INTERVIEW: ‘We Moderates should be good winners on Nato’
Hans Wallmark, foreign policy spokesperson for the opposition Moderate Party, tells The Local that the Social Democrats' imminent decision to support Nato membership for Sweden should be celebrated.
Published: 12 May 2022 14:19 CEST
Moderate foreign policy spokesperson Hans Wallmark. Photo Henrik Montgomery/TT
Finnish PM and President call for Nato membership ‘without delay’
Finland’s president Sauli Niinistö and prime minister Sanna Marin have said ‘yes’ to a Finnish Nato application, kickstarting the process through which Finland and most likely Sweden will join the alliance.
Published: 12 May 2022 10:11 CEST
