For members
NATO
EXPLAINED: Could Turkey block Sweden from Nato membership?
At the last minute, Turkey has thrown up objections to a future Swedish Nato membership. What's going on?
Published: 16 May 2022 15:15 CEST
Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the Nato summit. Photo: John Macdougall/AFP
BREAKING
Swedish PM and opposition leader announce decision to join Nato
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has announced her government's decision to take Sweden into Nato, ending two centuries of military non-alignment.
Published: 16 May 2022 15:33 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments