NATO

EXPLAINED: The next six steps to a Swedish Nato membership

Sweden are well on their way to Nato membership, with the government due to make a decision on Nato on Monday 16th May. Here's an outline of the Nato accession process, with a timeline of how long it could take for Sweden to become members.

Published: 16 May 2022 13:47 CEST
File photo of Swedish and Nato flags outside the Swedish foreign ministry in 1996. Photo: Ingvar Karmhed/SCANPIX/TT

1. Statement of intention to join Nato

May 16th: Parliament is holding a debate on Monday May 16th, discussing the conclusions of the Nato report. Although there will not be a vote, the debate will provide an opportunity for all parties to express their views on whether Sweden should join or not.

Following the debate, Sweden’s prime minister Magdalena Andersson will call a government meeting where the decision on whether to join Nato will be made.

If the government decides to join the alliance, Sweden will submit a request to join Nato, either on Monday, or later in the week. 

3. Dialogue with Nato and assessment of expressions of interest

May-June: After formally deciding to join the alliance, Sweden and Finland will start to discuss the question of membership with Nato more intensely, without Nato confirming that membership requests will be granted.

Discussions could include how the countries’ defence forces can contribute to Nato, any special requests from Sweden (such as a ban on nuclear weapons on Swedish soil), and how much Sweden will contribute to Nato’s common budget. 

It is not clear how long this assessment will take. According to Dagens Nyheter and SVT it could take Nato only a matter of days, but Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on April 13th that the process “could take four months, it could take a year.”

4. Formal invitation to become members and letter of intent

End of June: After assessing both countries’ expressions of interest in joining the alliance, Nato will offer a formal invitation to become members, once all Nato countries have agreed that Sweden and Finland should be allowed to join.

End of June: Sweden will then submit a letter of intent to Nato, along with timetables for completion of any required reforms. The letter will be signed by Swedens’ foreign minister Ann Linde, and addressed to Nato’s Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg.

5. Accession protocol

June: Nato prepares an accession protocol to the Washington Treaty for Sweden. The protocol amends the Washington Treaty, and once signed and ratified by the Allies, it become an integral part of the Treaty itself and permits the invited countries to become parties to the Treaty.

According to Sweden’s TT newswire, the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland will be published at the Nato summit in Madrid on June 29th.

6. Ratification of accession protocols

July-October: Nato members ratify the accession protocols. The length of this stage is the most unpredictable, with different countries having different processes. The US requires a two-thirds majority of the Senate to ratify a new member, while the UK requires no parliamentary vote at all. All 30 Nato members need to ratify Sweden’s accession protocols.  

Sweden and Finland are, however, both uncontroversial applicants (unlike say, Ukraine or Georgia), so member states’ parliaments are likely to ultimately vote to let them join. 

But it one or more of Nato’s member states throws up objections (perhaps seeking concessions on other issues), the process could get bogged down.

Turkey have voiced their opposition to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance. Hultqvist said that Sweden was sending a group of civil servants to discuss Turkey’s objections to Swedish Nato membership — something Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said would not prevent Sweden joining the alliance. 

7. Membership granted

Autumn: The governments of Sweden and Finland submit proposals to their respective parliaments to accept the accession agreement. Sweden and Finland become Nato members.

BREAKING

Swedish PM and opposition leader announce decision to join Nato

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has announced her government's decision to take Sweden into Nato, ending two centuries of military non-alignment.

Published: 16 May 2022 15:33 CEST
In a joint press conference held with Ulf Kristersson, leader of the opposition Moderate Party, Andersson said joining the alliance would act as a deterrent against Russian aggression. 

“The government has decided to inform Nato that Sweden wants to become a member of the alliance,” Andersson told reporters a day after neighbouring Finland made a similar announcement.

“We are leaving one era and beginning another,” she said, adding that Sweden’s Nato ambassador would “shortly” inform Nato.

Ulf Kristersson, whose party has long supported membership of the alliance, said that he wanted to put party political differences aside to support the government in its decision.  

“There are many major issues where we think differently, but we are going to take a joint responsibility for the process of taking Sweden into Nato,” he said. 

Sweden and Finland have both expressed a desire to act in lockstep on Nati membership and submit their applications jointly.

“We expect it shouldn’t take more than a year” for the alliance’s 30 members to unanimously ratify Sweden’s membership application, Andersson said.

The announcement was expected after her Social Democratic party on Sunday backed membership, in a dramatic turnaround after having opposed the idea since the birth of the Western military alliance.

It came after a debate in parliament in which all parties apart from the Green Party and Left Party spoke in favour of Sweden joining the alliance.  

“It is now clear that there is a broad majority in Sweden’s parliament for Sweden joining Nato,” she said. 

After Sweden’s announcement, Denmark, Norway and Iceland published a joint statement in which they promised to Sweden “by all means necessary” if the country is attacked in the gap between application and admission to the alliance. 

“Should Finland or Sweden be victim of aggression on their territory before obtaining Nato membership, we will assist Finland and Sweden by all means necessary,” the three countries said. “We immediately initiate preparations in order to effectuate these security assurances.”

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Sweden and Finland joining Nato did not represent a direct threat to Russia’s interests, but he said that if Nato began to site equipment on their territories, Russia would have to respond. 

“Russia has no problems with these states (Finland, Sweden). There is no immediate threat to Russia,” he said at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, which groups Russia with Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

“But the expansion of military infrastructure into this territory would certainly provoke our response.” he said.  

Sweden’s defence minister Peter Hultqvist is flying to Washington on Monday, where he will meet his counterpart Lloyd Austin.

