NATO

NATO talks for Finland, Sweden on ‘good track’

Talks to overcome Turkey's misgivings about the expected NATO membership bids of Finland and Sweden were on a "good track", Croatia said on Sunday, as several members of the alliance eye swift accession for the Nordic states.

Published: 15 May 2022 11:10 CEST
A general view shows participants taking their seats for an informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers on the conflict in Ukraine on May 15th 2022 in Berlin.
A general view shows participants taking their seats for an informal meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers on the conflict in Ukraine on May 15th 2022 in Berlin. Photo: John MACDOUGALL / AFP

“I think the discussion is on a good track and today I hope we will have a final fruitful discussion and a good outcome to show solidarity and to speak with one voice,” said Croatian foreign minister, Gordan Grlic Radman, as he arrived for talks with NATO counterparts in Berlin.

The day before, the foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden had joined in talks with counterparts of the defence alliance, including Turkey, in an opportunity to directly discuss Ankara’s opposition to their bids.

Turkey has long accused Nordic countries, especially Sweden which has a strong Turkish immigrant community, of harbouring extremist Kurdish groups as well as supporters of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher wanted over a failed 2016 coup.

At the same time, Ankara had signalled readiness to discuss the issues with the would-be NATO candidates.

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn acknowledged that “Turkey is sometimes difficult”, but said “the signs don’t look bad” for overcoming their differences vis-a-vis the Nordic nations.

Slovakia’s Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok was even more confident, saying he was “absolutely certain that we will find a solution that will meet concerns of the two countries that obviously want to join the alliance”.

For the NATO members, ensuring security of the would-be applicants during the so-called “grey period” — when the application has been filed and before accession is complete — was also key.

“There should not be any in-between phase, no grey phase where it is unclear what the status actually is. And therefore the German government is making all preparations for a very very rapid ratification process,” said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24th has swung political and public opinion in Finland and neighbouring Sweden in favour of NATO membership as a deterrent against Russian aggression.

Underlining the tense situation, Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto minister had stressed on Saturday that it was critical for as many NATO members as possible to “announce clear support” for Finland’s security from when it files its application to its final accession.

NATO

Sweden’s ruling Social Democratic Party backs NATO bid

Sweden's ruling Social Democratic Party on Sunday said it was in favour of joining NATO, reversing its decades-long opposition and paving the way for the country to submit a membership application.

Published: 15 May 2022 18:25 CEST
Sweden's ruling Social Democratic Party backs NATO bid

The turnaround comes amid soaring political and public support in Sweden for joining the Western military alliance after Russia’s February 24th invasion of Ukraine.

The issue has divided Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats, with some party members expressing concern that the decision was being rushed through.

The party said on Sunday that if Sweden’s application were approved, it would work to express “unilateral reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on Swedish territory.”

The announcement came just hours after neighbouring Finland announced its official intention to apply for membership.

The two countries have expressed a desire to act in unison and submit their applications jointly, in a move seen as a deterrent against aggression from Russia.

A security policy review by the parties in Sweden’s parliament presented on Friday concluded that Swedish NATO membership would reduce the risk of conflict in northern Europe.

The report stopped short of offering a concrete recommendation on whether to join, but noted that it was “not realistic to develop bilateral defence alliances outside existing European and Euro-Atlantic structures.”

It also noted that “within the framework of current cooperation, there is no guarantee that Sweden would be helped if it were the target of a serious threat or attack.”

Sweden, which was neutral in World War II, has stayed out of military alliances for more than 200 years, though it has forged closer ties with NATO since the 1990s.

