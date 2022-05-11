Read news from:
What’s clear and what’s not about Sweden’s security deal with the UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed a "Political Declaration of Solidarity" with Sweden on Wednesday. What's in it, and is it it enough to protect Sweden from Russian reprisals should it decide to join Nato next week?

Published: 11 May 2022 16:53 CEST
UK PM Boris Johnson rows Magdalena Andersson in the traditional "Harpsundseka" rowing boat. Photo: Ninni Andersson/Regeringskansliet

To what extent is the deal a mutual defence agreement similar to Nato’s Article 5? 

The key lines in the “Political Declaration of Solidarity” are a commitment to mutual assistance in the event that either country is attacked. 

“Should either country suffer a disaster or an attack, the United Kingdom and Sweden will, upon request from the affected country, assist each other in a variety of ways, which may include military means,” the text reads. 

It stresses, however, that any “intensified cooperation” must remain “fully in line with each country’s security and defence policy”, and is “designed to complement not replace existing European and Euro-Atlantic cooperation”.

This indicates that the UK might require clearance from Nato before engaging militarily, and also makes clear that were Sweden not to join Nato, this deal would not function as an alternative. 

Is it a mutually binding agreement? 

No. The last line reads, somewhat dispiritingly, “this document is a political declaration and not a legally binding commitment under international law.”

So would Britain engage militarily if Sweden (or Finland) were attacked by Russia? 

In the press conference, Boris Johnson went further than the actual agreement, saying that the UK would come to the assistance of Sweden with “whatever Sweden requested,” in the event of an attack.

The text is much more qualified. While the support “may include military means”, it does not say what factors or which government would get to decide whether it actually does, and “military means”, could include the sort of support currently given to Ukraine. 

If Sweden and Finland decide to join Nato, will the UK send ships or jets to the Baltic? 

The UK government’s press release says the UK will offer to deploy ships, jets or troops near Sweden and Finland as a result of the deal. 

“As part of increased defence cooperation with Sweden and Finland, the Prime Minister will offer to increase deployments to the region, including with Royal Air Force, British Army and Royal Navy assets and personnel,” the press release reads. 

But it doesn’t give any timing on this. Is this something which might happen between the two countries’ decisions to apply to join Nato (likely early next week) and their becoming members (this autumn)? ‘

This is what was suggested by an article in Aftonbladet this week, but it still remains unclear. 

How much safer does it make Sweden?

Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson said at the press conference that the agreement bolstered Sweden’s security, whether or not it decided to join Nato. 

“Are we more secure with this declaration? The answer is ‘yes’,” she said. 

Malena Britz, a researcher at the Swedish Defence University, said that the deal essentially gave Sweden the same level of guarantees from the UK that it had before Brexit. 

“You could say we are back to having the support from the Brits before they left the EU,” she said, saying the language was “pretty exactly what was agreed in the current EU treaties”. 

 

PM: Social Democrats could decide on Nato on May 15th

Sweden's Prime Minister has said that her party has brought forward the date for a decision on Nato membership by ten days, meaning a decision could be in place before a state visit by Finland's president in mid-May.

Published: 5 May 2022 11:24 CEST
The decision had previously been tabled for a meeting of the party board on May 24th, but could now be taken at an extra meeting of the Social Democrats ruling committee on May 15th, Magdalena Andersson said at a press conference on Thursday. 

“We will of course discuss the issue and then we can see if we feel ready to take a decision or not,” she said at a Ukraine donors’ conference in Warsaw. 

She said that the security guarantees Sweden has received from the US and Germany for the period between a possible application and full Nato membership were significant. 

“It means a lot if Sweden chooses to send in an application, that we will be safer during the period up until we become members than we otherwise would be,” she said. 

“The party committee can take a decision then,” Party secretary Tobias Baudin he told Sweden’s TT newswire of the May 15th meeting. 

The meeting will come just two days after the Swedish government’s ‘security policy analysis group’, which includes representatives from all political parties, is due to submit its own reassessment of Sweden’s security situation. 

“It depends on what the security policy dialogue shows,” Baudin says of the decision. “Right now meetings in party districts are going at full pace.” 

The May 15th meeting will take place on the Sunday before the week when Finland’s Iltalehti and Sweden’s Expressen newspaper last month reported Finland and Sweden had already decided to jointly announce a decision to join Nato.

Finland’s president, Sauli Niinistö, is due to visit Stockholm on 17th May and 18 May on a state visit, where he will be hosted by King Karl XVI Gustaf.  

The meeting of the Social Democrats’ ruling committee will come shortly after the party holds three digital members’ meetings on security policy, on May 9th, May 10th and May 12th (although these may also be brought forward). 

There is still resistance in the party’s rank and file, with at least three of the party’s powerful leagues still openly opposed to joining: 

  • The Social Democratic Women in Sweden voted last week to continue its opposition to Nato membership.
  • The Swedish Social Democratic Youth League has said it would prefer Sweden to bolster its security through the EU.
  • The Religious Social Democrats of Sweden has said that it believes the decision should not be rushed through at a time of conflict.  
  • The Social Democrat Students’ League has said that it wants to wait until it has seen the security police analysis before taking a decision. 

None of these leagues can block membership, however. It is the Social Democrats’ ruling party committee which is empowered to take the decision. 

