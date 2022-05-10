Read news from:
Swedish Match confirms bid talks with Philip Morris

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International is in talks to acquire Swedish Match, the companies said on Monday, in a deal that would boost its smokeless offerings.

Published: 10 May 2022 10:35 CEST
Swedish snus tobacco for sale at a supermarket on the Norwegian border. Photo: Geir Olsen/ NTB

While they confirmed the negotiations, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, both companies said there was no guarantee of a transaction. The Journal described the negotiations as “advanced talks” and said the deal could be valued at $15 billion or more.

Philip Morris, which sells cigarette brands such as Marlboro and Chesterfield in 180 markets outside the United States and has invested billions of dollars since 2008 in vapor products, oral nicotine and other “reduced-risk” products, said the talks were “in progress,” according to a statement.

“It is uncertain whether an offer will be made,” Philip Morris said. “PMI intends to make no further comment regarding the discussions unless and until it is appropriate to do so.”

Stockholm-based Swedish Match derives more than 65 percent of its revenue from smoke-free products, including chewing tobacco and nicotine pouches.

The companies noted “recent speculation” and confirmed that discussions with Philip Morris International regarding a possible public takeover offer for Swedish Match are ongoing, the statement said.

“There can be no certainty than an offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such potential offer.”

Shares of Swedish Match dipped 0.6 percent in Stockholm, while Philip Morris International gained 2.5 percent in afternoon trading.

IKEA

Ikea to revamp stores as online business grows

The company that controls most Ikea branches is repurposing its stores to adapt to soaring online business.

Published: 9 May 2022 14:44 CEST
Ingka Group said on Monday it was investing three billion euros ($3.2 billion) by the end of 2023 to open new shops and modernise existing ones.

“The investment will allow us to renovate and repurpose already existing stores”, Tolga Öncü, retail operations manager at Ingka Group, which manages over 400 of Ikea’s 500 or so stores worldwide, told AFP.

As more and more businesses focus on online shopping, the company noted in a statement that “our stores remain one of our biggest strengths”.
But Öncü also stressed that physical stores were being revamped to support online purchases.

He cited the example of a branch in Kuopio, Finland, which has been upgraded to support shipping online orders.

The expenditure of three billion euros by the end of next year marks a step up for Ingka, which invested 2.1 billion euros in its new and existing shops between 2019 and 2021.

Major investments of almost 1.2 billion euros are planned in London, and Ingka will also continue investing in markets which are considered mature, such as Spain and Germany.

Founded and headquartered in Sweden, Ikea is owned by a complex structure of companies and foundations based mainly in the Netherlands, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Traditionally, massive Ikea stores have been placed in suburbs or on the outskirts of towns, but the furniture giant started a change in strategy by opening its first city centre shop in Hamburg in 2014, and a new model with a smaller offering in Paris in 2019.

It is also planning to open new stores in or near city centres, notably in Nice this week and in Stockholm this summer.

The pioneer of flat-pack furniture to be assembled at home was founded by Ingvar Kamprad in 1943, and has grown into a multinational giant present in some thirty countries.

At the beginning of March, Ikea announced the suspension of its major activities in Russia and Belarus following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The move affected nearly 15,000 employees, 17 stores and three production sites as well as 47 suppliers in Russia and 10 in Belarus. “Our business will remain paused until further notice,” Öncü told AFP.

