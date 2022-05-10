For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Trains back, quota refugee battle, and defence minister argues for Nato: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 10 May 2022 07:54 CEST
Christian Sonesson, the mayor of Staffanstorp, flashes a victory sign at a Moderate party meeting in Helsingborg. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
A Nato decision, Swedish citizen arrested in Iran and Sweden in "most dangerous situation since Second World War". Here's Monday's news.
Published: 9 May 2022 09:11 CEST
