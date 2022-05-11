Read news from:
Sweden to hold parliamentary debate on Nato on Monday

Sweden's parliament has scheduled an extra debate on Nato for Monday, at which the parties will be able to discuss the government's security policy reassessment due on Friday.

Published: 11 May 2022 12:05 CEST
Hans Wallmark, the Moderate Party's defence spokesperson asks Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde a question at a parliamentary debate on Wednesday. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

According to public broadcaster SVT, an extra Nato debate will be held in parliament on Monday. This will follow the Social Democrats’ announcement of their decision over whether to apply to the alliance, expected on Sunday May 15th.

“According to my sources, parliament will hold an extra debate on Nato membership,” SVT’s political commentator Mats Knutson said. “It’s in order to debate the security policy analysis the parties present on Friday, prior to any eventual Nato membership application”.

The parliamentary calendar states that at 10.30am on Monday, there will be “information from the government in connection to the report from the security policy discussions”. 

The government’s security policy analysis group, which includes representatives from all the parties in parliament, held its last meeting on Monday.

Ahead of the meeting, the comments from the various parties made it quite clear what the conclusions would be. “I think it’s nicely written,” said Hans Wallmark, the MP representing the pro-Nato Moderate party. “We’ve had some last proposals for changes, but it’s not so dramatic. Now we just need to solve the final commas.” 

At the same time, Håkan Svenneling, from the anti-Nato Left Party, said all parties agreed Russia’s behaviour was unacceptable and had worsened the security situation. 

“But we come to a different conclusion. We think the analysis is too shallow and the process is being rushed. The risks that come with Nato membership are not sufficiently taken up, particularly when it comes to the question of nuclear weapons.” 

The document is not, however, expected to include a recommendation that Sweden join Nato, something MPs believe should be left to the debate in parliament. 

Boris Johnson in Sweden on Wednesday for defence talks

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is coming to Sweden on Wednesday, Sweden's government has announced, with newspapers reporting he will sign a defence deal aimed at protecting Sweden during the Nato transition period.

Published: 10 May 2022 14:58 CEST
“This is a deal which is valid until further notice, but it is an important signal ahead of the coming [Nato] ratification process,” a source with knowledge of the deal told the Aftonbladet newspaper. 

According to a press release issued by the Swedish government, Johnson will meet Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson at her official country retreat at Harpsund, about 100km west of Stockholm.

The two will discuss the security situation in Europe and bilateral relations and cooperation between Sweden and the UK. The two are due to hold a press conference early on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the newspaper, recent classified meetings of the Swedish parliament’s defence and foreign committees, MPs have been told of secret bilateral cooperation with the UK.

According to several of the newspaper’s sources, Johnson is visiting to officially sign an agreement on this deeper bilateral cooperation, which will, among other things, see British naval vessels dispatched to the Baltic to protect Swedish and Finnish waters during the Nato ratification process. 

On Tuesday morning, the Finnish newswire STT broke the news that Johnson was coming to Sweden on Wednesday, reporting that Johnson would then go on to visit Finland later on Wednesday afternoon. 

UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace visited Finland last week, and gave reassurances that the UK would support Finland and Sweden in the event of an attack from Russia, whether or not the two countries decide to join Nato.

This slightly toughened up an earlier pledge of support he gave at a meeting with his Swedish and Danish counterparts at the start of March.  

