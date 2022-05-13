Read news from:
Austria
NATO

Sweden ‘to send in Nato application on Monday’

Sweden will send in an application to join the Nato alliance on Monday, Sweden's Expressen newspaper has reported, citing anonymous sources.

Published: 13 May 2022 09:17 CEST
Flags flutter in the wind outside Nato headquarters in Brussels. Photo: AP/Olivier Matthys

According to the newspaper, Magdalena Andersson will call a governmental meeting late on Monday where the decision on whether to join Nato will be made, after which the country will send in its application immediately.

Officials at Sweden’s foreign ministry have been drafting the text of the application for several weeks, the paper claims, meaning it is now complete and ready to be submitted. 

The meeting will follow a debate scheduled in Sweden’s Riksdag parliament for 10.30am on Monday morning, which will discuss the conclusions of the Swedish government’s ‘security policy analysis group’, which is due to submit its reassessment of Sweden’s security situation this Friday. The anti-Nato Left and Green parties are unlikely to support the conclusions of the report and the report is not expected to state explicitly whether Sweden should join the alliance or not.

After the debate, Finland’s president, Sauli Niinistö, who is on a state visit to Sweden, will hold a speech in the parliament, with the title “a responsible, strong and stable North”. 

Finland on Thursday kicked off the formal process whereby Sweden and Finland are likely to join Nato, when its president Sauli Niinistö and prime minister Sanna Marin published a joint statement recommending that Finland apply to join “without delay”. 

On Sunday, the ruling committee of Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats will take a decision on whether to back Nato membership for Sweden, thereby reversing the policy of non-alignment it has supported since before Nato was founded. 

The formal shift in the Social Democrats’ position will remove the last hurdle to a Swedish decision in favour of joining Nato. 

Here’s a breakdown of how the day might look: 

  • 9am. The day starts at 9am, Swedish time, when the Finnish parliament meets to discuss the decision taken by the government on Sunday. No other parliamentary business is scheduled. According to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper the Finnish parliament will also publish the conclusions of its debates in a letter to the government recommending that Finland apply to join Nato.
  • 10.30am. A debate is scheduled in Sweden’s parliament, which will discuss the conclusions of the Swedish government’s ‘security policy analysis group’. 
  • 12am. Finland’s president, Sauli Niinistö, who is on a state visit to Sweden, will hold a speech in the parliament with the title “a responsible, strong and stable North”. 
  • Afternoon: According to Expressen, Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson will call a governmental meeting late on Monday, where the decision on whether to join Nato will be made.
  • Officials at Sweden’s foreign ministry have been drafting the text of the application for several weeks, the paper claims, meaning it is now complete and ready to be submitted. 
  • Afternoon/Evening: Sweden and perhaps Finland send in applications to join Nato.

Nato counts the benefits of a Swedish Nato application

With Moscow's invasion of Ukraine pushing Finland and Sweden to join Nato, the trans-Atlantic alliance could soon welcome valuable partners for deterring any future Russian aggression.

Published: 12 May 2022 14:43 CEST
The war has convinced many Finns and Swedes to rethink their longstanding aversion to Nato membership, with Finland’s president and prime minister on Thursday pressing for an application “without delay” and Sweden contemplating a similar move.

Since 1994, both countries have been part of the Partnership for Peace programme with Nato, and have contributed to Nato-led missions in the Balkans, Afghanistan and Iraq.

But outright membership would deepen the alliance’s pool of ready-to-send forces at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin appears increasingly hostile to any expansion of Europe’s influence.

“If these two countries were to join, it would strengthen Nato’s deterrence — and if deterrence failed, its collective defence — across the Arctic, Nordic, and Baltic regions,” said Leo Michel, a researcher at the Atlantic Council.

“They would also apply their regional expertise on Russia to Nato decision making,” Michel wrote in a recent research paper titled “Geography Matters.” 

Finland has maintained a relatively large army since the end of the Cold War, with 12,000 soldiers, a fleet of 55 F-18 fighter jets — soon to be replaced by next-generation F-35s — and some 600 artillery pieces.

It also trains 20,000 conscripts a year, giving it a potential wartime footing of 280,000 combat-ready troops, along with a further 600,000 reservists.

Sweden, for its part, has an army of 50,000 soldiers and in 2017 ordered a partial reinstatement of the mandatory military service that was ended in 2010.

And since Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, Sweden has steadily increased defence spending to 1.2 percent of its gross domestic product — though still below the 2 percent threshold sought by Nato.

‘Not a small burden’

That military might would be all the more critical if Finland joins, greatly extending a direct Nato land border with Russia that until now exists with only Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland and Norway.

“It’s 1,400 kilometres of additional border to defend. That’s not a small burden for Nato,” said one European official, on condition of anonymity.

It would also be the biggest expansion of Nato since the Baltic states joined in 2004 — likely to be viewed by Putin as another incursion on Russia’s sphere of influence no matter how the war in Ukraine unfolds.

“The Russian invasion proves Putin’s willingness to eschew international norms and use military force in a war of aggression,” said Michael Shurkin, a US political scientist and former CIA analyst.

“Another war against one of Russia’s neighbours is not implausible. It’s a real possibility for which those neighbours and their allies must prepare,” he wrote on Twitter.

Finland in particular, which was invaded by the Soviet Union in 1939, appears anxious to benefit from a defence alliance in which collective defence — Nato’s famous Article 5 — is the bedrock.

“You caused this. Look in the mirror,” Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto said in a message to Russia after announcing his backing for Nato membership along with Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Like Sweden, “Finland would acquire nuclear deterrence with Nato, something it could not do on its own,” said Charly Salonius-Pasternak, a researcher at
the Finnish Institute of International Relations.

Within Nato, the prospect of two new heavyweight members “is received quite favourably,” a senior European diplomat said, adding that “nobody is pushing
them.”

The shift underscores “the convergence towards a synergy between Nato and Europe on defence,” also seen in Denmark’s decision to hold a June referendum on scrapping the defence “opt-out” that it secured as part of its EU membership.

The war in Ukraine “has significantly reinforced the attractiveness of Nato, because it’s the proof that those who aren’t part of it are vulnerable,” Jean-Baptiste Jeangene-Vimer, head of strategic research at France’s military academy (IRSEM), said just after Russia invaded on February 24.

“It’s going to make stronger, both individually and collectively, the very forces that Putin sought to weaken,” he said.

By AFP’s Daphné Benoit

