Sweden’s ruling Social Democratic Party backs NATO bid

Sweden's ruling Social Democratic Party on Sunday said it was in favour of joining NATO, reversing its decades-long opposition and paving the way for the country to submit a membership application.

Published: 15 May 2022 18:25 CEST
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson holds a press conference announcing that the Social Democrats agree to a a Swedish application for NATO membership. Photo Fredrik Persson / TT

The turnaround comes amid soaring political and public support in Sweden for joining the Western military alliance after Russia’s February 24th invasion of Ukraine.

The issue has divided Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats, with some party members expressing concern that the decision was being rushed through.

The party said on Sunday that if Sweden’s application were approved, it would work to express “unilateral reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on Swedish territory.”

The announcement came just hours after neighbouring Finland announced its official intention to apply for membership.

The two countries have expressed a desire to act in unison and submit their applications jointly, in a move seen as a deterrent against aggression from Russia.

A security policy review by the parties in Sweden’s parliament presented on Friday concluded that Swedish NATO membership would reduce the risk of conflict in northern Europe.

The report stopped short of offering a concrete recommendation on whether to join, but noted that it was “not realistic to develop bilateral defence alliances outside existing European and Euro-Atlantic structures.”

It also noted that “within the framework of current cooperation, there is no guarantee that Sweden would be helped if it were the target of a serious threat or attack.”

Sweden, which was neutral in World War II, has stayed out of military alliances for more than 200 years, though it has forged closer ties with NATO since the 1990s.

TIMETABLE: Sweden’s big day for Nato membership

The Finnish government officially applied for membership in the NATO military alliance on Sunday, paving the way for Sweden to follow suit on Monday. Here is the timetable for Sweden's crucial meetings ahead.

Published: 15 May 2022 13:51 CEST
Sweden’s Social Democrats are meeting on Sunday afternoon to discuss the decision to join NATO. Party secretary Tobias Baudin confirmed on May 11th that a party decision would be taken then. This would mean all the parties in the Swedish parliament apart from the Left Party and the Green Party back Nato membership. A decision will be announced at 6pm on Sunday.

Monday, May 16th: According to an article in the Expressen newspaper, this is the day when Sweden, in conjunction with Finland, will announce its intention to join Nato. 

  • 9am (CET). The Finnish parliament meets to discuss the decision taken by the government on Sunday. No other parliamentary business is scheduled. According to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper the Finnish parliament will also publish the conclusions of its debates in a letter to the government recommending that Finland apply to join Nato.
  • 10.30am. A debate is scheduled in Sweden’s parliament, which will discuss the conclusions of the Swedish government’s ‘security policy analysis group’. 
  • 12am. Finland’s president, Sauli Niinistö, who is on a state visit to Sweden, will hold a speech in the parliament with the title “a responsible, strong and stable North”. 
  • Afternoon: According to Expressen, Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson will call a governmental meeting late on Monday, where the decision on whether to join Nato will be made.
  • Officials at Sweden’s foreign ministry have been drafting the text of the application for several weeks, the paper claims, meaning it is now complete and ready to be submitted. 
  • Afternoon/Evening: Sweden and perhaps Finland send in applications to join Nato (according to Expressen). 

Nato will assess the applications in May/June. According to Dagens Nyheter and SVT it could take Nato only a matter of days to assess the two countries’ expressions of interest and then offer Sweden a formal invitation to join the alliance. 

Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on April 13th that the process “could take four months, it could take a year.”

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in April that he believed that the process could go rapidly.

Finland included a handy list of all the stages in its security policy analysis here

