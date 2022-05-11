For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Four thousand cancelled flights, Boris Johnson in Sweden and an extra Nato debate. Here's what's happening in Sweden on Wednesday.
Published: 11 May 2022 08:11 CEST
File photo of an SAS aeroplane. Photo: Javad Parsa/NTB/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Trains back, quota refugee battle, and defence minister argues for Nato: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 10 May 2022 07:54 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments