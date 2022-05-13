Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Finland should join Nato "without delay", parliamentary Nato report due today, and Sweden through to Eurovision final. Here's Friday's news.

Published: 13 May 2022 08:30 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Cornelia Jakobs meets Melodifestivalklubben, Sweden's Eurovision fan club, outside her hotel in Turin. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

Finland’s president and prime minister say country should join Nato ‘without delay’

Finland’s president Sauli Niinistö and prime minister Sanna Marin have said ‘yes’ to a Finnish Nato application, kickstarting the process through which Finland and most likely Sweden will join the alliance.

In a joint press statement, Niinistö and Marin said that Nato membership “would strengthen Finland’s security” and that Finland’s membership would “strengthen the entire defence alliance”.

“Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay,” they continued.

“We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days.”

Swedish vocabulary: utan dröjsmål – without delay

Swedish parliamentary report on Nato due today

On Friday May 13th, the Swedish government’s ‘security policy analysis group’ is due to submit its own reassessment of Sweden’s security situation.

The reassessment was initially supposed to be submitted by May 31st, but on April 21st, the government accelerated the process. The Left and Green parties are unlikely to support the conclusions of the report.  

The report is not expected to state whether Sweden should join the alliance or not.

The Social Democrats will make an official statement on whether to join the alliance on Sunday, and an extra parliamentary meeting on Nato is scheduled for Monday.

Sweden will send an application to join the Nato alliance on Monday, tabloid Expressen reports, stating that the information comes from sources close to the newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Magdalena Andersson will call a governmental meeting where the decision of whether to join Nato or not will be made. Social Democrat leadership have stated that the question is still up for debate, but it is expected that the government will announce their intention to apply to join Nato.

Directly after this meeting, Expressen reports, Sweden will submit their application to join Nato.

Swedish vocabulary: ansökan – application

Sweden qualify for Eurovision final

Cornelia Jakobs, Sweden’s entry to the Eurovision Song Contest, burst into tears and jumped onto presenter Mario Acampas, after shooting through to the final on Thursday night.

Jakobs was emotional at the press conference after her qualification, telling the story of her progress from an “largely unknown” indie artist to the Eurovision stage.

“There are a lot of feelings right now in this little body, an extremely large amount of feelings that can’t really fit in, so they’re exploding,” she said, before beginning to cry. “But I’m so happy and overwhelmed by all the support I’ve got from all these fantastic countries.”

Jakobs, with her song, “Hold Me Closer”, was the clear favourite to go into the final, and will go through alongside Finland’s The Rasmus, and their song “Jezebel”, Serbia’s Konstrakta with “In Corpore Sano”, as well as entries from Belgium, Czechia, Azerbaijan, Poland, Estonia, Australia, and Romania.

In the final, she will meet the other favourites, which include Ukraine, Italy, and the United Kingdom. 

The final will be shown on Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT at 9pm on Saturday. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

More Paludan protests, a security deal and the Eurovision semifinal. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.

Published: 12 May 2022 08:14 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

UK PM signs security deal with Sweden ahead of Nato decision

UK prime minister Boris Johnson was in Sweden yesterday, where he met with his Swedish counterpart, Magdalena Andersson.

The two signed a security assurance agreement outside Andersson’s official country residence Harpsund, just days before the country is expected to announce a decision to join the Nato security alliance.

According to the text of the so-called “Political Declaration of Solidarity,” each country commits to come to the other’s aid in the even of an attack.

“Should either country suffer a disaster or an attack, the United Kingdom and Sweden will, upon request from the affected country, assist each other in a variety of ways, which may include military means,” the text reads.

But it adds a caveat. “Such an intensified cooperation will remain fully in line in with each country’s security and defence policy and is designed to complement not replace existing European and Euro-Atlantic cooperation.”

According to a press release from the UK government, as part of the deal the UK will also offer to send ships, troops and fighter jets to the Nordic region.

You can see the full article on the security deal and press conference here, as well as our key points on what it actually covers here.

Swedish vocabulary: solidaritetsförklaring – Political Declaration of Solidarity

Sweden to compete in Eurovision semifinal

Cornelia Jakobs, winner of Sweden’s Melodifestivalen, will compete in the Eurovision semifinal in Turin tonight.

If she qualifies for the final – which bookmakers expect her to do – she will compete on Saturday night alongside the winners of Wednesday’s semifinal and the ‘big five’ countries who automatically qualify: Spain, the UK, Germany, France and Italy.

On Tuesday, Jakobs was given a day-long speaking ban by her voice coach, her spokesperson Frida Boström told TT.

“She talks and talks all the time. Eventually, her voice coach told her to be completely quiet so her voice will last,” she said.

You can listen to Jakobs’ entry, Hold Me Closer, below.

 

Swedish vocabulary: talförbud – speech ban

Police approve Paludan’s application to hold demonstrations in Sweden

Police have given right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan approval to hold demonstrations at several locations in Sweden.

Demonstrations will be held in multiple cities, including Uppsala, Gothenburg and Trollhättan.

An earlier application to hold a demonstration or “public event” in Borås was rejected by police. The decision was appealed to city court, who stated that there was no legal reason why the event could not be held.

That court decision has provided the basis for the police’s decision to approve applications for these new demonstrations.

“That’s the law, so that’s what we have to hold ourselves to,” Anders Börjesson, vice command chief in the West police region told TT.

“We assess the situation here and now, the situation we have today and the existing conditions,” he continued. “It is based on order and the security situation. And this time we have come to the conclusion that we can grant permission.”

Swedish vocabulary: manifestationer – demonstrations

SHOW COMMENTS