Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Trains north of Stockholm back to normal after Uppsala fire

The Swedish Transport Administration reopened the two rail tracks through Uppsala late on Monday night, after firefighters got control over a severe fire at a paper recycling centre in the city.

“Trains should go like normal now and there’s nothing to worry about, we have control over the fire and no one was injured,” said Kurt Holm, from the fire services.

Trains were stopped to prevent passengers breathing in smoke from the fire and so that power along the tracks could be turned off.

Swedish Vocab: att släcka – to put out

Moderate municipality to ban non-European UN quota refugees

The municipality of Staffanstorp is facing a conflict with the Migration Agency, after saying it would refuse to take any non-European quota refugees so long as the war in Ukraine continues.

On Thursday, four quota refugees are due to arrive in Sweden who the Migration Agency plans to settle in the municipality, which lies just outside Malmö in southern Sweden.

Christian Sonesson, the municipality’s Moderate Party mayor, on Monday refused to say whether his municipality would accept the refugees.

“I hope the state comes to its senses and does not send us four people,” he said. To do so, he said, would be cynically using the refugees as a “weapon in the debate”.

Guna Graufelds, press chief at the agency said that the municipality had no choice but to pick the refugees up at the airport when they arrive on Thursday. “It’s their responsibility to meet these people.”

“It’s the state’s decision to take these people, it’s government agencies who are responsible for it. I’m sure they can find homes for these people,” he said.

Swedish Vocab: ett slagträ i debatten – a weapon in the debate

Defence Minister: Nordic defence strengthened if Sweden and Finland join Nato

The Nordic region’s collective defence would be strengthened if Sweden and Finland both join Nato, Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said on Sweden’s state broadcaster SR on Tuesday.

“If you look at it very bluntly, that’s going to be the effect, that we can take advantage of each other’s strengths and advantages and complete one another fully through operative planning. Then the effect is going to be that we are stronger together.”

The Social Democrats are due to take a decision on Nato on Sunday.

Swedish vocab: krasst – frankly

Ikea to revamp stores as online business grows

The company that controls most Ikea branches is repurposing its stores to adapt to soaring online business.

Ingka Group said on Monday it was investing three billion euros ($3.2 billion) by the end of 2023 to open new shops and modernise existing ones.

“The investment will allow us to renovate and repurpose already existing stores”, Tolga Öncü, retail operations manager at Ingka Group, which manages over 400 of Ikea’s 500 or so stores worldwide, told AFP.

As more and more businesses focus on online shopping, the company noted in a statement that “our stores remain one of our biggest strengths”.

But Öncü also stressed that physical stores were being revamped to support online purchases.

He cited the example of a branch in Kuopio, Finland, which has been upgraded to support shipping online orders.

Swedish vocab: näthandel – online shopping