TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Trains back, quota refugee battle, and defence minister argues for Nato: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 10 May 2022 07:54 CEST
Christian Sonesson, the mayor of Staffanstorp, flashes a victory sign at a Moderate party meeting in Helsingborg. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Trains north of Stockholm back to normal after Uppsala fire 

The Swedish Transport Administration reopened the two rail tracks through Uppsala late on Monday night, after firefighters got control over a severe fire at a paper recycling centre in the city. 

“Trains should go like normal now and there’s nothing to worry about, we have control over the fire and no one was injured,” said  Kurt Holm, from the fire services.

Trains were stopped to prevent passengers breathing in smoke from the fire and so that power along the tracks could be turned off. 

Swedish Vocab: att släcka – to put out 

Moderate municipality to ban non-European UN quota refugees

The municipality of Staffanstorp is facing a conflict with the Migration Agency, after saying it would refuse to take any non-European quota refugees so long as the war in Ukraine continues.

On Thursday, four quota refugees are due to arrive in Sweden who the Migration Agency plans to settle in the municipality, which lies just outside Malmö in southern Sweden. 

Christian Sonesson, the municipality’s Moderate Party mayor, on Monday refused to say whether his municipality would accept the refugees. 

“I hope the state comes to its senses and does not send us four people,” he said. To do so, he said, would be cynically using the refugees as a “weapon in the debate”. 

Guna Graufelds, press chief at the agency said that the municipality had no choice but to pick the refugees up at the airport when they arrive on Thursday. “It’s their responsibility to meet these people.”

“It’s the state’s decision to take these people, it’s government agencies who are responsible for it. I’m sure they can find homes for these people,” he said. 

Swedish Vocab: ett slagträ i debatten – a weapon in the debate

Defence Minister: Nordic defence strengthened if Sweden and Finland join Nato

The Nordic region’s collective defence would be strengthened if Sweden and Finland both join Nato, Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said on Sweden’s state broadcaster SR on Tuesday. 

“If you look at it very bluntly, that’s going to be the effect, that we can take advantage of each other’s strengths and advantages and complete one another fully through operative planning. Then the effect is going to be that we are stronger together.”

The Social Democrats are due to take a decision on Nato on Sunday. 

Swedish vocab: krasst – frankly

Ikea to revamp stores as online business grows

The company that controls most Ikea branches is repurposing its stores to adapt to soaring online business.

Ingka Group said on Monday it was investing three billion euros ($3.2 billion) by the end of 2023 to open new shops and modernise existing ones.

“The investment will allow us to renovate and repurpose already existing stores”, Tolga Öncü, retail operations manager at Ingka Group, which manages over 400 of Ikea’s 500 or so stores worldwide, told AFP.

As more and more businesses focus on online shopping, the company noted in a statement that “our stores remain one of our biggest strengths”.

But Öncü also stressed that physical stores were being revamped to support online purchases.

He cited the example of a branch in Kuopio, Finland, which has been upgraded to support shipping online orders.

Swedish vocab: näthandel – online shopping

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

A Nato decision, Swedish citizen arrested in Iran and Sweden in "most dangerous situation since Second World War". Here's Monday's news.

Published: 9 May 2022 09:11 CEST
Social Democrats will make a decision on Nato next Sunday

Social Democrat press secretary Tobias Baudin confirmed in a press conference this morning that the party will make an official decision on whether to join Nato or not next Sunday.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that we will make a decision on our security policy on the 15th May,” he said.

Previously, the party have said it might make a decision on Nato on Sunday, but now Baudin has confirmed that it will definitely do so.

On May 12th, Finland’s president Sauli Niinistö will make a statement on his view on Finland joining the alliance, and on May 14th, the Social Democrats in Finland will hold a party meeting to decide whether Finland should submit an application.

This is one of the reasons behind the timing for the Swedish Social Democrats’ comment on Nato, Baudin says.

“There are advantages of keeping up the same pace as our neighbours and close allies,” he said. “It’s better to make a decision on Sunday than wait another week or so. We can make a well-founded decision on Sunday”.

Swedish vocabulary: beslut – decision

Swedish citizen arrested in Iran

Sweden’s foreign ministry confirmed to AFP on Friday that a Swedish man in his 30s “has recently been detained”.

“The embassy in Tehran is seeking further information in the matter and is in contact with local authorities,” it said in an email, providing no further details.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported the man was on holiday together with other Swedes when he was detained.

Relations between Sweden and Iran are already tense over a trial in Stockholm against an Iranian ex-prison official accused of war crimes over his alleged role in a 1988 purge of dissidents.

READ ALSO: Swedish court to give verdict in Iranian war crimes trial in July

Hamid Noury, 61, was arrested at a Stockholm airport in November 2019 after Iranian dissidents in Sweden filed police complaints against him.

The trial ended on Wednesday with the court due to issue a verdict in July. Earlier this week, Iran’s foreign ministry demanded Noury’s release, saying it considered his arrest and trial “illegal”.

Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency Isna reported this week that Iran plans to execute Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali, who was sentenced to death in 2017 for spying for Israel, before May 21.

The Swedish foreign ministry last week advised its nationals against non-essential travel to Iran.

Swedish vocabulary: gripen – arrested

Sweden in ‘most dangerous situation since Second World War’, prime minister says

In a party leader debate on Sunday evening, Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson said that Sweden were in the “most dangerous situation since the Second World War”.

The comments were made in a section of the debate discussing Nato membership, where Andersson and Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, both emphasised the importance of Sweden making a decision on Nato membership in consensus.

However, the Social Democrats have not yet officially come out in support of a possible Nato membership.

The Social Democrats have a party leadership meeting scheduled for next Sunday, where the party will make a decision on whether to join Nato or not.

Andersson also commented warnings from Russia threatening of consequenses if Sweden choose to apply for Nato membership.

“We also have to be prepared for that, if we decide to submit an application,” she said.

Currently, the Moderates, Christian Democrats, Liberals, Centre Party and Sweden Democrats are in favour of joining Nato. The Left Party and the Greens are against, and the Social Democrats have yet to make an official statement for or against.

Swedish vocabulary: farligaste – most dangerous

