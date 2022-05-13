Read news from:
‘Nato membership would raise the threshold for military conflict in Europe’

The Swedish government's inter-party security policy analysis group has concluded that joining the Nato security alliance is likely to increase Sweden's security, setting the stage for a likely application on Monday.

Published: 13 May 2022 11:44 CEST
Sweden's security policy analysis group announced it report. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Presenting the results of the analysis at a press conference at 11am on Friday, Sweden’s foreign minister, Ann Linde, said that a Swedish Nato membership would “raise the threshold for military conflict in Europe”. 

“The foremost consequence of a future membership in Nato is that Sweden would be a part of Nato’s collective security and as a result have a conflict-dampening effect in Europe,” she said. 

Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist added that Nato membership would make the response of Sweden’s allies more predictable. 

“With a future Swedish Nato membership, the uncertainty which there is currently over what behaviour would be seen in a security crisis or armed attack would be reduced,” he said.  

The report, while stating strong arguments in favour of Nato membership for Sweden, makes no explicit recommendation that the country should apply to join the 30-country alliance. 

Neither Linde nor Hultqvist were willing to state their own positions on whether Sweden should join, arguing that as ministers representing the Social Democrats, they needed to wait until the party officially changes its position to favour membership at a meeting of its ruling committee on Sunday. 

Hans Wallmark, foreign policy spokesperson for the pro-Nato Moderate Party, said, however that in his opinion the conclusion of the report was clear. 

“We share the conclusions made yesterday by Finland’s president and prime minister,” he said. “We must now immediately apply for Nato membership. Full stop.” 

Sweden ‘to send in Nato application on Monday’

Sweden will send in an application to join the Nato alliance on Monday, Sweden's Expressen newspaper has reported, citing anonymous sources.

Published: 13 May 2022 09:17 CEST
According to the newspaper, Magdalena Andersson will call a governmental meeting late on Monday where the decision on whether to join Nato will be made, after which the country will send in its application immediately.

Officials at Sweden’s foreign ministry have been drafting the text of the application for several weeks, the paper claims, meaning it is now complete and ready to be submitted. 

The meeting will follow a debate scheduled in Sweden’s Riksdag parliament for 10.30am on Monday morning, which will discuss the conclusions of the Swedish government’s ‘security policy analysis group’, which is due to submit its reassessment of Sweden’s security situation this Friday. The anti-Nato Left and Green parties are unlikely to support the conclusions of the report and the report is not expected to state explicitly whether Sweden should join the alliance or not.

After the debate, Finland’s president, Sauli Niinistö, who is on a state visit to Sweden, will hold a speech in the parliament, with the title “a responsible, strong and stable North”. 

Finland on Thursday kicked off the formal process whereby Sweden and Finland are likely to join Nato, when its president Sauli Niinistö and prime minister Sanna Marin published a joint statement recommending that Finland apply to join “without delay”. 

On Sunday, the ruling committee of Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats will take a decision on whether to back Nato membership for Sweden, thereby reversing the policy of non-alignment it has supported since before Nato was founded. 

The formal shift in the Social Democrats’ position will remove the last hurdle to a Swedish decision in favour of joining Nato. 

Here’s a breakdown of how the day might look: 

  • 9am. The day starts at 9am, Swedish time, when the Finnish parliament meets to discuss the decision taken by the government on Sunday. No other parliamentary business is scheduled. According to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper the Finnish parliament will also publish the conclusions of its debates in a letter to the government recommending that Finland apply to join Nato.
  • 10.30am. A debate is scheduled in Sweden’s parliament, which will discuss the conclusions of the Swedish government’s ‘security policy analysis group’. 
  • 12am. Finland’s president, Sauli Niinistö, who is on a state visit to Sweden, will hold a speech in the parliament with the title “a responsible, strong and stable North”. 
  • Afternoon: According to Expressen, Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson will call a governmental meeting late on Monday, where the decision on whether to join Nato will be made.
  • Officials at Sweden’s foreign ministry have been drafting the text of the application for several weeks, the paper claims, meaning it is now complete and ready to be submitted. 
  • Afternoon/Evening: Sweden and perhaps Finland send in applications to join Nato.
