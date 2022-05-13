For members
OPINION: Racism doesn’t get much more obvious than Sweden’s refugee bias
When you look at Sweden's reception of Ukrainian refugees, it's clear that what was good enough for poor Muslims from Syria, is not considered good enough for white Christians from Ukraine, notes Stockholm University Professor Christian Christensen.
Published: 13 May 2022 13:45 CEST
Olga Fariga and Natalia Cheenihova, two Ukrainian refugees, fill in formsw ith the help of Maria och Jonas Broström at a drop-in centre in Hässleholm. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
What the other scandal at Radio Sweden says about failed integration
Richard Orange worked across the corridor from Radio Sweden's Arabic division for nearly a year and was horrified by the way journalists' talents were wasted.
Published: 12 May 2022 10:43 CEST
