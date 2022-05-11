For members
NATO
What’s clear and what’s not about Sweden’s security deal with the UK
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed a "Political Declaration of Solidarity" with Sweden on Wednesday. What's in it, and is it it enough to protect Sweden from Russian reprisals should it decide to join Nato next week?
Published: 11 May 2022 16:53 CEST
UK PM Boris Johnson rows Magdalena Andersson in the traditional "Harpsundseka" rowing boat. Photo: Ninni Andersson/Regeringskansliet
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments