

The comments were made in a section of the debate discussing Nato membership, where Andersson and Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, both emphasised the importance of Sweden making a decision on Nato membership in consensus.

However, the Social Democrats have not yet officially come out in support of a possible Nato membership.

The Social Democrats have a party leadership meeting scheduled for next Sunday, where the party will make a decision on whether to join Nato or not.

Andersson also commented warnings from Russia threatening of consequenses if Sweden choose to apply for Nato membership.

“We also have to be prepared for that, if we decide to submit an application,” she said.

Currently, the Moderates, Christian Democrats, Liberals, Centre Party and Sweden Democrats are in favour of joining Nato. The Left Party and the Greens are against, and the Social Democrats have yet to make an official statement for or against.

Swedish vocabulary: farligaste – most dangerous

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Islamic schools closed, house prices flat, and a mistranslation: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 6 May 2022 08:01 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swedish watchdog closes two Islamic schools for radicalising pupils

The Swedish Schools Inspectorate has revoked the permits for two Islamic free schools in Uppsala and Stockholm, after the security services warned pupils were at risk of radicalization.

On Thursday, the Swedish Schools Inspectorate announced that it had revoked approvals for the Imanskolan Foundation and the Framstegsskolan Foundation, based on warnings from Sweden’s Säpo security police.

Säpo had complained about both the management at the schools, and the learning environment, judging the school leadership unsuitable to conduct school activities.

According to Säpo, students of the schools are at risk of exposure to extreme Islamist ideology.

“Säpo has assessed that children risk being exposed to radicalization by staying in an environment that advocates creating enclaves in society instead of respect for human rights and basic democratic values,” The inspectorate wrote. 

Swedish vocab: att utsättas – to be exposed 

PM: Social Democrats could decide on Nato on May 15th

Sweden’s Prime Minister has said that her party has brought forward the date for a decision on Nato membership by ten days, meaning a decision could be in place before a state visit by Finland’s president in mid-May.

The decision had previously been tabled for a meeting of the party board on May 24th, but could now be taken at an extra meeting of the Social Democrats ruling committee on May 15th, Magdalena Andersson said at a press conference on Thursday.

“We will of course discuss the issue and then we can see if we feel ready to take a decision or not,” she said at a Ukraine donors’ conference in Warsaw.

She said that the security guarantees Sweden has received from the US and Germany for the period between a possible application and full Nato membership were significant.

“It means a lot if Sweden chooses to send in an application, that we will be safer during the period up until we become members than we otherwise would be,” she said.

“The party committee can take a decision then,” party secretary Tobias Baudin told Sweden’s TT newswire of the May 15th meeting.

Swedish vocab: att fatta ett beslut – to take a decision 

State broadcaster SR accused of translating ‘Islamists’ as ‘Muslims’ 

Ebba Busch, leader of the Christian Democrats, has called for a meeting with the leadership of Swedish Radio after the state broadcaster’s Arabic and Somali divisions were accused of mistranslating the controversial rhetorical question she asked after Sweden’s Easter riots. 

“Why do we not have at least 100 wounded Islamists, a hundred wounded criminals, a hundred wounded rioters,” Busch said. 

When Swedish Radio’s Arabic and Somali divisions translated her comments, they translated Islamists, which refers to followers of a radical militant ideology, to Muslims, which could refer to anyone of the Muslim faith. 

“They’ve been spreading absolute lies,” said the party’s secretary Peter Kullgren. “The fact that this has happened in both the Arabic and Somali divisions suggests there’s something wrong in the system. We demand a clarification and a meeting with the leadership of SR. 

Gaby Katz, the head of Radio Sweden, SR’s foreign languages division, said it was “very unfortunate that these mistakes have been made”. 

Swedish Vocab: att förvanska – to distort/bastardize 

House prices flat in Sweden in new statistics 

House prices were flat in April across Sweden, according to the latest statistics from the housing data organisation Svensk mäklarstatistik. 

“We are now seeing a cooling off in the rises we have seen for nearly half a year. In Autumn, prices cooled, and then they took off again and that rise has now flattened out,” Per Per-Arne Sandegren, the organisation’s analysis chief told TT. 

In April, the price of a house in a cooperative apartment or bostadsrätt was flat in Sweden as a whole, one percent up in greater Stockholm and greater Malmö and flat in greater Gothenburg.   

Detached houses were up one percent nationwide, in greater Stockholm and in greater Gothenburg, and flat in greater Malmö. 

Swedish Vocab: att svalna – to cool off 

SHOW COMMENTS