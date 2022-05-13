Presenting the results of the analysis at a press conference at 11am on Friday, Sweden’s foreign minister, Ann Linde, said that a Swedish Nato membership would “raise the threshold for military conflict in Europe”.

“The foremost consequence of a future membership in Nato is that Sweden would be a part of Nato’s collective security and as a result have a conflict-dampening effect in Europe,” she said.

Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist added that Nato membership would make the response of Sweden’s allies more predictable.

“With a future Swedish Nato membership, the uncertainty which there is currently over what behaviour would be seen in a security crisis or armed attack would be reduced,” he said.

The report, while stating strong arguments in favour of Nato membership for Sweden, makes no explicit recommendation that the country should apply to join the 30-country alliance.

Neither Linde nor Hultqvist were willing to state their own positions on whether Sweden should join, arguing that as ministers representing the Social Democrats, they needed to wait until the party officially changes its position to favour membership at a meeting of its ruling committee on Sunday.

Hans Wallmark, foreign policy spokesperson for the pro-Nato Moderate Party, said, however that in his opinion the conclusion of the report was clear.

“We share the conclusions made yesterday by Finland’s president and prime minister,” he said. “We must now immediately apply for Nato membership. Full stop.”