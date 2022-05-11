Sweden to hold parliamentary debate on Nato on Monday

According to public broadcaster SVT, an extra Nato debate will be held in parliament on Monday. This will follow the Social Democrats’ announcement of their decision over whether to apply to the alliance, expected on Sunday May 15th.

“According to my sources, parliament will hold an extra debate on Nato membership,” SVT’s political commentator Mats Knutson said. “It’s in order to debate the security policy analysis the parties present on Friday, prior to any eventual Nato membership application”.

The parliamentary calendar states that at 10.30am on Monday, there will be “information from the government in connection to the report from the security policy discussions”.

The government’s security policy analysis group, which includes representatives from all the parties in parliament, held its last meeting on Monday.

Ahead of the meeting, the comments from the various parties made it quite clear what the conclusions would be. “I think it’s nicely written,” said Hans Wallmark, the MP representing the pro-Nato Moderate party. “We’ve had some last proposals for changes, but it’s not so dramatic. Now we just need to solve the final commas.”

At the same time, Håkan Svenneling, from the anti-Nato Left Party, said all parties agreed Russia’s behaviour was unacceptable and had worsened the security situation.

“But we come to a different conclusion. We think the analysis is too shallow and the process is being rushed. The risks that come with Nato membership are not sufficiently taken up, particularly when it comes to the question of nuclear weapons.”

The document is not, however, expected to include a recommendation that Sweden join Nato, something MPs believe should be left to the debate in parliament.