Sweden facing ‘the highest inflation in 30 years’

Consumer prices rose 6.4 percent in April, the agency reported in its latest monthly figures, well ahead of the 6.1 percent rise predicted by analysts and up from 6.1 percent in March.
“This shows high inflationary pressure. It’s in line with consensus, but it’s 0.2 percentage points higher than what the Riksbank has been predicting,” said Olle Holmgren, an economist with SEB.
Rising prices of meat, vegetables and other groceries were the main reasons for the rise, with the prices of electricity and fuel falling month-on-month. If energy prices are excluded, inflation was 4.5 percent in April, up from 4.1 percent in March.
“Restaurant prices are rise quite a bit for the second month in a row. That can be linked to grocery prices,” Holmgren said. “Then there are higher prices generally, but grocery prices are increasing rapidly.”
Holmgren predicted that the inflation rate could continue to rise in the coming months, increasing the risk that Sweden’s public bank, the Riksbank, will hike interest by 0.5 percentage points — two slots — in September.
Fuel prices fell in April compared to March, although diesel remains 56.7 percent higher than a year ago and petrol 36 percent higher.
The price coffee is higher now than at any time since it joined the consumer price index in 1983, after rising 29 percent so far this year.
Other groceries which have risen significantly in price this year are cabbage and tomatoes, which rose in price by 43 percent ad 33 percent respectively.
The price of avocado has fallen by 14 percent this year, while pickled herring has fallen in price by 16 percent.
Member comments